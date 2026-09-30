FIA and ACO announce 10-year WEC deal after rumours about possible split

The FIA and the Automobile Club de l’Ouest have announced a landmark, 10-year deal to jointly promote the World Endurance Championship, securing the long-term future of the sportscar racing series.

As part of the agreement, the partnership between motorsport’s governing body, the FIA, and Le Mans 24 Hours operator, the ACO, will extend until the end of the 2037 season.

The announcement comes just weeks after renowned German outlet Auto Motor und Sport reported tensions between the two organisations, even suggesting there was a possibility of them going their separate ways next year.

However, both the FIA and the ACO had immediately issued a clarification, pointing out that the existing deal expires after 2027 rather than 2026, as reported in the media.

The new deal, announced on Wednesday, adds another decade to the existing agreement.

“This is not simply an agreement, it is a vital step forward for racing that will secure the future of the FIA World Endurance Championship for years to come,” said Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President of the FIA.

“This is a deal built for the future, a deal of the century, one that strengthens the collaboration between the FIA and ACO, a relationship that dates back over 120 years, and sets the championship up for a decade of record growth that will deliver real benefits to fans, drivers, teams and manufacturers.

“It has been an honour to play a part in the collaboration that has helped usher in this golden age of endurance racing. I look forward to continuing our work alongside President Pierre Fillon and his team as we build on this momentum and shape an even stronger future.”

General view Photo by: Jakob Ebrey

Pierre Fillon, President of the Automobile Club de l'Ouest, added: “We are delighted to see the agreement between the FIA and the ACO extended, reinforcing the strong and long-standing relationship that has been at the heart of the FIA World Endurance Championship since its creation in 2012. This partnership has been built on trust, shared ambition, and a common commitment to the development of endurance racing.

“Together, the FIA and the ACO have created a solid foundation for the continued success and international growth of the championship, and we look forward to writing the next chapter of this remarkable collaboration. Finally, I would like to thank FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem for the great relationship we have built.”

In a joint statement, the FIA and the ACO said the extended agreement “ensures a common ambition to expand the partnership and drive commercial success”.

When the extension comes into force, all regulatory processes will be overseen by the FIA Working Group and FIA Endurance Championship, with the World Motor Sport Council responsible for ratifying all decisions.

The FIA and the ACO will also oversee the homologation of all cars competing in the Hypercar class as part of a new streamlined process.

As expected, the FIA will enjoy increased trackside branding as part of the deal, including enhanced presence in parc ferme, on the podiums, safety cars, as well as during TV broadcasts.