WEC Bahrain

Ferrari says abolishing BoP should be “final goal” of 2030 WEC Hypercar regulations

The Italian manufacturer has called for BoP to be dropped from Hypercar in 2030, but insists it won’t affect its decision to commit to the new rules

Rachit Thukral

Published: Nov 6, 2026, 2:59 PM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

#50 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, Nicklas Nielsen, #7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota TR010: Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Nyck De Vries

Photo by: FIA WEC / DPPI

Ferrari believes abolishing the contentious Balance of Performance should be the “final goal” for the World Endurance Championship’s rulemakers as they work towards finalising the framework for the 2030 Hypercar regulations.

Antonello Coletta, Ferrari’s global head of endurance, argued that the move to a unified platform to replace the current LMDh and LMH divisions has removed the need for an artificial system to govern the top class.

Currently, the FIA and the ACO are responsible for balancing the performance of cars through a complex set of parameters related to power and weight. However, the system is designed not only to equate LMH and LMDh, but also to account for differences between cars built to the same regulations.

Coletta believes axing BoP would move the championship towards greater “meritocracy” and eliminate unnecessary discussions about the subject, particularly after the WEC stopped making any information about BoP public this year.

“We have a very good opportunity for 2030. We started with two different platforms, two different ideas,” he said.

“Now we are around the table all together to define a unique platform and with a unique platform. With a unique platform, we can write the rules very clearly and the final goal should be for us to delete the BoP.

“If you remember, the BoP was born with the different platforms - four-wheel drive, two-wheel drive, LMDh, LMH.

“But if we have a unique platform, you can have a very, very good chance of positioning the championships around the table with meritocracy, with competition, without discussions about every race about the BoP and so on.”

Asked if he believes the regulations could reach a point where the BoP can be dropped, he added: “This is the dream for us.”

Antonello Coletta, Head of Ferrari Endurance and Corse Clienti

Photo by: Davide Cavazza

Coletta said BoP can have a significant influence on a car's performance and behaviour, arguing that limiting its intervention would be preferable even if the system cannot be eliminated entirely.

However, he stressed that abolishing BoP was “not mandatory” for Ferrari, insisting the manufacturer’s decision to extend its stay in the championship beyond 2030 won’t hinge on whether the system is featured in the next set of regulations.

Instead, Ferrari's priority is to retain the freedom to build a car that carries the company’s DNA, much as it has done under the current LMH regulations.

“No, this is not mandatory. For us, it's mandatory to have a chance to make the car," he said.

"If we can make 100 percent of the car, we will see [it if there is] BoP or little BoP. The discussion is very complicated, very open.

“Today we have BoP [that goes] up and down. If we have a little percent of the intervention [with the BoP], it could be a solution. We need to have a marginal intervention, not a lot.

"Our idea is to delete it completely or just have a little.”

Debate over four-wheel drive

At June's Le Mans 24 Hours, the WEC provided an early outline of the 2030 Hypercar regulations. The framework give manufacturers the option of building their own chassis and powertrains or sourcing them from an external supplier. Crucially, the four-wheel drive system that has been an important feature of present LMH cars will be outlawed in 2030, much to the dismay of Toyota.

Coletta said Ferrari would prefer to race a car with a four-wheel drive system, but it wasn’t against the direction the championship is headed in.

“Our idea is that endurance is a good chance to test some parts of the car and put the good idea in the road car. Today, modern four-wheel drive in terms of electric and hybrid [cars] is the future.

“For Ferrari to have four-wheel drive would probably be the best. But apart from Ferrari and two other manufacturers, this is not of interest for the rest. It’s clear it would be complicated to maintain the four-wheel drive.”

Read Also:

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :





Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article "FIA Rating pushes drivers like me into retirement" - Sebastien Bourdais

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Rachit Thukral





Who is racing in MotoGP's Qatar GP and who is absent?



MotoGP



MotoGP



Qatar GP



4 h



Who is racing in MotoGP's Qatar GP and who is absent?





Signatech exploring options to remain in Hypercar after Alpine/Geely deal falls through



WEC



WEC



Monza



20 h



Signatech exploring options to remain in Hypercar after Alpine/Geely deal falls through





Is MotoGP’s title fight over after the Australian GP swing?



MotoGP



Australian GP



Is MotoGP’s title fight over after the Australian GP swing?

More from

Ferrari





Nico Rosberg compares Ferrari’s clashes to his own Mercedes F1 rivalry: “The instructions are not clear enough”



Formula 1



Formula 1



Mexican GP



1 h



Nico Rosberg compares Ferrari’s clashes to his own Mercedes F1 rivalry: “The instructions are not clear enough”





Why the 2026 WEC season has proven to be challenging for Ferrari



WEC



WEC



Monza



3 h



Why the 2026 WEC season has proven to be challenging for Ferrari





Why Ferrari must act now after its own 'Papaya Rules' moment



Formula 1



Mexican GP



Why Ferrari must act now after its own 'Papaya Rules' moment

Latest news





Ferrari says abolishing BoP should be “final goal” of 2030 WEC Hypercar regulations



WEC



WEC WEC



Bahrain



Ferrari says abolishing BoP should be “final goal” of 2030 WEC Hypercar regulations





"FIA Rating pushes drivers like me into retirement" - Sebastien Bourdais



WEC



WEC WEC



Bahrain



1 h



"FIA Rating pushes drivers like me into retirement" - Sebastien Bourdais





Nico Rosberg compares Ferrari’s clashes to his own Mercedes F1 rivalry: “The instructions are not clear enough”



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Mexican GP



1 h



Nico Rosberg compares Ferrari’s clashes to his own Mercedes F1 rivalry: “The instructions are not clear enough”





Carlos Sainz recalls Charles Leclerc battles: “We always managed to find a solution”



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Sao Paulo GP



2 h



Carlos Sainz recalls Charles Leclerc battles: “We always managed to find a solution”

Feature

Discover prime content





Why Toyota’s 2026 WEC triumphs have put it into the all-time greatest endurance racing team debate



WEC



Barcelona



By Gary Watkins



Why Toyota’s 2026 WEC triumphs have put it into the all-time greatest endurance racing team debate





How Toyota destroyed the competition to seal the WEC crowns



WEC



Barcelona



By Gary Watkins



How Toyota destroyed the competition to seal the WEC crowns





How Ford is “hitting milestones” ahead of its WEC Hypercar push



WEC



By Gary Watkins



How Ford is “hitting milestones” ahead of its WEC Hypercar push





Why there’s no perfect solution to the WEC safety car conundrum



WEC



Fuji



By Gary Watkins



Why there’s no perfect solution to the WEC safety car conundrum

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Become a subscriber.

Disable your adblocker.

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?

Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe