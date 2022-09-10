Fuji WEC: Toyota completes practice clean sweep

Brendon Hartley set the fastest lap of the weekend so far at the start of the one-hour FP3 session aboard the #8 Toyota GR010 Hybrid with a qualification simulation on new tyres.

The 1m29.865s lap gave him a margin of six tenths over the second-placed #93 Peugeot 9X8 in which Jean-Eric Vergne posted a 1m30.510s.

The #94 Peugeot was third fastest courtesy of a 1m30.828s from Loic Duval, while Matthieu Vaxiviere’s 1m30.964s put the Alpine A480 fourth.

Kamui Kobayashi, who had been fastest in second practice on Friday, brought up the rear of the Hypercar class in the #7 Toyota with a 1m31.532s and is believed not to have undertaken a qually sim during the session.

Antonio Felix da Costa led the LMP2 division for JOTA with a 1m31.822s aboard the best of the British team’s pair of Oreca 07s.

The second-placed Vector Sport Oreca was three tenths back on a 1m32.157s from Sebastien Bourdais, while WRT’s lead entry took was just four hundreths behind on a 1m32.194s set by Robin Frijns.

Charles Milesi was a similar margin back in fourth in the Signatech-run Richard Mille Racing Oreca, while the second JOTA entry took fifth in Ed Jones’s hands.

Porsche knocked Ferrari off the top of the timesheets in GTE Pro for the first time this weekend.

Gianmaria Bruni ended up fastest aboard the #91 Porsche 911 RSR-19, his 1m36.883 giving him a two tenth margin over the best of the Ferrari 488 GTE Evos.

James Calado’s 1m37.109s gave the #51 Ferrari second spot ahead of teammate Miguel Molina, who got down to a 1m37.299s in the sister #52 car.

Corvette Racing again edged closer to the pace following the Balance of Performance hit it received ahead of this race. A 1m37.372s from Nick Tandy left the solo Corvette C8.R only six tenths off the pace.

The second Porsche brought up the rear of the GTE Pro class, Michael Christensen ending up on 1m37.697s.

The Project 1 Porsche team blocked out the top two positions in GTE Am.

Ben Barnicoat was fastest in the 911 run in conjunction with Inception Racing on a 1m38.801s, which was just six hundredths fastest than Matteo Cairoli in the sister car.

Qualifying for the penultimate round of the 2022 WEC at Fuji begins at 2.40pm local time (GMT +9).

WEC 6 Hours of Fuji - third practice results: