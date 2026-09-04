Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Practice report
WEC COTA

Ferrari leads WEC Austin FP1 with Antonio Giovinazzi ahead of Antonio Fuoco

Antonio Giovinazzi headed a Ferrari 1-2 in opening practice for the Lone Star Le Mans, with Alpine and Toyota next in the Hypercar order

Francesco Corghi
Published:
#51 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi

#51 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi

Photo by: Jakob Ebrey

The 2026 FIA World Endurance Championship resumed at Austin on Friday with opening practice for the Lone Star Le Mans, as Antonio Giovinazzi set the fastest overall time in the Hypercar class.

Temperatures were already around 30°C during FP1, with similarly hot conditions expected through the weekend. Drivers suggested on Thursday that the heat could make double-stinting difficult, while reduced usable energy is also expected to shorten stint lengths in Sunday’s six-hour race, potentially adding an extra pit stop.

Ferrari occupied the top two positions, with Giovinazzi putting the No. 51 factory 499P on top of the timesheets with a 1m53.824s lap. He finished 0.205s ahead of Antonio Fuoco in the sister No. 50 Ferrari.

Alpine and Toyota filled the positions immediately behind the Ferraris. Jules Gounon put the No. 36 Alpine A424 third, almost 0.4s off the lead and 0.098s ahead of the No. 8 Toyota.

The No. 35 Alpine was narrowly ahead of Nyck de Vries in the No. 7 Toyota, with the latter triggering a brief Full Course Yellow after an off-track excursion.

Faster of the two Cadillac Jota entries was the No. 38 in seventh, 0.6s off the pace and ahead of the No. 009 Aston Martin and No. 19 Genesis, which was among the few cars to set its quickest time on hard tyres.

#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota TR010: Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Nyck De Vries

#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota TR010: Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Nyck De Vries

Photo by: Toyota Racing

In the closing stages, the No. 94 Peugeot climbed into the top 10 at the expense of the No. 83 AF Corse Ferrari, which finished 0.949s off the pace while running a mixed set of medium and hard tyres.

BMW Hypercar entrants were more than a second off the leading time in 15th and 17th, although practice times remained difficult to compare because of differing fuel loads, tyre choices and set-up programmes.

#009 Aston Martin Thor Team Aston Martin Valkyrie: Alex Riberas, Marco Sorensen

#009 Aston Martin Thor Team Aston Martin Valkyrie: Alex Riberas, Marco Sorensen

Photo by: Jakob Ebrey / LAT Images via Getty Images

In LMGT3, Tom Fleming set the fastest time with a 2m06.016s lap in the No. 58 Garage 59 McLaren.

Fleming moved ahead of Maxime Martin’s No. 61 Iron Lynx Mercedes midway through the session, beating it by 0.277s, with the No. 10 McLaren close behind.

The No. 21 AF Corse Ferrari and No. 23 Heart of Racing Aston Martin completed the top five, the latter finishing half a second behind the class-leading McLaren. The Ferrari was one of the cars required to serve a five-minute pit stop following repeated track-limits infringements.

The two Proton Ford entries occupied sixth and seventh, followed by the No. 27 Heart of Racing Aston Martin and No. 87 Lexus ASP. The No. 79 Iron Lynx Mercedes completed the top 10, with all 10 cars within 1.4s of Fleming’s benchmark.

Manthey Porsche and WRT BMW entries remained outside the top 10.

Free Practice 2 is scheduled for 4pm local time, 11pm CET.

FP1

All Stats
Cla Team # Drivers Car Laps Time Interval km/h
1
FERRARI AF CORSE HYPERCAR
51 Italy A. Pier Guidi United Kingdom J. Calado Italy A. Giovinazzi Ferrari 499P 0

1'53.824

174.363
2
FERRARI AF CORSE HYPERCAR
50 Italy A. Fuoco Spain M. Molina Denmark N. Nielsen Ferrari 499P 0

+0.205

1'54.029

0.205 174.050
3
Alpine Endurance Team HYPERCAR
36 France F. Makowiecki France J. Gounon France V. Martins Alpine A424 0

+0.399

1'54.223

0.194 173.754
4
Toyota Racing HYPERCAR
8 Switzerland S. Buemi New Zealand B. Hartley Japan R. Hirakawa Toyota GR010 - Hybrid 0

