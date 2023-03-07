Subscribe
Previous / Hardwick slams “flawed” IMSA BoP, announces WEC plans
WEC News

Pescarolo-like Glickenhaus has strengths to exploit - Dumas

Glickenhaus driver Romain Dumas feels the American team has its own strengths that it can use against its larger manufacturer rivals in the World Endurance Championship this year.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Pescarolo-like Glickenhaus has strengths to exploit - Dumas

Glickenhaus was among the first teams to commit to the Hypercar class in 2021 and has since turned its 007 LMH car into a respectable contender, scoring outright podiums at both Sebring and the Le Mans 24 Hours last year.

It also came close to a maiden victory at Monza after clinching pole position, until a rare turbo failure forced it into retirement.

However, it will have to face increased competition from big-budget car marques in the WEC this year, with the addition of Porsche, Cadillac and Ferrari taking the size of the Hypercar field to 13 cars.

Dumas admits that a lack of resources mean Glickenhaus can’t realistically expect to fight for the title heading into its third season in the category.

But he feels the near-bulletproof reliability of the non-hybrid 007 LMH, combined with the small size of the Glickenhaus operation, gives the outfit plenty of weapons to put up a fight to its its better-funded rivals, likening the team to popular 2000s privateer squad Pescarolo.

“Definitely now the game is higher with all these big brands,” said the Frenchman. “But at the end of the day we have to use our strengths. Reliability normally for sure is on our side, except in Monza, but it was one time in two years [where we had a failure]. 

“It's also an advantage somehow when you are in a small group, to have less pressure, that will also be a good point for us.

“To say that we will win the world championship or Le Mans, I think will not be so realistic. But on the other hand we are very close in performance, so I think it's a strong point also. 

“We are all motivated like crazy. Who knows, we have to take our chance for sure. I think we are lucky to have such a crazy boss to continue to be completely on the private side playing with the big companies. 

“We are a little bit like Pescarolo 15 years ago and not so many people have done that in the last 15 years. So first of all respect and we go for it."

#708 Glickenhaus Racing Glickenhaus 007 LMH of Olivier Pla, Romain Dumas, Pipo Derani

#708 Glickenhaus Racing Glickenhaus 007 LMH of Olivier Pla, Romain Dumas, Pipo Derani

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Glickenhaus skipped the final two races of the 2022 WEC season in Japan and Bahrain for budgetary reasons, which means the 007 LMH hasn’t been driven competitively since the 6 Hours of Monza back in July.

Like fellow incumbents Toyota and Peugeot, it also has to adjust to the ban on tyre warmers, providing an extra challenge for both drivers and engineers to get heat into the tyres as quickly as possible on the outlap.

But Dumas feels the Glickenhaus can perform competitively once the championship heads to Europe after the season opener at Sebring, believing the Balance of Performance system will play a major role in giving the team a fair chance against the opposition.

“When I hear about or speak about these new tyres, there are a lot of question marks,” he explained. ”I can tell you Michelin didn't send a lot of invoices to Glickenhaus in the last two months [for testing]. 

“Sebring will be tough. But when it would be after [that] in Europe, [it should get better]. Spa should already be not too bad for us, [at] Monza we will be there. Fuji is the right track also for our car. It's a long championship, we have a different target. 

“I think the only good chance we have is that we know the car for the last two years. 

“It's a BoP category, it's nothing compared to what we knew about the last 15 years. It's not only about performance, it's reliability and BoP. 

“For sure, to have only a two-wheel drive car with so much power with the tyres compared to four-wheel drive, it's not an easy way. But again at the end of the day BoP will play a big role here.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Hardwick slams “flawed” IMSA BoP, announces WEC plans

Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Pagenaud to return to Le Mans after a decade with Cool Racing

Pagenaud to return to Le Mans after a decade with Cool Racing

Le Mans

Pagenaud secures Le Mans return Pagenaud to return to Le Mans after a decade with Cool Racing

2023 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

2023 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Formula 1
Bahrain GP

How to watch the Bahrain GP 2023 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Hyderabad ePrix

The significance of Hyderabad race Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

More from
Glickenhaus Racing
Glickenhaus finalises WEC line-up as Sebring entry list revealed

Glickenhaus finalises WEC line-up as Sebring entry list revealed

WEC
Sebring

WEC releases full Sebring entry list Glickenhaus finalises WEC line-up as Sebring entry list revealed

Glickenhaus doubts environmental benefits of WEC tyre warming ban

Glickenhaus doubts environmental benefits of WEC tyre warming ban

WEC

Glickenhaus doubts environmental benefits of WEC tyre warming ban Glickenhaus doubts environmental benefits of WEC tyre warming ban

Glickenhaus has suffered ‘huge damage’ from being blocked by IMSA

Glickenhaus has suffered ‘huge damage’ from being blocked by IMSA

IMSA

Glickenhaus suffering 'huge damage' Glickenhaus has suffered ‘huge damage’ from being blocked by IMSA

Latest news

Hulkenberg: Haas went through F1 tyres like “knife through butter"

Hulkenberg: Haas went through F1 tyres like “knife through butter"

Formula 1

Hulkenberg: Haas went through F1 tyres like “knife through butter" Hulkenberg: Haas went through F1 tyres like “knife through butter"

FIA introduces rule to make WRC Rally1 cars louder in EV mode

FIA introduces rule to make WRC Rally1 cars louder in EV mode

WRC WRC

FIA introduces rule to make WRC Rally1 cars louder in EV mode FIA introduces rule to make WRC Rally1 cars louder in EV mode

How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain?

How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain? How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain?

Kobayashi on KCMG changes: "If this doesn't work, it's over"

Kobayashi on KCMG changes: "If this doesn't work, it's over"

Super Formula

Kobayashi on KCMG changes: "If this doesn't work, it's over" Kobayashi on KCMG changes: "If this doesn't work, it's over"

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Prime
Prime
WEC
Gary Watkins

Why modern garagistes belong in WEC Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Our most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?

Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?

Prime
Prime
WEC
Gary Watkins

Is Qatar the price fans have to pay? Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?

How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title

How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title

Prime
Prime
WEC
Gary Watkins

How Toyota defeated Alpine in 2022 How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Gary Watkins

Sportscars long road to convergence The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Prime
Prime
WEC
Michael Cotton

How Porsche changed the game in LM24 How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Kevin Turner

Why BMW is a dark horse for 2024 Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

Prime
Prime
WEC
Monza
Tim Wright

The lessons Peugeot needed to learn The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.