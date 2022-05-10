Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa Next / Penske could have fought for maiden WEC LMP2 podium at Spa
WEC News

F1 must avoid Le Mans clashes in future - FIA deputy president Reid

New FIA deputy president Robert Reid believes a Formula 1 grand prix should not clash with the Le Mans 24 Hours in its traditional mid-June calendar slot.

Gary Watkins
By:
F1 must avoid Le Mans clashes in future - FIA deputy president Reid

The former rally co-driver, who was elected along with new FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem last December, made the comment ahead of next month’s date conflict between the centrepiece round of World Endurance Championship and the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku.

He pointed out that avoiding a clash next year will be particularly pertinent because Le Mans is celebrating its centenary.

“It is a good opportunity for us to say we should not have a clash next year and that should become the norm,” said Reid on a visit to last weekend’s Spa WEC round.

“I would be supportive of there not being a clash, generally and specifically next year.”

Reid concedes that the FIA does “not have autonomy” over the F1 calendar.

“WEC works in the way all the championships bar F1 work whereby the promoter proposes a calendar and it is up to the FIA to accept that calendar or not,” he explained.

“F1 is slightly different because they pretty much decide what the calendar is."

  • Watch all WEC races live on Motorsport.tv (geo-restrictions may apply).

He suggested that avoiding a date conflict would likely be “down to a bit of negotiation” with the Formula One Group and its owners Liberty Media, which hold the commercial rights to F1.

Reid, who won the 2001 World Rally Championship alongside Richard Burns, added that he was expressing a personal view and that he would have to check with Ben Sulayem if it was also his opinion.

He revealed that Pierre Fillon, president of Le Mans organiser and WEC promoter the Automobile Club de l’Ouest, had raised the subject with him at Spa.

Race winners #7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid Hypercar, Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez

Race winners #7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid Hypercar, Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

“I was sat at dinner last night opposite Pierre, so I know the ACO’s opinion especially with the centenary coming up next year,” he said.

The Le Mans/Baku conflict on the weekend of 11/12 June this year is the first between the French enduro and an F1 race in six years.

The double-points WEC event took place on the same weekend as the 2016 Baku F1 fixture, which was called the European Grand Prix in its inaugural year.

The original schedules for the 2020 and ’21 season listed the Canadian GP on the same weekend as Le Mans, but the realignment of the international motorsport calendar in the face of the COVID pandemic resulted in the WEC race going ahead on a weekend free of an F1 race in both years.

Reid conceded the difficulties of avoiding a clash as the number of F1 grands prix continues to grow.

“We are kind of running out of weekends now the championship has got more and more rounds,” he said.

This year’s F1 world championship will extend to a record 23 races should the cancelled Russian Grand Prix scheduled for Sochi be replaced as planned.

It is likely to grow again next year when a third grand prix in the USA in Las Vegas joins the calendar and the Qatar fixture returns after replacing the Australian GP on a one-off basis in 2021.

Jean Todt, Ben Sulayem’s predecessor as FIA president, also expressed a desire to keep Le Mans weekend free of F1 over his term in office.

The Frenchman apologised when a rejig of the 2016 calendar resulted in the clash with Le Mans, while stressing the difficulties putting together the international calendars.

shares
comments

Related video

How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa
Previous article

How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa
Next article

Penske could have fought for maiden WEC LMP2 podium at Spa

Penske could have fought for maiden WEC LMP2 podium at Spa
Load comments
Gary Watkins More from
Gary Watkins
Penske could have fought for maiden WEC LMP2 podium at Spa
WEC

Penske could have fought for maiden WEC LMP2 podium at Spa

How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa Spa-Francorchamps Prime
WEC

How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa

Penske in talks to bring WEC to Indianapolis Motor Speedway
WEC

Penske in talks to bring WEC to Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Latest news

Penske could have fought for maiden WEC LMP2 podium at Spa
WEC WEC

Penske could have fought for maiden WEC LMP2 podium at Spa

F1 must avoid Le Mans clashes in future - FIA deputy president Reid
WEC WEC

F1 must avoid Le Mans clashes in future - FIA deputy president Reid

How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa Prime
WEC WEC

How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa

Penske in talks to bring WEC to Indianapolis Motor Speedway
WEC WEC

Penske in talks to bring WEC to Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa Prime

How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa

After a chastening opening to the season at Sebring that ended in an enormous accident, Toyota's #7 crew got their World Endurance Championship underway with victory at a treacherously slippery Spa to make up for its sister car's Sebring defeat to Alpine, as Glickenhaus's promising qualifying turned to disaster in the race

WEC
May 9, 2022
How Toyota's WEC dominance was curbed at stormy Sebring Prime

How Toyota's WEC dominance was curbed at stormy Sebring

Toyota’s stranglehold on the FIA World Endurance Championship ended at the 2022 opener at Sebring, but all accusing eyes were on the Balance of Performance system as the key to the shake-up. Here's how it unfolded, to see Alpine celebrating under a stormy sky having blown away the defending champions...

WEC
Mar 21, 2022
Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year Prime

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Team Penske is gearing up for its role in running Porsche’s LMDh programme from 2023 by entering this year's World Endurance Championship with an LMP2 car. Although the team is considering 2022 as a season to learn, it is no less serious about winning than ever - which should make the already fiercely competitive class even more so

WEC
Mar 17, 2022
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Prime

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars

WEC
Feb 28, 2022
Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC Prime

Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC

OPINION: The adoption by IMSA of the GTP name for its forthcoming LMDh versus Le Mans Hypercar era in 2023 appeals to fans of nostalgia - but it undermines the commonality achieved by bringing its rulebook into line with the WEC. GTP or Hypercar, both sides should settle on a single name

WEC
Feb 15, 2022
Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing Prime

Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing

Few disciplines of motorsport offer better possibilities to build a colossus of the track than sportscars. For Autosport's recent Monsters of Motorsport special issue, we picked out some of the finest (and not so fine) that have graced sportscar classics including Le Mans, Daytona and Sebring

Le Mans
Feb 4, 2022
Why F1-snubbed Davidson has no regrets in retirement Prime

Why F1-snubbed Davidson has no regrets in retirement

He may not have won the Le Mans 24 Hours - falling agonisingly short in 2016 - and didn't get the opportunities in Formula 1 his talents merited. But after calling time on his professional career last month, Anthony Davidson says his pride in his performances with Peugeot and Toyota in LMP1 mean more than the results he achieved

WEC
Dec 17, 2021
Why Le Mans didn't decide Toyota's WEC title outcome in 2021 Prime

Why Le Mans didn't decide Toyota's WEC title outcome in 2021

Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez scored a second successive FIA World Endurance Championship title in the #7 Toyota, as its new Le Mans Hypercar went unbeaten. Motorsport.com recaps how each of the four classes in the 2021 season were won and picks out the best LMH and GTE drivers

WEC
Nov 28, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.