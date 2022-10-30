Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Who will race in WEC and IMSA with LMDh/LMH cars in 2023? Next / How the Ferrari 499P Le Mans Hypercar was designed
WEC / Ferrari Hypercar unveil News

Ferrari testing with two 499P WEC hypercars from early stage

Ferrari has revealed that it has been testing with two of its new 499P Le Mans Hypercars since early in the design’s development programme this summer.

Gary Watkins
By:

The Italian manufacturer devised a test strategy in which it focussed on reliability with one car and performance with the other as it strived to catch up on the competitors it will face in the FIA World Endurance Championship’s Hypercar class next year. 

Ferdinando Cannizzo, head of design and development at Ferrari’s Attivita Sportive GT sportscar department, revealed that chassis two came on stream for the second proper circuit test of the 499P, which is understood to have taken place at Mugello in August.  

“One was focussed on performance, and on this car we didn’t care about reliability,” explained. Cannizzo.

“The other one we have is to put to mileage on all the parts to understand where are the major issues we have to solve. 

“This was the only chance to cope with the small window we have [for testing ahead of the car’s 2023 WEC campaign]."

Ferrari 499P

Ferrari 499P

Photo by: Ferrari

Ferrari’s test strategy with two cars has contrasted with that of Peugeot and Porsche, who it will face in the WEC next year along with Toyota, Cadillac and, possibly, Glickenhaus.

Peugeot has focussed on testing with a single 9X8 LMH before and after the race debut of the car at the Monza WEC round in July.  

Porsche, meanwhile, didn’t have a second 963 LMDh prototype up and running until six months into a development programme that started a full year ahead of its scheduled race debut at the Daytona 24 Hours IMSA SportsCar Championship season-opener in January.

The Ferrari LMH, which was officially launched at Imola on Saturday evening, ran for the first time on 6 July at the Fiorano test track.

Ferrari hasn’t divulged full details of the dates and locations of its test programme, though it has talked about an intent to be out on track every two weeks and revealed on the unveiling of the 499P that the design has now completed more than 12,000km.

The three-day Fiorano shakedown was followed by a first proper circuit test at Barcelona, while the cars are also known to have tested at Mugello, the Algarve circuit near Portimao and Monza earlier this month. 

Sources have revealed that Ferrari hasn’t had two cars at all the tests and has sometimes preferred to run one on the rig rather than on race track. 

Cannizzo didn’t hide the fact that the 499P has encountered problems during testing. 

“At the very first shakedown of the car we were surprised because we ran two or three days without problems,” he explained. 

“Then clearly some reliability issues popped up, which is good because it is better to have them sooner rather than later. 

“We were able to able to react promptly to this.”

Cannizzo stated that there will be an endurance simulation with the 499P in the near future, but did not lay down a timeframe for what is likely to be a 36-hour test. 

“We are more than 12,000km and soon we will make a simulation, for sure, he said. 

“We are working hard to understand what are the weak points of the car.”

Cannizzo confirmed that the chassis presented in its 2023 livery for the 499P launch at the Finali Mondiali Ferrari event at Imola was one of the two development cars that have been running through the summer. 

shares
comments
Who will race in WEC and IMSA with LMDh/LMH cars in 2023?
Previous article

Who will race in WEC and IMSA with LMDh/LMH cars in 2023?
Next article

How the Ferrari 499P Le Mans Hypercar was designed

How the Ferrari 499P Le Mans Hypercar was designed
Gary Watkins More from
Gary Watkins
Ferrari unveils 499P Le Mans Hypercar in full race livery Ferrari Hypercar unveil
WEC

Ferrari unveils 499P Le Mans Hypercar in full race livery

How the returning motorsport ‘Olympics’ is aiming to make its mark
General

How the returning motorsport ‘Olympics’ is aiming to make its mark

Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return Prime
General

Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return

Latest news

Verstappen: Sky F1 boycott in Mexico due to "constant" disrespect
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Sky F1 boycott in Mexico due to "constant" disrespect

Max Verstappen says his boycott of Sky's Formula 1 coverage in Mexico was in response to the "constant" disrespect he has faced this year and he is "not tolerating it anymore."

Vesti tipped for Mercedes F1 run in Abu Dhabi young driver test
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vesti tipped for Mercedes F1 run in Abu Dhabi young driver test

Danish Formula 2 race winner Frederik Vesti has emerged as the favourite to conduct the Abu Dhabi F1 young driver test for Mercedes.

Christopher Bell's stunning journey to the Cup title race
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Christopher Bell's stunning journey to the Cup title race

Seven months ago, it's doubtful Christopher Bell was on anyone’s list to be a 2022 NASCAR Cup Series title contender, even his own.

Hennessey Venom 1200 Mustang GT500 revealed as most powerful version yet
Automotive Automotive

Hennessey Venom 1200 Mustang GT500 revealed as most powerful version yet

The Venom 1200 upgrade on the stock Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 comes with a higher capacity 3.8-liter supercharger, a high-flow induction system, new fuel rails and injectors, and an air/oil separation system. It now makes 1,204hp.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game Prime

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, are arguably the greatest sportscars of all time.

WEC
Aug 25, 2022
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Prime

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2022
The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return Prime

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

The Peugeot 9X8 will make its FIA World Endurance Championship debut at Monza this weekend. The French manufacturer has gone radical and will be hoping it doesn’t need to overhaul its contender, as it did with its first Le Mans challenger…

WEC
Jul 8, 2022
How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans Prime

How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans

Eight Formula E drivers made the 7,000-mile sprint from the streets of Jakarta to the fabled Circuit de la Sarthe and every one had a story to share at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours. Despite a range of triumphs and disappointments, each driver doubling up on the day job played a key role in their teams' fortunes

Le Mans
Jun 14, 2022
How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future Prime

How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future

Prema remains a colossus in single-seaters, but the serial Formula 2 and Formula 3 title-winning squad has joined forces with top GT squad Iron Lynx for an attack on sportscars in the FIA World Endurance Championship and European Le Mans Series. Ahead of its debut at the Le Mans 24 Hours, its sights are firmly fixed on LMP2 glory – and a future in Hypercars next year...

Le Mans
Jun 8, 2022
The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans Prime

The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans

Three young Britons will make their first starts in the Le Mans 24 Hours this weekend in the highly-competitive 23-car GTE Am field. But how did they get here? Motorsport.com hears their stories.

Le Mans
Jun 7, 2022
The wingless wonder Peugeot hopes will restore it to Le Mans glory Prime

The wingless wonder Peugeot hopes will restore it to Le Mans glory

Peugeot went radical with the initial plan for its Le Mans Hypercar project, and then stuck to its guns. Here’s how things are shaping up a few weeks before the debut of the 9X8 in next month's Monza World Endurance Championship round

WEC
Jun 1, 2022
How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa Prime

How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa

After a chastening opening to the season at Sebring that ended in an enormous accident, Toyota's #7 crew got their World Endurance Championship underway with victory at a treacherously slippery Spa to make up for its sister car's Sebring defeat to Alpine, as Glickenhaus's promising qualifying turned to disaster in the race

WEC
May 9, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.