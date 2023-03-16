Subscribe
Previous / WEC Sebring: Toyotas lead Ferrari, Cadillac in interrupted FP2
WEC / Sebring News

Crash forces Proton Porsche squad out of Sebring WEC opener

The Proton Competition Porsche is set to be withdrawn from this week’s Sebring 1000 Miles World Endurance Championship season-opener following its crash in free practice.

Gary Watkins
By:
Crash forces Proton Porsche squad out of Sebring WEC opener

The #88 Porsche 911 RSR-19 entered in GTE Am sustained chassis damage when Ryan Hardwick clashed with the Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac V-Series.R LMDh during FP2 on Wednesday afternoon and it cannot be repaired at the track.

Proton boss Christian Ried said: “It’s the chassis; we have a spare one in Europe, but not here.”

Ried explained that spare shells “were already limited last year” for the mid-engined 911 RSR, which will become ineligible for the WEC next year when GTE Am moves over to GT3-based rules.

Any remote hope of Proton continuing with the #88 entry at Sebring hinges on the German-based team being able to borrow a car and get it to Sebring in time for the race on Friday.

#88 Proton Competition Porsche 911 RSR - 19: Ryan Hardwick, Zacharie Robichon, Harry Tincknell

#88 Proton Competition Porsche 911 RSR - 19: Ryan Hardwick, Zacharie Robichon, Harry Tincknell

Photo by: Gary Watkins

The damage occurred when Hardwick hit the wall on the run to the Turn 7 hairpin after he was clipped by Westbrook as the Caddy driver moved over to take the racing line for the braking zone into the right-hander.

Westbrook was deemed to be at fault for the incident by the race stewards.

The Ganassi Cadillac has been given a “stop and hold” penalty for causing a collision and will not be able to take to the track in FP3 on Thursday morning until 10 minutes of the session have elapsed.

Ried criticised Westbrook for his role in the incident.

“The prototypes have to make sure that when they move in front of us we are safe,” he said. “And this was absolutely not safe, and you see the result.

“On the onboard, Ryan is on the left side and [going] straight – there is nothing he can do – he just gets pushed out.”

#88 Proton Competition Porsche 911 RSR - 19: Ryan Hardwick, Zacharie Robichon, Harry Tincknell

#88 Proton Competition Porsche 911 RSR - 19: Ryan Hardwick, Zacharie Robichon, Harry Tincknell

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Ried added that he was “so sorry” for Hardwick, who is racing in the WEC for the first time after moving across from the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in which he finished second in the GT Daytona class last year with the Wright Motorsports Porsche squad.

“For Ryan to start the season like this with a new project and new car, it’s not how it should be,” he said.

The withdrawal of the Porsche would reduce the GTE Am class field to 13 cars.

Read Also:
shares
comments

WEC Sebring: Toyotas lead Ferrari, Cadillac in interrupted FP2
Gary Watkins More from
Gary Watkins
WEC Sebring: Toyota leads Ferrari in first practice of 2023

WEC Sebring: Toyota leads Ferrari in first practice of 2023

WEC
Sebring

WEC Sebring: Toyota leads Ferrari in first practice of 2023 WEC Sebring: Toyota leads Ferrari in first practice of 2023

Sebring pit entry changed for WEC opener after Prologue crash

Sebring pit entry changed for WEC opener after Prologue crash

WEC
Sebring

Sebring pit entry changed for WEC opener after Prologue crash Sebring pit entry changed for WEC opener after Prologue crash

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

Latest news

Northern Ireland road racing saved as insurance issue resolved

Northern Ireland road racing saved as insurance issue resolved

Road Road racing

Northern Ireland road racing saved as insurance issue resolved Northern Ireland road racing saved as insurance issue resolved

The signs Toyota can still threaten Honda in Okayama opener

The signs Toyota can still threaten Honda in Okayama opener

SGT Super GT
Okayama Testing

The signs Toyota can still threaten Honda in Okayama opener The signs Toyota can still threaten Honda in Okayama opener

Test event announced as WRC Rally USA 2024 bid progresses

Test event announced as WRC Rally USA 2024 bid progresses

WRC WRC

Test event announced as WRC Rally USA 2024 bid progresses Test event announced as WRC Rally USA 2024 bid progresses

Ferrari now has best F1 engine but tyre wear is worse, says Marko

Ferrari now has best F1 engine but tyre wear is worse, says Marko

F1 Formula 1

Ferrari now has best F1 engine but tyre wear is worse, says Marko Ferrari now has best F1 engine but tyre wear is worse, says Marko

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Prime
Prime
WEC
Gary Watkins

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023 Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?

Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?

Prime
Prime
WEC
Gary Watkins

Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay? Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?

How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title

How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title

Prime
Prime
WEC
Gary Watkins

How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Gary Watkins

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Prime
Prime
WEC
Michael Cotton

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Kevin Turner

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

Prime
Prime
WEC
Monza
Tim Wright

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.