FIA responds to criticism over WEC tyre warmer ban after Spa crashes
The FIA has reacted to criticism of the ban on tyre warmers in the World Endurance Championship this season after a spate of incidents on cold tyres at Spa last weekend.
A statement describing the ban on pre-heating tyres introduced in the WEC for this season as a necessary move for the series followed criticism from drivers and team principals.
"Moving away from tyre heating was a much-needed step from a sustainability point of view and something that the FIA Endurance Commission agreed on as part of a long-term WEC tyre road map,” said Marek Nawarecki, FIA director of circuit sport.
“It is important to remember that already for a number of years there have been several motorsport series, including endurance racing series, around the world that do not rely on tyre warmers.
“The nature of every incident is different, and each case has to be looked at before any conclusions are made."
The ban on tyre warming, which traditionally takes place in diesel-heated ovens behind each car’s pit in the WEC, was brought into focus by cold conditions over the course of the Spa 6 Hours meeting.
Toyota driver Brendon Hartley’s crash on his out-lap in qualifying at the top of Eau Rouge and Antonio Fuoco’s accident on the front straight as he left the pits after a full service were just two of the incidents in which the ban was implicated.
Criticism of prohibiting tyre warmers was widespread in the paddock over the course of the weekend.
#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Sebastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, Ryo Hirakawa
Photo by: Toyota
Toyota driver and team principal Kamui Kobayashi described the move as “crazy dangerous”, while Ferrari sportscar boss Antonello Coletta called for the ban to be re-evaluated before the Le Mans 24 Hours in June, the next round of the WEC.
“It’s time to do some serious thinking on the matter because it has major ramifications for safety,” he said.
Peugeot’s Jean-Eric Vergne suggested that the concerns of the drivers weren’t being heeded by the FIA.
“I don’t think the drivers have a voice to be heard in the decision-making,” he replied when asked if he thought there could be a change in time for Le Mans.
The FIA did put measures in place for Spa to try to mitigate the effects of the closing speeds between cars leaving the pits on cold rubber and those already up to speed.
White flags to indicate a slow moving vehicle on track were shown from Turn 1 to 4, La Source up to the top of Eau Rouge, from the beginning of free practice.
From FP3 on Friday morning it was decided that the trackside marshalling panels should also show the white flag to better alert the drivers that there was a car leaving the pits.
Hypercar tyre supplier Michelin was also given dispensation to supply all three specifications of 2023 slicks to Spa rather than the normal two allowed at regular WEC races.
It made the request to do so in order for the teams to be able to better match their tyres to what were always expected to be changeable conditions.
Jan Magnussen to make Le Mans return in LMP2 class
Rossi to race on support bill for Le Mans 24 Hours
Latest news
Alonso backs FIA's move to shorten DRS zones for F1 Miami GP
Alonso backs FIA's move to shorten DRS zones for F1 Miami GP Alonso backs FIA's move to shorten DRS zones for F1 Miami GP
General Motors evaluating F1 engine programme
General Motors evaluating F1 engine programme General Motors evaluating F1 engine programme
FIA shortens two F1 DRS zones for Miami GP
FIA shortens two F1 DRS zones for Miami GP FIA shortens two F1 DRS zones for Miami GP
Norris: "has even more faith" in McLaren F1 after technical revamp
Norris: "has even more faith" in McLaren F1 after technical revamp Norris: "has even more faith" in McLaren F1 after technical revamp
How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans
How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans
Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures
Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures
The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer
The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer
The chasm Toyota’s WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans
The chasm Toyota’s WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans The chasm Toyota’s WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans
Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023
Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023 Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?
Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay? Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?
How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title
How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.