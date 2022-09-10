Fuji WEC: Toyota completes practice clean sweep
Toyota maintained its grip on the top spot in the times during final free practice for Sunday’s Fuji 6 Hours round of the FIA World Endurance Championship.
Brendon Hartley set the fastest lap of the weekend so far at the start of the one-hour FP3 session aboard the #8 Toyota GR010 Hybrid with a qualification simulation on new tyres.
The 1m29.865s lap gave him a margin of six tenths over the second-placed #93 Peugeot 9X8 in which Jean-Eric Vergne posted a 1m30.510s.
The #94 Peugeot was third fastest courtesy of a 1m30.828s from Loic Duval, while Matthieu Vaxiviere’s 1m30.964s put the Alpine A480 fourth.
Kamui Kobayashi, who had been fastest in second practice on Friday, brought up the rear of the Hypercar class in the #7 Toyota with a 1m31.532s and is believed not to have undertaken a qually sim during the session.
Antonio Felix da Costa led the LMP2 division for JOTA with a 1m31.822s aboard the best of the British team’s pair of Oreca 07s.
The second-placed Vector Sport Oreca was three tenths back on a 1m32.157s from Sebastien Bourdais, while WRT’s lead entry took was just four hundreths behind on a 1m32.194s set by Robin Frijns.
Charles Milesi was a similar margin back in fourth in the Signatech-run Richard Mille Racing Oreca, while the second JOTA entry took fifth in Ed Jones’s hands.
Porsche knocked Ferrari off the top of the timesheets in GTE Pro for the first time this weekend.
Gianmaria Bruni ended up fastest aboard the #91 Porsche 911 RSR-19, his 1m36.883 giving him a two tenth margin over the best of the Ferrari 488 GTE Evos.
James Calado’s 1m37.109s gave the #51 Ferrari second spot ahead of teammate Miguel Molina, who got down to a 1m37.299s in the sister #52 car.
Corvette Racing again edged closer to the pace following the Balance of Performance hit it received ahead of this race. A 1m37.372s from Nick Tandy left the solo Corvette C8.R only six tenths off the pace.
The second Porsche brought up the rear of the GTE Pro class, Michael Christensen ending up on 1m37.697s.
The Project 1 Porsche team blocked out the top two positions in GTE Am.
Ben Barnicoat was fastest in the 911 run in conjunction with Inception Racing on a 1m38.801s, which was just six hundredths fastest than Matteo Cairoli in the sister car.
Qualifying for the penultimate round of the 2022 WEC at Fuji begins at 2.40pm local time (GMT +9).
WEC 6 Hours of Fuji - third practice results:
|Cla
|#
|Drivers
|Car
|Class
|Time
|Gap
|1
|8
|
Sébastien Buemi
Brendon Hartley
Ryo Hirakawa
|Toyota GR010 - Hybrid
|HYPERCAR
|1'29.865
|2
|93
|
Paul di Resta
Mikkel Jensen
Jean-Eric Vergne
|Peugeot 9X8
|HYPERCAR
|1'30.510
|0.645
|3
|94
|
Loic Duval
Gustavo Menezes
James Rossiter
|Peugeot 9X8
|HYPERCAR
|1'30.828
|0.963
|4
|36
|
Andre Negrao
Nicolas Lapierre
Matthieu Vaxiviere
|Alpine A480
|HYPERCAR
|1'30.964
|1.099
|5
|7
|
Mike Conway
Kamui Kobayashi
Jose Maria Lopez
|Toyota GR010 - Hybrid
|HYPERCAR
|1'31.532
|1.667
|6
|38
|
Roberto Gonzalez
Antonio Felix da Costa
Will Stevens
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'31.822
|1.957
|7
|10
|
Renger van der Zande
Ryan Cullen
Sébastien Bourdais
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'32.157
|2.292
|8
|31
|
Sean Gelael
Robin Frijns
Dries Vanthoor
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'32.194
|2.329
|9
|1
|
Lilou Wadoux
Paul-Loup Chatin
Charles Milesi
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'32.226
|2.361
|10
|28
|
Oliver Rasmussen
Ed Jones
Jonathan Aberdein
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'32.356
|2.491
|11
|9
|
Robert Kubica
Louis Deletraz
Lorenzo Colombo
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'32.388
|2.523
|12
|23
|
Alex Lynn
Oliver Jarvis
Josh Pierson
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'32.588
|2.723
|13
|41
|
Rui Andrade
Ferdinand Habsburg
Norman Nato
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'32.764
|2.899
|14
|22
|
Philip Hanson
Filipe Albuquerque
Will Owen
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'32.854
|2.989
|15
|35
|
Jean Baptiste Lahaye
Matthieu Lahaye
François Heriau
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'33.000
|3.135
|16
|83
|
François Perrodo
Nicklas Nielsen
Alessio Rovera
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'33.040
|3.175
|17
|34
|
Jakub Smiechowski
Alex Brundle
Esteban Gutierrez
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'33.719
|3.854
|18
|45
|
Steven Thomas
James Allen
Rene Binder
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'33.934
|4.069
|19
|91
|
Gianmaria Bruni
Richard Lietz
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE PRO
|1'36.883
|7.018
|20
|51
|
Alessandro Pier Guidi
James Calado
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE PRO
|1'37.109
|7.244
|21
|52
|
Miguel Molina
Antonio Fuoco
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE PRO
|1'37.299
|7.434
|22
|64
|
Tommy Milner
Nick Tandy
|Chevrolet Corvette C8.R
|LMGTE PRO
|1'37.372
|7.507
|23
|92
|
Michael Christensen
Kevin Estre
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE PRO
|1'37.697
|7.832
|24
|56
|
Takeshi Kimura
Ollie Millroy
Ben Barnicoat
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|1'38.801
|8.936
|25
|46
|
Matteo Cairoli
Mikkel Pedersen
Nicolas Leutwiler
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|1'38.861
|8.996
|26
|71
|
Franck Dezoteux
Pierre Ragues
Gabriel Aubry
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|1'38.886
|9.021
|27
|54
|
Thomas Flohr
Francesco Castellacci
Davide Rigon
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|1'39.142
|9.277
|28
|21
|
Simon Mann
Christoph Ulrich
Toni Vilander
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|1'39.158
|9.293
|29
|86
|
Michael Wainwright
Riccardo Pera
Benjamin Barker
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|1'39.333
|9.468
|30
|33
|
Ben Keating
Henrique Chaves Jr.
Marco Sorensen
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE AM
|1'39.433
|9.568
|31
|777
|
Satoshi Hoshino
Tomonobu Fujii
Charlie Fagg
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE AM
|1'39.489
|9.624
|32
|98
|
Paul Dalla Lana
David Pittard
Nicki Thiim
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE AM
|1'39.570
|9.705
|33
|88
|
Fred Poordad
Patrick Lindsey
Jan Heylen
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|1'39.572
|9.707
|34
|85
|
Rahel Frey
Michelle Gatting
Sarah Bovy
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|1'39.582
|9.717
|35
|77
|
Christian Ried
Sebastian Priaulx
Harry Tincknell
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|1'39.644
|9.779
|36
|60
|
Claudio Schiavoni
Matteo Cressoni
Giancarlo Fisichella
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|1'39.648
|9.783
