WEC Fuji 6 Hours: Full schedule and TV times

Three weeks after the Lone Star Le Mans, the World Endurance Championship returns to action for the Fuji 6 Hours, the sixth round of the 2026 season, with the titles battles resuming in Japan on 25-27 September.

The results in Austin have breathed new life into Ferrari’s title hopes, while Toyota will be seeking a response after its late-race disappointment, particularly as the Japanese manufacturer heads into its home round.

In front of passionate Japanese fans, Toyota will be eager to deliver a result with its TR010 Hybrid, which has already reclaimed the Le Mans 24 Hours this year and is targeting the world titles.

BMW and Cadillac will also be looking to bounce back, particularly the German marque and its Team WRT-run M Hybrid V8s. For Alpine, meanwhile, the trip to the Far East could provide an opportunity to meet potential buyers for its programme, with speculation suggesting its A424 LMDh cars could continue to race next year under a different manufacturer identity.

In LMGT3, the title battle remains wide open. While the Austin race was a bitter disappointment for TF Sport Corvette and the #92 Manthey Porsche crew, AF Corse Ferrari’s #21 car saw its hopes revived.

But in a class where Mattia Drudi finally claimed his first WEC victory in Texas aboard the Heart of Racing Aston Martin, other contenders cannot be ruled out. Ford-Proton Competition and Mercedes-Iron Lynx were particularly impressive in the United States.

The same applies to Garage 59 McLaren, WRT WRT and local favourite Lexus with its ASP customer team, meaning the title battles remain wide open and should provide plenty of entertainment all the way to the chequered flag.

Fuji WEC SCHEDULE

Track action begins on Friday with the first two free practice sessions, both lasting 90 minutes, as teams begin preparations for both Hyperpole and Sunday's race.

Saturday features the usual final 60-minute practice session before qualifying, with the LMGT3 cars taking to the track first before the Hypercar session.

The Fuji 6 Hours will start in the late morning local time on Sunday. With Japan nine hours ahead of GMT, that means an early-morning start for European viewers.

Here are the scheduled session times

Your time Event Date Fuji Fuji - Free Practice 1 Fuji - Free Practice 2 Fuji - Free Practice 3 Fuji - Qualifying - LMGT3 Fuji - Hyperpole - LMGT3 Fuji - Qualifying - HYPERCAR Fuji - Hyperpole - HYPERCAR Fuji - Race

FRIDAY 25 SEPTEMBER

Free Practice 1: 10:15-11:45

Free Practice 2: 14:30-16:00

SATURDAY 26 SEPTEMBER

Free Practice 3: 09:30-10:30

LMGT3 qualifying: 14:00-14:12

LMGT3 Hyperpole: 14:20-14:30

Hypercar qualifying: 14:40-14:52

Hypercar Hyperpole: 15:00-15:10

SUNDAY 27 SEPTEMBER

Race: 11:00 (6 hours)

FIA WEC 2026: how to watch the Fuji 6 Hours

The entire World Endurance Championship can be watched on Eurosport in most parts of Europe, and MotorTrend and HBO+ in North America.

The championship has also launched the brand-new FIAWEC+ website and app, which also includes Live Timing provided by official timekeeper Al Kamel.

As is the case with every round other than Le Mans, Free Practice 1 and 2 will not be broadcast live on TV, but both sessions can be followed via official timing.

Live coverage begins with Free Practice 3 live.