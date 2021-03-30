Fuoco, 22, will partner fellow Italian drivers Roberto Lacorte and Giorgio Sernagiotto at the wheel of Cetilar's #47 Ferrari 488 GTE as the team moves down from the LMP2 class to the GTE Am ranks for the 2021 campaign.

It will mark Fuoco's first full season since he contested the 2018 Formula 2 season for the Charouz team, a campaign that yielded seventh in the points.

Since then he has made only sporadic racing appearances alongside his Ferrari F1 duties, including a race each in the Asian Le Mans Series and GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup aboard Ferrari GT3 machinery.

More recently, he joined Cetilar for the Rolex 24 at Daytona, getting his first taste of prototype racing with the team's Dallara P217 LMP2 car.

"As soon as I saw the car in person I was immediately impressed by the livery, with a very aggressive look," commented Fuoco. "Hopefully we can be aggressive on the track too.

"We are pumped up and can't wait to get started. For sure we will be competitive. We will do our best to get a great result."

Fuoco replaces ex-Rebellion LMP1 driver Andrea Belicchi in the Cetilar line-up for 2021. A team statement said that Belicchi, 44, will "continue to play a fundamental role in the team, this time as driver coordinator and passing on his know-how to the team".

Team owner-driver Lacorte said he hoped for a more successful season in GTE Am after a gruelling 2019/20 campaign in LMP2 that yielded a best result of fifth with its uncompetitive Dallara.

"We are starting a new challenge with high expectations," said Lacorte. "This time we aren't taking part just to take part, but with the concrete aim of not only doing a good job, but also to get the results our team deserves.

"We have the best team and the best car with a fascinating livery that represents Italy and elegance."

