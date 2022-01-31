Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Rast joins reigning LMP2 champions WRT for 2022 WEC season Next / Ogier joins Richard Mille Racing to make WEC debut in LMP2
WEC News

Di Resta to make United Autosports return for WEC Sebring

By:

Peugeot World Endurance Championship driver Paul di Resta will return to the United Autosports squad for the series opener at Sebring in March.

Di Resta to make United Autosports return for WEC Sebring

The British racer, who helped the British team to the 2019-20 WEC LMP2 title, will drive alongside Oliver Jarvis and Josh Pierson in one of its pair of LMP2 ORECA-Gibson 07s entered for the Sebring 1000 Miles on 18 March.

Di Resta is stepping in to replace Alex Lynn, who will be focussing on his drive with the Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac team in the 12-hour IMSA SportsCar Championship over the Sebring weekend.

His appearance at Sebring has been made possible by Peugeot's confirmation that it will not be taking part in the WEC opener with its new 9X8 Le Mans Hypercar.

Sebring will be di Resta's second appearance aboard a United ORECA in two months.

The 35-year-old will also race for the team, with which he also contested the Le Mans 24 Hours last year, in the second weekend of the Asian Le Mans series at the Yas Marina circuit in Abu Dhabi on 19/20 February.

Di Resta will share the car in the two four-hour races with Pierson for whom the late entry has been made in order to prepare him for his world championship assault alongside Lynn and Jarvis.

Pierson is on course to become the youngest driver to start the Le Mans 24 Hours in June and will be only able to contest the second half of the Asian series because he turns 16 on 14 February, the day after the opening weekend in Dubai.

Di Resta has been brought into the line-up because neither Lynn nor Jarvis were available.

Jarvis will, however, be present for testing in Dubai along with Pierson after the opening Asian race weekend.

Di Resta said: "It will be good to get back in the car and back with United Autosports: I've not been in a car since Le Mans last year.

#22 United Autosports USA Oreca 07 - Gibson: Philip Hanson, Wayne Boyd, Paul di Resta

#22 United Autosports USA Oreca 07 - Gibson: Philip Hanson, Wayne Boyd, Paul di Resta

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

"I'll be taking up my duties with Peugeot later in the year, but I think LMP2 is looking really good this year in a very special championship.

"It's something to look forward to alongside Olly and Josh."

United team principal Richard Dean added that he "couldn't think of a better stand-in for the Sebring race than Paul".

The United ORECA will bolster Asian series LMP2 field in Abu Dhabi to five cars: it will join single-car entries from Graff, High Class, Nielsen Racing and ARC Bratislava.

Pierson, who was announced by United for the 2022 WEC at Le Mans last year, has already made his P2 debut: he was given special dispensation to race in last weekend's Daytona 24 Hours IMSA opener before his 16th birthday.

He had to undertake a special test late last year under supervision of IMSA officials to be allowed to take part.

Pierson drove an ORECA for the PR1 Mathiasen squad alongside Harry Tincknell, Jonathan Bomarito and Steven Thomas at Daytona, but failed to finish.

Di Resta completed all bar one of the rounds of the 2019/20 WEC alongside P2 title winners Filipe Albuquerque and Phil Hanson and subsequently returned to the team for a one-off at Le Mans last year.

He also won the Asian LMS in 2018/19 with United and Hanson.

shares
comments

Related video

Rast joins reigning LMP2 champions WRT for 2022 WEC season
Previous article

Rast joins reigning LMP2 champions WRT for 2022 WEC season
Next article

Ogier joins Richard Mille Racing to make WEC debut in LMP2

Ogier joins Richard Mille Racing to make WEC debut in LMP2
Load comments
Gary Watkins More from
Gary Watkins
Magnussen to remain in Ganassi Cadillac for Sebring 12 Hours
IMSA

Magnussen to remain in Ganassi Cadillac for Sebring 12 Hours

Le Mans and Daytona rename their chicanes after each other
IMSA

Le Mans and Daytona rename their chicanes after each other

When BMW added F1 'rocket fuel' to ignite Brabham's 1983 title push Prime
Formula 1

When BMW added F1 'rocket fuel' to ignite Brabham's 1983 title push

Paul di Resta More from
Paul di Resta
Maldonado "devastated" to cause intra-United Le Mans clash 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

Maldonado "devastated" to cause intra-United Le Mans clash

United under "a lot of pressure" at Le Mans, says di Resta 24 Hours of Le Mans
Video Inside
Le Mans

United under "a lot of pressure" at Le Mans, says di Resta

Why Kubica should race for Williams in Abu Dhabi Prime
Formula 1

Why Kubica should race for Williams in Abu Dhabi

United Autosports More from
United Autosports
Lynn lands United Autosports LMP2 drive for WEC return
Video Inside
WEC

