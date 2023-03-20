Motorsport Business
Ferrari extends Shell partnership in WEC
Ferrari has extended its partnership with fuel brand Shell at the start of its new World Endurance Championship programme in the Hypercar category.
The Italian manufacturer made its long-awaited return to the top class in world sportscar racing last weekend at the 2023 WEC season-opener Sebring 1000 miles.
The #50 Ferrari 499P driven by Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina and Nicklas Nielsen claimed a podium on debut in third place, two laps down on a Toyota 1-2, with the sister #51 Ferrari taking 15th overall driven by Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado and Antonio Giovinazzi after an incident with GTE Am cars.
Shell, which also works with Ferrari in Formula 1, has a strong legacy of success with the Italian manufacturer which has nine overall wins at the Le Mans 24 Hours.
Shell will supply the Ferrari Hypercar programme with lubricants and coolants, while also working on sustainability as Ferrari will assess biofuels and other solutions to decarbonize the racing team's broader operations. The deal also covers Ferrari's one-make Challenge Series.
"It's exciting to be back together in the top category of endurance racing after 50 years away" says Istvan Kapitany, Global Executive Vice President for Shell Mobility.
#50 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, Nicklas Nielsen
Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images
"It's truly the ultimate test ground for the quality and durability of our products and I'm delighted to be partnering across Ferrari's entire racing activities to find new and cleaner solutions that will help decarbonize mobility as a whole."
Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna added: "We are delighted to be extending our partnership with Shell as we return to the top class of endurance racing with the Ferrari 499P in the LMH category.
"The collaboration between our two brands is one of the longest running in motorsport history and we look forward to continuing the journey together as we return to Le Mans in the top class."
Ferrari returns to WEC action next month with the second round, the 6 Hours of Portimao, on the 16 April, ahead of the build-up to Le Mans starting with the 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps on the 29 April and then the blue riband event at the Circuit de la Sarthe on the 10-11 June.
Porsche's WEC performance deficit "very obvious" at Sebring
Toyota to complete pre-Le Mans test at Sebring this week
Latest news
Josh Williams suspended by NASCAR for defying race control
Josh Williams suspended by NASCAR for defying race control Josh Williams suspended by NASCAR for defying race control
Kimi Raikkonen “excited” to return to NASCAR Cup racing at COTA
Kimi Raikkonen “excited” to return to NASCAR Cup racing at COTA Kimi Raikkonen “excited” to return to NASCAR Cup racing at COTA
Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 25-26 March weekend?
Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 25-26 March weekend? Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 25-26 March weekend?
Isotta Fraschini Hypercar test plan outlined ahead of Monza WEC debut
Isotta Fraschini Hypercar test plan outlined ahead of Monza WEC debut Isotta Fraschini Hypercar test plan outlined ahead of Monza WEC debut
Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023
Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023 Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?
Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay? Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?
How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title
How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes
The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return
The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.