+0.497

1'54.321

0.098 173.605
5
Alpine Endurance Team HYPERCAR
35 Portugal A. Felix da Costa France C. Milesi Austria F. Habsburg Alpine A424 0

+0.512

1'54.336

0.015 173.583
6
Toyota Racing HYPERCAR
7 United Kingdom M. Conway Japan K. Kobayashi Netherlands N. de Vries Toyota GR010 - Hybrid 0

+0.571

1'54.395

0.059 173.493
7
Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA HYPERCAR
38 New Zealand E. Bamber France S. Bourdais United Kingdom J. Aitken Cadillac V-Series.R 0

+0.603

1'54.427

0.032 173.445
8
Aston Martin THOR Team HYPERCAR
009 Spain A. Riberas Denmark M. Sorensen Canada R. De Angelis Aston Martin Valkyrie 0

+0.747

1'54.571

0.144 173.227
9
Genesis Magma Racing HYPERCAR
19 France M. Jaminet France P. Chatin Spain D. Juncadella Genesis GMR-001 0

+0.766

1'54.590

0.019 173.198
10
PEUGEOT TOTALENERGIES HYPERCAR
94 France L. Duval Denmark M. Jakobsen France T. Pourchaire Peugeot 9X8 0

+0.880

1'54.704

0.114 173.026
11
AF Corse HYPERCAR
83 China Y. Yifei Poland R. Kubica United Kingdom P. Hanson Ferrari 499P 0

+0.949

1'54.773

0.069 172.922
12
Aston Martin THOR Team HYPERCAR
007 United Kingdom H. Tincknell United Kingdom T. Gamble United Kingdom R. Gunn Aston Martin Valkyrie 0

+0.510

1'54.334

173.586
13
PEUGEOT TOTALENERGIES HYPERCAR
93 United Kingdom P. di Resta Belgium S. Vandoorne New Zealand N. Cassidy Peugeot 9X8 0

+1.075

1'54.899

0.565 172.732
14
Genesis Magma Racing HYPERCAR
17 Germany A. Lotterer Brazil P. Derani
M. Jaubert
Genesis GMR-001 0

+1.301

1'55.125

0.226 172.393
15
BMW M Team WRT HYPERCAR
15 Denmark K. Magnussen Italy R. Marciello Belgium D. Vanthoor BMW M Hybrid V8 0

+1.307

1'55.131

0.006 172.384
16
Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA HYPERCAR
12 United Kingdom W. Stevens France N. Nato United States R. Taylor Cadillac V-Series.R 0

+1.845

1'55.669

0.538 171.582
17
BMW M Team WRT HYPERCAR
20 Netherlands R. Frijns Germany R. Rast South Africa S. Van Der Linde BMW M Hybrid V8 0

+1.876

1'55.700

0.031 171.536
18
Garage 59 LMGT3
10
A. Au
T. Fleming
Germany M. Kirchhofer 		McLaren 720S GT3 Evo 0

+12.192

2'06.016

10.316 157.494
19
IRON LYNX LMGT3
61 Australia M. Berry Portugal R. Andrade Belgium M. Martin Mercedes AMG GT3 0

+12.469

2'06.293

0.277 157.148
20
Garage 59 LMGT3
58 Sweden A. West Germany F. Gehrsitz
B. Goethe
McLaren 720S GT3 Evo 0

+12.503

2'06.327

0.034 157.106
21
Vista AF Corse LMGT3
21 France F. Heriau France S. Mann Italy A. Rovera Ferrari 296 GT3 Evo 0

+12.732

2'06.556

0.229 156.822
22
Heart of Racing Team LMGT3
23
G. Newell
Brazil D. Barrichello United Kingdom J. Adam 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 0

+12.760

2'06.584

0.028 156.787
23
Proton Competition LMGT3
88 Italy S. Gattuso Italy G. Levorato United States L. Sargeant Ford Mustang GT3 0

+12.954

2'06.778

0.194 156.547
24
Proton Competition LMGT3
77 United States E. Powell United Kingdom B. Tuck
S. Priaulx
Ford Mustang GT3 0

+13.433

2'07.257

0.479 155.958
25
Heart of Racing Team LMGT3
27 United Kingdom I. James Canada Z. Robichon Italy M. Drudi Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 0

+13.460

2'07.284

0.027 155.925
26
AKKODIS ASP Team LMGT3
87
R. Umbrarescu
Austria C. Schmid Argentina J. Lopez 		Lexus RC F GT3 0