Lynn lands United Autosports LMP2 drive for WEC return

United Autosports adds Owen to 2022 WEC line-up
Video Inside
WEC

United Autosports adds Owen to 2022 WEC line-up

How Alonso is gearing up to try and win the Le Mans 24 Hours Prime
Le Mans

How Alonso is gearing up to try and win the Le Mans 24 Hours

Latest news

Barnicoat joins Optimum squad for Porsche WEC assault
WEC WEC

Barnicoat joins Optimum squad for Porsche WEC assault

Ogier joins Richard Mille Racing to make WEC debut in LMP2
WEC WEC

Ogier joins Richard Mille Racing to make WEC debut in LMP2

Di Resta to make United Autosports return for WEC Sebring
WEC WEC

Di Resta to make United Autosports return for WEC Sebring

Rast joins reigning LMP2 champions WRT for 2022 WEC season
WEC WEC

Rast joins reigning LMP2 champions WRT for 2022 WEC season

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why F1-snubbed Davidson has no regrets in retirement Prime

Why F1-snubbed Davidson has no regrets in retirement

He may not have won the Le Mans 24 Hours - falling agonisingly short in 2016 - and didn't get the opportunities in Formula 1 his talents merited. But after calling time on his professional career last month, Anthony Davidson says his pride in his performances with Peugeot and Toyota in LMP1 mean more than the results he achieved

WEC
Dec 17, 2021
Why Le Mans didn't decide Toyota's WEC title outcome in 2021 Prime

Why Le Mans didn't decide Toyota's WEC title outcome in 2021

Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez scored a second successive FIA World Endurance Championship title in the #7 Toyota, as its new Le Mans Hypercar went unbeaten. Motorsport.com recaps how each of the four classes in the 2021 season were won and picks out the best LMH and GTE drivers

WEC
Nov 28, 2021
The unanswered questions that define WEC 2021's controversial ending Prime

The unanswered questions that define WEC 2021's controversial ending

OPINION: The deeply unsatisfying ending to a brilliant World Endurance Championship GTE Pro battle in Bahrain had Ferrari provisionally heading back from the desert as the victor. But Porsche plans to appeal the outcome, which rests on a number of confusing elements that have yet to be satisfactorily explained.

WEC
Nov 9, 2021
How the WEC's heavyweight duel reached its controversial flashpoint Prime

How the WEC's heavyweight duel reached its controversial flashpoint

The Ferrari versus Porsche fight for the FIA World Endurance Championship's GTE Pro title had been a finely-poised affair, right up until Alessandro Pier Guidi's punt on Michael Christensen in the closing stages of the Bahrain 8 Hours handed Ferrari a provisional title, pending Porsche's appeal. Here's how the controversy played out.

WEC
Nov 8, 2021
The remarkable fixes Toyota used to avert another Le Mans disaster Prime

The remarkable fixes Toyota used to avert another Le Mans disaster

The 1-2 finish achieved by Toyota at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours was a result that will have surprised few, given its status as pre-event favourite. But the result was anything but straightforward, as worsening fuel pressure concerns required the team's drivers and engineers to pursue "creative fixes" on the fly. Here is the full story of how it reached the end without a lengthy pit visit

Le Mans
Nov 3, 2021
The 10 greatest drives of lost legend Jo Siffert Prime

The 10 greatest drives of lost legend Jo Siffert

It's 50 years since Jo Siffert was killed in his prime at Brands Hatch. The Swiss scored just two world championship wins in a Formula 1 career spent largely with privateer teams, but showed on numerous occasions in single-seaters and in sportscars with Porsche that he could beat any of the best drivers of his era given the right equipment.

Formula 1
Oct 24, 2021
Inside the Le Mans finish too barmy for Hollywood Prime

Inside the Le Mans finish too barmy for Hollywood

Team WRT has been at the forefront of GT racing for years and made a successful move to prototypes for 2021, capped by an LMP2 win on its Le Mans debut. It could've been even better had the race been one lap shorter, when its cars ran 1-2, but the stranger-than-fiction reality has spurred the team to reach greater heights.

Le Mans
Oct 16, 2021
Why Toyota's Le Mans victory was not as simple as it looked Prime

Why Toyota's Le Mans victory was not as simple as it looked

Toyota scored its fourth Le Mans 24 Hours victory and a 1-2, with the #7 car of Kamui Kobayashi, Mike Conway and Jose Maria Lopez beating the #8. But although it looked straightforward from the outside, Toyota faced serious problem that had to be solved with some quick-thinking and ingenuity.

Le Mans
Aug 24, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.