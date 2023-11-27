Full World Endurance Championship 2024 entry list
The 2024 season of the World Endurance Championship will feature 37 cars, split in 19:18 ratio between Hypercar and LMGT3. Check out the full entry list below.
|N°
|Team
|Car
|Drivers
|
Hypercar - 19 cars
|2
|Cadillac Racing
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|
Earl Bamber
Alex Lynn
TBA
|5
|Porsche Penske Motorsport
|Porsche 963
|
Matt Campell
Michael Christensen
Frederic Makowiecki
|6
|Porsche Penske Motorsport
|Porsche 963
|
Kevin Estre
Andre Lotterer
Laurens Vanthoor
|7
|Toyota Gazoo Racing
|Toyota GR010 HYBRID
|
Mike Conway
Kamui Kobayashi
Nyck de Vries
|8
|Toyota Gazoo Racing
|Toyota GR010 HYBRID
|
Sebastien Buemi
Brendon Hartley
Ryo Hirakawa
|11
|Isotta Fraschini
|Isotta Fraschini Tipo6-C
|
Alejandro Garcia
Jean-Karl Vernay
TBA
|12
|Hertz Team Jota
|Porsche 963
|
Will Stevens
TBA
TBA
|15
|BMW M Team WRT
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|
Dries Vanthoor
TBA
TBA
|20
|BMW M Team WRT
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|
Sheldon van der Linde
TBA
TBA
|35
|Alpine Endurance Team
|Alpine A424
|
Matthieu Vaxiviere
TBA
TBA
|
36
|
Alpine Endurance Team
|Alpine A424
|
Nicolas Lapierre
TBA
TBA
|
38
|Hertz team Jota
|Porsche 963
|
Oliver Rasmussen
TBA
|
50
|Ferrari AF Corse
|Ferrari 499P
|
Antonio Fuoco
TBA
TBA
|
51
|Ferrari AF Corse
|Ferrari 499P
|
Alessandro Pier Guidi
TBA
TBA
|
63
|Lamborghini Iron Lynx
|Lamborghini SC63
|
Mirko Bortolotti
TBA
TBA
|
83
|AF Corse
|Ferrari 499P
|
Robert Kubica
TBA
TBA
|
93
|Peugeot TotalEnergies
|Peugeot 9X8
|
Paul di Resta
TBA
TBA
|
94
|Peugeot TotalEnergies
|Peugeot 9X8
|
Loic Duval
TBA
TBA
|
99
|Proton Competition
|Porsche 963
|
Harry Tincknell
TBA
TBA
|
LMGT3 - 18 cars
|
27
|Heart of Racing Team
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|
Ian James
TBA
TBA
|
31
|Team WRT
|BMW M4 GT3
|
Augusto Farfus
TBA
TBA
|
46
|Team WRT
|BMW M4 GT3
|
Valentino Rossi
TBA
TBA
|
54
|Vista AF Corse
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|
Thomas Flohr
Francesco Castellacci
Davide Rigon
|
55
|Vista AF Corse
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|
Francois Heriau
Simon Mann
Alessio Rovera
|
59
|United Autosports
|McLaren 702S GT3 Evo
| Gregoire Saucy
TBA
TBA
|
60
|Iron Lynx
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|
Claudio Schiavoni
TBA
TBA
|
77
|Proton Competition
|Ford Mustang GT3
|
Ben Barker
TBA
TBA
|
78
|Akkodis ASP Team
|Lexus RC F GT3
|
Kelvin van der Linde
TBA
TBA
|
81
|TF Sport
|Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|
Charlie Eastwood
TBA
TBA
|
82
|TF Sport
|Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|
Daniel Juncadella
TBA
TBA
|
85
|Iron Dames
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|
Michelle Gatting
TBA
|
87
|Akkodis ASP Team
|Lexus RC F GT3
|
Jose Maria Lopez
TBA
|
88
|Proton Competition
|Ford Mustang GT3
|
Ryan Hardwick
TBA
TBA
|
91
|Manthey EMA
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|
Richard Lietz
TBA
TBA
|
92
|Manthey PureRXcing
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|
Aliaksandr Malykhin
Joel Sturm
Klaus Bachler
|
95
|United Autosports
|McLaren 720S GT3 Evo
|
Marino Sato
TBA
TBA
|
777
|D'Station Racing
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|
Marco Sorsensen
TBA
TBA
Latest news
Hamilton: Wolff and Mercedes under “huge” pressure to deliver in F1 2024
Hamilton: Wolff and Mercedes under “huge” pressure to deliver in F1 2024 Hamilton: Wolff and Mercedes under “huge” pressure to deliver in F1 2024
NASCAR to add new TV partner in upcoming broadcast deal
NASCAR to add new TV partner in upcoming broadcast deal NASCAR to add new TV partner in upcoming broadcast deal
IMSA ace Spinelli joins factory Lamborghini driver roster for 2024
IMSA ace Spinelli joins factory Lamborghini driver roster for 2024 IMSA ace Spinelli joins factory Lamborghini driver roster for 2024
When is the next F1 race? Full 2024 Formula 1 race calendar
When is the next F1 race? Full 2024 Formula 1 race calendar When is the next F1 race? Full 2024 Formula 1 race calendar
Why Ferrari's Le Mans glory proved an outlier as Toyota dominated the WEC
Why Ferrari's Le Mans glory proved an outlier as Toyota dominated the WEC Why Ferrari's Le Mans glory proved an outlier as Toyota dominated the WEC
The "intense" issues Toyota navigated for WEC title glory in Bahrain
The "intense" issues Toyota navigated for WEC title glory in Bahrain The "intense" issues Toyota navigated for WEC title glory in Bahrain
Why the stars have aligned to bring Aston Martin back to the top class at Le Mans
Why the stars have aligned to bring Aston Martin back to the top class at Le Mans Why the stars have aligned to bring Aston Martin back to the top class at Le Mans
How Porsche ensured Toyota's WEC homecoming was anything but straightforward
How Porsche ensured Toyota's WEC homecoming was anything but straightforward How Porsche ensured Toyota's WEC homecoming was anything but straightforward
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.