+13.586

2'07.410

0.126 155.771
27
IRON LYNX LMGT3
79
J. Zelger
Italy M. Cressoni Netherlands L. Hodenius 		Mercedes AMG GT3 0

+13.580

2'07.404

155.778
28
Vista AF Corse LMGT3
54 Switzerland T. Flohr Italy F. Castellacci Italy D. Rigon Ferrari 296 GT3 Evo 0

+13.521

2'07.345

155.850
29
AKKODIS ASP Team LMGT3
78 Belgium T. Rompuy
H. David
E. Masson
Lexus RC F GT3 0

+13.856

2'07.680

0.335 155.441
30
Manthey DK Engineering LMGT3
91
J. Cottingham
Russian Federation T. Boguslavskiy Turkey A. Güven 		Porsche 911 GT3 R 0

+13.999

2'07.823

0.143 155.267
31
The Bend Manthey LMGT3
92 Australia Y. Shahin Italy R. Pera Austria R. Lietz Porsche 911 GT3 R 0

+14.032

2'07.856

0.033 155.227
32
TEAM WRT LMGT3
69 United States A. McIntosh Canada P. Thompson
D. Harper
BMW M4 GT3 Evo 0

+14.086

2'07.910

0.054 155.162
33
TF Sport LMGT3
33 United States B. Keating United Kingdom J. Edgar Netherlands N. Catsburg Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R 0

+14.221

2'08.045

0.135 154.998
34
TEAM WRT LMGT3
32 United Kingdom D. Leung Indonesia S. Gelael Brazil A. Farfus BMW M4 GT3 Evo 0

+14.745

2'08.569

0.524 154.366
35
Racing Team Turkey by TF LMGT3
34
P. Dempsey
Turkey S. Yoluc Ireland C. Eastwood 		Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R 0

+13.952

2'07.776

155.324
View full results

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Five things to look out for in WEC’s Lone Star Le Mans

Top Comments
More from
Francesco Corghi

WEC Lone Star Le Mans: Full schedule and TV times for Austin race

WEC
WEC
COTA
WEC Lone Star Le Mans: Full schedule and TV times for Austin race

Ford completes first Hypercar test ahead of WEC debut

WEC
WEC
Ford completes first Hypercar test ahead of WEC debut

WEC extends tyre supply deals with Michelin, Goodyear until 2032

WEC
WEC
WEC extends tyre supply deals with Michelin, Goodyear until 2032
More from
Ferrari

F1 Italian GP: Saturday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

Formula 1
Formula 1
Italian GP
F1 Italian GP: Saturday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

Mercedes vs Ferrari: Italian GP long runs leave no clear favourite

Formula 1
Formula 1
Italian GP
Mercedes vs Ferrari: Italian GP long runs leave no clear favourite

Why Lewis Hamilton shouldn't regret his Ferrari radio rant – but why he was right to apologise

Formula 1
Dutch GP
Why Lewis Hamilton shouldn't regret his Ferrari radio rant – but why he was right to apologise

Latest news

Ferrari leads WEC Austin FP1 with Antonio Giovinazzi ahead of Antonio Fuoco

WEC
WEC WEC
COTA
Ferrari leads WEC Austin FP1 with Antonio Giovinazzi ahead of Antonio Fuoco

"We clearly have an issue" – Red Bull responds to Max Verstappen's radio complaints

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Italian GP
"We clearly have an issue" – Red Bull responds to Max Verstappen's radio complaints

F1 Italian GP: Saturday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Italian GP
F1 Italian GP: Saturday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

Jimmie Johnson dismisses rumors of confrontation with John Hunter Nemechek

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
Jimmie Johnson dismisses rumors of confrontation with John Hunter Nemechek

Feature

Discover prime content

Why strategic variation makes WEC 2026 a fascinating watch

WEC
Interlagos
By Gary Watkins
Why strategic variation makes WEC 2026 a fascinating watch

How BMW adapted its Spa trick to win the Sao Paulo 6 Hours

WEC
Interlagos
By Gary Watkins
How BMW adapted its Spa trick to win the Sao Paulo 6 Hours

Cars, stars, and the shootout winners from the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed

General
By Maciej Hamera
Cars, stars, and the shootout winners from the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed

Why Le Mans wasn't a manufactured illusion

WEC
24 Hours of Le Mans
By Jason Swales
Why Le Mans wasn't a manufactured illusion
View more