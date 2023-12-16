Subscribe
WEC
News

Ex-F1 racer van der Garde announces retirement

Ex-Formula 1 driver Giedo van der Garde has announced his retirement from driving after concluding a successful sportscar career in LMP2.

James Newbold
Author James Newbold
Updated
#23 United Autosports Oreca 07 - Gibson: Giedo Van der Garde

The 38-year-old made his announcement in a video posted to Instagram after concluding his P2 campaign in the IMSA SportsCar Championship with TDS Racing.

"Today I say goodbye to racing," said van der Garde, who took a P2 class win in the World Endurance Championship's Portimao round earlier this year for United Autosport.

"A little sad? Maybe, but proud and happy all the same. It has been quite a ride."

The Dutchman cited a desire to spend more time with his family and to focus on his work as an F1 pundit for Viaplay and other entrepreneurial interests.

After winning the world karting title in 2002, van der Garde claimed the Formula Renault 3.5 title in 2008 before embarking on four years in GP2.

He completed only a single season in F1, starting 19 grands prix for the tail-end Caterham outfit in 2013, but had a valid contract to race for Sauber in 2015 after spending a year as its reserve driver before the Swiss team engaged Marcus Ericsson and Felipe Nasr instead.

Van der Garde successfully took Sauber to court, but it marked the end of his single-seater career.

He subsequently won the European Le Mans Series title in 2016 for Jota Sport, and then forged a lengthy partnership with Racing Team Nederland's Frits van Eerd between 2018 and 2022, which peaked with van Eerd winning the WEC's P2 pro-am title in 2021.

The duo also finished second in P2 in the Daytona 24 Hours and Sebring 12 Hours last season.

Van der Garde brought the curtain down on his career by finishing second in class at Petit Le Mans in October.

Speaking to Motorspport.com's sister title GP Racing earlier this year, van der Garde explained that 2015 had been "the most difficult time ever in my life" but stressed that "the whole situation makes you also stronger as a person".

"It was a bad time for me," he said. "I wanted to be one of the race drivers, and I had a signed contract and suddenly they put two other drivers in.

"It was very tough. But sometimes Formula 1 is unpredictable and it goes like it goes and you cannot handle like the way you wanted.

"At that time money was very much the problem for the team, they needed to have that money to survive.

"It was a pity because I think if I would have had that drive that year, I think I would have had a nice season, especially I might have taken some points.

"I never could show the world what my capability is, and be consistently into the points."

Giedo van der Garde, Caterham CT03 Renault

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Giedo van der Garde, Caterham CT03 Renault

shares
comments
Previous article Button to make WEC return racing Jota Porsche in 2024
Next article WEC drivers saddened by demise of prototype-like GTE cars
James Newbold
More from
James Newbold
Ford signs former Audi drivers to expanded Mustang GT3 works roster

Ford signs former Audi drivers to expanded Mustang GT3 works roster

IMSA

Ford signs former Audi drivers to expanded Mustang GT3 works roster Ford signs former Audi drivers to expanded Mustang GT3 works roster

World RX to admit ICE cars with sustainable fuels in 2024 alongside EVs

World RX to admit ICE cars with sustainable fuels in 2024 alongside EVs

World Rallycross

World RX to admit ICE cars with sustainable fuels in 2024 alongside EVs World RX to admit ICE cars with sustainable fuels in 2024 alongside EVs

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

Giedo van der Garde
More from
Giedo van der Garde
Van der Garde joins United for Portimao, Monza WEC races

Van der Garde joins United for Portimao, Monza WEC races

WEC

Van der Garde joins United for Portimao, Monza WEC races Van der Garde joins United for Portimao, Monza WEC races

Team Nederland switches to Oreca for 2019/20 WEC

Team Nederland switches to Oreca for 2019/20 WEC

WEC

Team Nederland switches to Oreca for 2019/20 WEC Team Nederland switches to Oreca for 2019/20 WEC

Van der Garde lands WEC LMP2 drive

Van der Garde lands WEC LMP2 drive

WEC

Van der Garde lands WEC LMP2 drive Van der Garde lands WEC LMP2 drive

Latest news

Robb eager to soak up learnings from Foyt's partnership with Penske

Robb eager to soak up learnings from Foyt's partnership with Penske

Indy IndyCar
Laguna Seca

Robb eager to soak up learnings from Foyt's partnership with Penske Robb eager to soak up learnings from Foyt's partnership with Penske

F1 2023 team-mate head-to-head battles

F1 2023 team-mate head-to-head battles

F1 Formula 1

F1 2023 team-mate head-to-head battles F1 2023 team-mate head-to-head battles

Miami GP’s fans “more open” to F1 sprint format, says Epp

Miami GP’s fans “more open” to F1 sprint format, says Epp

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP

Miami GP’s fans “more open” to F1 sprint format, says Epp Miami GP’s fans “more open” to F1 sprint format, says Epp

Ford signs former Audi drivers to expanded Mustang GT3 works roster

Ford signs former Audi drivers to expanded Mustang GT3 works roster

IMSA IMSA

Ford signs former Audi drivers to expanded Mustang GT3 works roster Ford signs former Audi drivers to expanded Mustang GT3 works roster

Ranking the top 10 Hypercar drivers in the 2023 WEC

Ranking the top 10 Hypercar drivers in the 2023 WEC

Prime
Prime
WEC

Ranking the top 10 Hypercar drivers in the 2023 WEC Ranking the top 10 Hypercar drivers in the 2023 WEC

Why Ferrari's Le Mans glory proved an outlier as Toyota dominated the WEC

Why Ferrari's Le Mans glory proved an outlier as Toyota dominated the WEC

Prime
Prime
WEC

Why Ferrari's Le Mans glory proved an outlier as Toyota dominated the WEC Why Ferrari's Le Mans glory proved an outlier as Toyota dominated the WEC

The "intense" issues Toyota navigated for WEC title glory in Bahrain

The "intense" issues Toyota navigated for WEC title glory in Bahrain

Prime
Prime
WEC
Bahrain

The "intense" issues Toyota navigated for WEC title glory in Bahrain The "intense" issues Toyota navigated for WEC title glory in Bahrain

Why the stars have aligned to bring Aston Martin back to the top class at Le Mans

Why the stars have aligned to bring Aston Martin back to the top class at Le Mans

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Why the stars have aligned to bring Aston Martin back to the top class at Le Mans Why the stars have aligned to bring Aston Martin back to the top class at Le Mans

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe