Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Watch Six Hours of Fuji Full Access: Episode 1
WEC News

Da Costa admits JOTA Porsche LMDh seat would be "logical"

Antonio Felix da Costa admits that joining JOTA’s customer Porsche LMDh programme in the FIA World Endurance Championship in 2023 would be “very logical”.

Jamie Klein
By:
, News Editor
Da Costa admits JOTA Porsche LMDh seat would be "logical"

Da Costa has been part of the JOTA line-up in the WEC’s LMP2 class since the 2019/20 season, and currently shares the British squad’s #38 Oreca 07 with Will Stevens and Roberto Gonzalez.

JOTA has already announced plans to step up to the Hypercar class next year with a customer Porsche 963 LMDh car, but has not yet confirmed any drivers.

But da Costa joining the factory Porsche Formula E team for the 2023 campaign would appear to make him a leading candidate to pilot one of the German manufacturer’s two planned customer entries in the WEC next year.

When it was put to him by Motorsport.com that joining JOTA for its step up to Hypercar would be logical given his Porsche ties, da Costa replied: “Very logical! 

“When JOTA announced it was going to run a Porsche, everyone assumed it’s happening, but it’s not done yet - there are a few things that need to align, in terms of the calendar.

“We need to wait a bit longer, but there is an intention from my side and from JOTA’s side to keep going. We’ve been together now for four years and with me joining Porsche [in FE] and them joining Porsche, it would be sad for me to be at home and read the news about it!

“My intention is to be here, it’s not done, but we’re working towards that.”

Da Costa, Stevens and Gonzalez have established a healthy lead in the LMP2 points standings with just one race left of the season in Bahrain following a second-place finish in the most recent race at Fuji this month.

 

The Portuguese driver was keen to highlight what an achievement it would be for him to add to his collection of world titles - having previously won the FE title in 2019-20 for DS Techeetah - alongside 46-year-old silver-rated driver Gonzalez.

“The rules are what they are and we make the best with what we have,” said da Costa. “But Roberto is a true silver and it’s not easy for him to race these kids coming from F3 who are almost as fast as me! 

“I’ve been trying so hard to win this championship, I’ve been close a few times, and to make it happen would be amazing. 

“I always dreamt of winning FE and WEC in the same year, but when I won FE I finished second in WEC and now I didn’t win FE and we have a shot to win this one. 

“It still won’t be the year I do both together, but to get this one ticked off the bucket list would be amazing.”

shares
comments

Related video

Watch Six Hours of Fuji Full Access: Episode 1
Previous article

Watch Six Hours of Fuji Full Access: Episode 1
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Gagne beats Petrucci to MotoAmerica crown
MotoAmerica

Gagne beats Petrucci to MotoAmerica crown

Barcelona WSBK: Bautista completes treble win on home turf Barcelona
World Superbike

Barcelona WSBK: Bautista completes treble win on home turf

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back Prime
Super Formula

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

Antonio Felix da Costa More from
Antonio Felix da Costa
JOTA strategy spoiled by lack of Fuji full-course yellows Fuji
WEC

JOTA strategy spoiled by lack of Fuji full-course yellows

Seoul E-Prix: Da Costa takes last FE pole of 2022, Vandoorne P4 Seoul ePrix II
Formula E

Seoul E-Prix: Da Costa takes last FE pole of 2022, Vandoorne P4

How an overlooked F1 talent found his true calling Prime
Formula E

How an overlooked F1 talent found his true calling

Jota Sport More from
Jota Sport
JOTA confident of challenging factory Porsche with customer LMDh
WEC

JOTA confident of challenging factory Porsche with customer LMDh

JOTA to field customer Porsche LMDh in 2023 WEC season
WEC

JOTA to field customer Porsche LMDh in 2023 WEC season

Blomqvist rues lack of "clean races" for JOTA after title loss Bahrain II
WEC

Blomqvist rues lack of "clean races" for JOTA after title loss

Latest news

Da Costa admits JOTA Porsche LMDh seat would be "logical"
WEC WEC

Da Costa admits JOTA Porsche LMDh seat would be "logical"

Antonio Felix da Costa admits that joining JOTA’s customer Porsche LMDh programme in the FIA World Endurance Championship in 2023 would be “very logical”.

Watch Six Hours of Fuji Full Access: Episode 1
Video Inside
WEC WEC

Watch Six Hours of Fuji Full Access: Episode 1

The FIA World Endurance Championship behind the scenes show is back with the opening episode from the Fuji round.

Porsche pleased with Daytona test progress for 963 LMDh car
IMSA IMSA

Porsche pleased with Daytona test progress for 963 LMDh car

Porsche believes it made a major development step with the new 963 LMDh and its off-the-shelf hybrid system during testing at Daytona earlier this month.

Lamborghini developing new V8 turbo engine for 2024 LMDh car
IMSA IMSA

Lamborghini developing new V8 turbo engine for 2024 LMDh car

Lamborghini is developing an all-new twin-turbo V8 for its LMDh prototype that will begin racing in the FIA World Endurance Championship and IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in 2024.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game Prime

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, are arguably the greatest sportscars of all time.

WEC
Aug 25, 2022
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Prime

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2022
The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return Prime

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

The Peugeot 9X8 will make its FIA World Endurance Championship debut at Monza this weekend. The French manufacturer has gone radical and will be hoping it doesn’t need to overhaul its contender, as it did with its first Le Mans challenger…

WEC
Jul 8, 2022
How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans Prime

How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans

Eight Formula E drivers made the 7,000-mile sprint from the streets of Jakarta to the fabled Circuit de la Sarthe and every one had a story to share at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours. Despite a range of triumphs and disappointments, each driver doubling up on the day job played a key role in their teams' fortunes

Le Mans
Jun 14, 2022
How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future Prime

How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future

Prema remains a colossus in single-seaters, but the serial Formula 2 and Formula 3 title-winning squad has joined forces with top GT squad Iron Lynx for an attack on sportscars in the FIA World Endurance Championship and European Le Mans Series. Ahead of its debut at the Le Mans 24 Hours, its sights are firmly fixed on LMP2 glory – and a future in Hypercars next year...

Le Mans
Jun 8, 2022
The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans Prime

The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans

Three young Britons will make their first starts in the Le Mans 24 Hours this weekend in the highly-competitive 23-car GTE Am field. But how did they get here? Motorsport.com hears their stories.

Le Mans
Jun 7, 2022
The wingless wonder Peugeot hopes will restore it to Le Mans glory Prime

The wingless wonder Peugeot hopes will restore it to Le Mans glory

Peugeot went radical with the initial plan for its Le Mans Hypercar project, and then stuck to its guns. Here’s how things are shaping up a few weeks before the debut of the 9X8 in next month's Monza World Endurance Championship round

WEC
Jun 1, 2022
How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa Prime

How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa

After a chastening opening to the season at Sebring that ended in an enormous accident, Toyota's #7 crew got their World Endurance Championship underway with victory at a treacherously slippery Spa to make up for its sister car's Sebring defeat to Alpine, as Glickenhaus's promising qualifying turned to disaster in the race

WEC
May 9, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.