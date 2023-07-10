Subscribe
Previous / Points-leading #8 Toyota handed post-race Monza penalty
WEC / Monza News

Ferrari claims it faced "disadvantage" in Monza WEC race

Ferrari has claimed it raced at “a disadvantage compared to its rivals” on the way to second position on home ground in Sunday’s Monza round of the World Endurance Championship.

Gary Watkins
By:
#51 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi

The phrase used in a cursory statement issued after Le Mans 24 Hours-winning WEC Hypercar squad was beaten by Toyota can be regarded as a clear reference to the revised Balance of Performance that came into effect in the Monza 6 Hours.

The release, issued after midnight local time following the race, also said that after its victory at Le Mans last month Ferrari’s “expectation was to fight in the same conditions as in the French race”.

Ferrari then talked about an “imposed limitation” on its 499P Le Mans Hypercar that was mitigated by the team’s strategy, pit work and drivers.

The term BoP wasn’t mentioned: manufacturers, teams and drivers are expressly forbidden from talking about it in the WEC sporting regulations.

Read Also:

The 148-word statement was Ferrari’s only post-race communication after Antonio Fuoco, Nicklas Nielsen and Miguel Molina were classified second in the #50 499P and Le Mans winners Antonio Giovinazzi, Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado fifth in the sister #51 car.

Ferrari normally puts up a leading figure from its Hypercar team, run together with AF Corse, to talk to the media present at the track in the wake of the race, but there was no such opportunity at Monza.

It's understood that Ferrari believes it wasn’t give a fair chance at Monza after the BoP change issued last week, which is due to remain in effect for the remainder of the season.

A separate BoP table was issued for each of the final three races of the season, which reflects the different characteristics of the Monza, Fuji and Bahrain circuits.

The Ferrari 499P received an increase in minimum weight of 5kg for Monza and a power reduction of 16kW specifically for Monza.

 

A pre-Monza change was scheduled in the new BoP framework introduced for this year, whereas the revisions ahead of Le Mans that pegged back Toyota were made outside of the system.

Fuoco qualified only a couple of hundredths away from Kamui Kobayashi’s pole-winning Toyota GR010 HYBRID at Monza and was only six hundredths behind the Japanese driver at the top of the fastest race lap order from Monza.

Fuoco and his team-mates were only 16s behind race winners Kobayashi, Mike Conway and Jose Maria Lopez at the finish, but the lead for the Toyota had stood at as much as 45s early in the fifth hour prior to the third and final safety car of the race.

Toyota Gazoo Racing Europe technical director Pascal Vasselon argued that the advantage for its race-winning crew came in how the car looked after its tyres over a double stint.

“We have killed the opposition on the second stint - in tyre management,” he said. “That is really where we create a big, big gap.”

The race winners ran the hard-compound Michelin at Monza before switching to the medium for the final stint.

Ferrari ran the medium, though mixing in the hard for one side of the car or one corner at different times through the race.

The #51 Ferrari crossed the line in fifth place, was demoted to sixth for a driving infringement from Giovinazzi and then promoted back to fifth when the #8 Toyota was also penalised.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Points-leading #8 Toyota handed post-race Monza penalty
Gary Watkins More from
Gary Watkins
Toyota and Ferrari predict tyre wear will decide WEC Monza battle

Toyota and Ferrari predict tyre wear will decide WEC Monza battle

WEC
Monza

Toyota and Ferrari predict tyre wear will decide WEC Monza battle Toyota and Ferrari predict tyre wear will decide WEC Monza battle

WEC Monza: Kobayashi lands Toyota pole ahead of Ferrari

WEC Monza: Kobayashi lands Toyota pole ahead of Ferrari

WEC
Monza

WEC Monza: Kobayashi lands Toyota pole ahead of Ferrari WEC Monza: Kobayashi lands Toyota pole ahead of Ferrari

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

Ferrari More from
Ferrari
F1 car inconsistency behind Ferrari struggles in British GP

F1 car inconsistency behind Ferrari struggles in British GP

Formula 1
British GP

F1 car inconsistency behind Ferrari struggles in British GP F1 car inconsistency behind Ferrari struggles in British GP

Leclerc: Radio message about Sainz "more aggressive than it should have been"

Leclerc: Radio message about Sainz "more aggressive than it should have been"

Formula 1
British GP

Leclerc: Radio message about Sainz "more aggressive than it should have been" Leclerc: Radio message about Sainz "more aggressive than it should have been"

The F1 reality obscured by Leclerc's public Montreal frustrations

The F1 reality obscured by Leclerc's public Montreal frustrations

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Canadian GP

The F1 reality obscured by Leclerc's public Montreal frustrations The F1 reality obscured by Leclerc's public Montreal frustrations

Latest news

Russell: Leclerc was borderline with “questionable” British GP defending

Russell: Leclerc was borderline with “questionable” British GP defending

F1 Formula 1
British GP

Russell: Leclerc was borderline with “questionable” British GP defending Russell: Leclerc was borderline with “questionable” British GP defending

Red Bull: Perez's championship position is relieving pressure

Red Bull: Perez's championship position is relieving pressure

F1 Formula 1
British GP

Red Bull: Perez's championship position is relieving pressure Red Bull: Perez's championship position is relieving pressure

WTCR champion Ehrlacher completes Formula E's Rome rookie line-up

WTCR champion Ehrlacher completes Formula E's Rome rookie line-up

FE Formula E

WTCR champion Ehrlacher completes Formula E's Rome rookie line-up WTCR champion Ehrlacher completes Formula E's Rome rookie line-up

British Grand Prix Driver Ratings

British Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1
British GP

British Grand Prix Driver Ratings British Grand Prix Driver Ratings

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Gary Watkins

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?

Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?

Prime
Prime
WEC
Gary Watkins

Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans? Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?

How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans

How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans

Prime
Prime
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Gary Watkins

How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans

Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures

Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
Garage 56 Sebring testing
Gary Watkins

Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures

The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer

The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer

Prime
Prime
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Kevin Turner

The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer

The chasm Toyota’s WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans

The chasm Toyota’s WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans

Prime
Prime
WEC
Portimao
Gary Watkins

The chasm Toyota’s WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans The chasm Toyota’s WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Prime
Prime
WEC
Gary Watkins

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023 Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe