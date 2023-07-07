Ferrari: WEC tyre warmer ban return won't be "key factor" at Monza

The WEC introduced new rules for 2023 prohibiting the use of tyre warmers, but this was temporarily relaxed for the Le Mans 24 Hours last month after several incidents for drivers fresh out of the pits on cold tyres amid cool temperatures at Spa.

However, with temperatures for the Italian round of the WEC significantly warmer than those seen at Spa in April, AF Corse technical manager Luca Masse doesn't believe it will pose teams any issues at Monza.

Asked by Motorsport.com for his views on the impact it will have on the six-hour race, Masse said: "Here in Monza I don't think it will be a big problem like it was in Spa.

"I don't know what to expect for [the next round at] Fuji, but in this case it's not a key factor for here."

He later added: "In Monza it shouldn't be so having problems like we saw.

"My question mark is just about Spa but again, we are not against [the rule change].

"Especially from the technical point of view, we are enthused to [make] some small adjustments and we try to do our best."

Masse, who confirmed that Ferrari's Le Mans-winning #51 chassis remains in use this weekend following a full rebuild, said that he expected the high temperatures forecast to "mix a bit everything".

His comments came after Cadillac driver Earl Bamber predicted that the conditions will play into the hands of his Ganassi-run V-Series.R, stating that its "very good tyre-deg, throughout the whole season" would mean the heat "will really suit us".

Hypercar teams have the choice between Michelin's medium and hard compound tyres this weekend.

"For sure the tyres is again, like always, the key factor of the race, especially in these difficult conditions," said Masse.

"We would like to go for another compound but, in a so fast race track where you need the grip just a few seconds because there is 11 corners, it will be a good challenge.

"The one that will go for the better choice and the better degradation will be the one who will be there at the end.

"The choice [of compounds] for me is related to your car and how you are using them. For sure there are cars that are using a bit more one axle than the other, or they are more aggressive and they can put more temperature or less.

"I can see in some key moments even in Le Mans with different compounds on the tyres for other competitors, the tyres are the same but are not working in the same way for every car."