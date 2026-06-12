Genesis reveals concept GT3 car at Le Mans

Genesis signalled a desire to enter GT3 racing with the reveal of a concept car at the Le Mans 24 Hours.

On the eve of its debut appearance in the Hypercar class of the French endurance classic, Hyundai’s luxury brand took the covers off the Genesis Magma GT3 Concept at the Circuit de la Sarthe.

Following in the footsteps of Mercedes and Toyota, Genesis is developing a bespoke model to the GT3 regulations rather than deriving the car from existing road-going machinery. As such, the GT3 car would effectively form the basis of the Magma GT Concept, which was first revealed in November last year.

However, while Toyota and Mercedes have already confirmed plans to enter their upcoming GT3 cars into competition, Genesis described the Concept GT3 as “potential future project” at Le Mans.

It clarified that the two concept cars “highlight one potential pathway for connecting Genesis’ motorsport ambitions”, but added that it could not “confirm specific production or racing plans” for the time being.

“The Genesis Magma GT3 Concept is one potential future direction for Genesis Magma Racing, alongside our FIA WEC Hypercar entry, as we grow to support the entire Genesis brand,” said Genesis team principal Cyril Abiteboul.

Genesis Magma GT3 Concept Photo by: Genesis

“Since the very start, we have stated that Genesis Magma Racing is a long-term project, and here we have one possible direction we can take. Like Hypercar, GT3 is another of the recent success stories in motorsport.”

Genesis has been hinting at plans to expand its involvement in motorsport for some time. Even before the Genesis GMR-001 made its debut in the World Endurance Championship in April, speculation was rife about the Korean manufacturer working on a GT3 car.

While it remains to be seen when and if the Concept GT3 will enter competitive motorsport, Genesis has been making strong progress in the WEC this season, with its two V8-powered LMDh prototypes qualifying sixth and ninth at Le Mans.

The GMR-001 is also eligible for competition in IMSA’s GTP, which shares the regulations with Hypercar, but Genesis has pushed back plans to enter the North American championship until 2028 at the earliest.

Hyundai Motorsport, which runs the Genesis LMDh project, continues to compete in the World Rally Championship with the i20 N Rally1.

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