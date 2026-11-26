WEC

Ford reveals name for 2027 WEC LMDh challenger

Ford is returning to the top class of sportscar racing for the first time in four decades with a new LMDh prototype that pays homage to the iconic GT40

Heiko Stritzke

Published: Nov 26, 2026, 6:00 PM

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Ford GT41 Hypercar

Photo by: Ford

Ford has officially named its upcoming 2027 World Endurance Championship LMDh contender the GT41 - unveiling the car on Thanksgiving Thursday.

It was a fittingly American stage for the reveal of the naturally-aspirated V8-powered prototype, with which the Blue Oval aims to echo the historic Le Mans 24 Hours triumphs of its legendary GT40 predecessor.

The car broke cover sporting a camouflage livery, while the final race design is scheduled to be unveiled in February. The GT41 moniker is no coincidence. It serves as a direct nod to the iconic GT40, which claimed four consecutive overall victories at Circuit de la Sarthe between 1966 and 1969.

Whereas the "40" originally denoted the car's 40-inch overall height, the "41" refers to the 41-inch measurement from the ground to the air intake, the highest point of the new chassis.

The car shown on Thursday is not yet in its final aerodynamic specification. Ford is still evaluating different front diveplane configurations and while the reveal car isn’t featuring a front diveplane, versions with single and twin flaps have already been tested.

The livery is also subject to change, though Motorsport.com understands that elements of the camouflage pattern could carry over into the final design. It also features a reference to the GT40 at the bottom of the side skirts.

Ford is currently weighing up various shades of blue, taking inspiration from the Mustang GT3 programme in the IMSA SportsCar Championship, which has already showcased an array of glossy and matte blue liveries on track.

In-house philosophy for integrated approach

Ford GT41 Hypercar

Photo by: Ford

Unlike several rivals that rely on established external outfits, Ford is taking a full in-house approach to its LMDh effort. The programme is headquartered at Ford's newly-opened multi-level, tech campus-style facility in Michigan, while British motorsport specialist Venture Engineering in Oxfordshire serves as the European operational hub.

"We don't want to just write a cheque and wish our team good luck," Ford Racing global director Mark Rushbrook told Motorsport.com.

"We want to have our engineers fully embedded and fully responsible through the design period, the development, and also the racing. So, what you'll see whenever we're at a test, or whenever we're at a race, you will see real Ford Racing engineers there, embedded, part of the team."

According to Rushbrook, recruitment for the squad is virtually complete: "Maybe a handful of positions, but the majority are staffed. And that's what we really needed as we went through the early testing and development, and now that's where we're at – we're up to the point where we have two cars, and that we're running at the same time."

Ford Racing Hypercar Programme Manager Dan Sayers echoed that focus as the project builds momentum on track.

"Revealing the Ford GT41 is a significant moment for everyone involved in this programme," he said. "It's the result of an enormous amount of work across our engineering, design and development teams and an important milestone on our journey towards 2027.

"We know the scale of the challenge ahead – the level of competition in Hypercar is incredibly high and there are no shortcuts to success. Our focus has been on building the right foundations, bringing together the right people and making sure we learn as much as possible from every stage of development.

"We've made encouraging progress through our testing programme, but there is still a huge amount of work to do before we arrive for the season opener."

That testing programme has already seen the GT41 log significant mileage across Europe. Following its initial shakedown at Circuit Paul Ricard in August, Ford completed further test sessions at Portimao, Silverstone and Monza, culminating in a recent 30-hour endurance run at Motorland Aragon.

Ford LMDh, Silverstone test

Photo by: Ford

The programme will now shift stateside for additional testing throughout December 2026 and January 2027. For William Clay Ford Jr., Ford's executive chairman, the return to the top tier of sportscar racing carries deep personal significance.

"Ford was born on a racetrack when my great-grandfather won his first and only race back in 1901. But Ford became legends of the racetrack in 1966 when we did the unthinkable and challenged the best in the world and beat them all at Le Mans," he said.

"Now it is time for us to return to the top-flight of endurance racing with the Ford GT41 to once again take on the greatest challenge in world endurance racing. This is a hugely proud moment for me and my family.

"We know the scale of the challenge, but we also don't shy away from a challenge – we embrace it in the knowledge that what we learn on the track will ultimately benefit our customers."

When the GT41 joins the WEC grid in 2027, Ford will square off against arch-rival General Motors' Cadillac marque, alongside fellow heavyweights Ferrari, reigning world champion Toyota, BMW, Hyundai luxury brand Genesis, Aston Martin, and fellow newcomer McLaren.

As for a potential expansion into IMSA, Rushbrook remains non-committal for the time being. "That's all TBC," he said. "Right now, our focus is on development, homologation, and our first races in 2027. Then we'll see."

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