Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Porsche wants GTE car to race on beyond 2022
WEC / Algarve News

Glickenhaus names drivers for Portimao WEC debut

By:

Ryan Briscoe, Romain Dumas and Richard Westbrook will pilot the Glickenhaus 007 LMH on the American boutique manufacturer’s debut in the FIA World Endurance Championship at Portimao.

Glickenhaus names drivers for Portimao WEC debut

Glickenhaus is one of the three teams entered in the Hypercar class of the WEC in 2021 along with Toyota and Alpine, with several more manufacturers set to arrive in the next two years based on cars built on either the LMDh or the Le Mans Hypercar (LMH) rulebook.

Back in January, Glickenhaus revealed a seven-driver roster for its step up to WEC, but stopped short of announcing the driver combination for its two machines.

While that is still yet to be fully revealed, Glickenhaus has now announced that Briscoe, Dumas and Westrbrook will drive the team’s sole 007 LMH in Portugal next month.

The team has scaled down to a single entry for its debut, the newly-built #709 car, as the team’s original car will be completely rebuilt following a planned 30-hour test at Aragon later this month.

Glickenhaus expects both its cars to be present at Monza in July as well as the rescheduled Le Mans 24 Hours in August.

Briscoe joined Glickenhaus after losing his seat with Wayne Taylor Racing at the end of the 2020 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season, and the Portimao race will mark his first entry in the WEC outside of Le Mans.

Dumas, meanwhile, remains a Porsche factory driver despite his deal with Glickenhaus, and has experience of the Rebellion R-13 that races on in WEC this year as the Alpine A480.

Westbrook, a stalwart of Ford’s GTE programme, was left without a drive following Aston Martin’s decision to abruptly leave the WEC’s GTE Pro class at the end of the 2020 season.

The Glickenhaus announcement leaves Gustavo Menezes, Olivier Pla, Pipo Derani and Franck Mailleux on the sidelines at Portimao.

 

shares
comments

Related video

Porsche wants GTE car to race on beyond 2022

Previous article

Porsche wants GTE car to race on beyond 2022
Load comments

About this article

Series WEC
Event Algarve
Teams Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending

1
MotoGP

French MotoGP: Marquez quickest in wet third practice

3h
2
IndyCar

IndyCar GP Indy: Rookie Romain Grosjean takes first pole!

15h
3
MotoGP

MotoGP French Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch

6h
4
Formula 1

How the tragedy of Elio de Angelis changed F1

1h
5
World Superbike

Davies joins Go Eleven Ducati for 2021 WSBK season

Latest news
Glickenhaus names drivers for Portimao WEC debut
WEC

Glickenhaus names drivers for Portimao WEC debut

1h
Porsche wants GTE car to race on beyond 2022
WEC

Porsche wants GTE car to race on beyond 2022

1h
Risi announces Le Mans line-up, will race at Monza
LM24

Risi announces Le Mans line-up, will race at Monza

May 14, 2021
Glickenhaus to enter one car for Portimao WEC race
Video Inside
WEC

Glickenhaus to enter one car for Portimao WEC race

May 10, 2021
The philosophical problems the WEC's new Hypercar class is already facing Prime
WEC

The philosophical problems the WEC's new Hypercar class is already facing

May 7, 2021
Latest videos
Risi announces Le Mans line-up, will race at Monza 00:28
WEC
20h

Risi announces Le Mans line-up, will race at Monza

WEC: Glickenhaus to run one car at Portimao 00:41
WEC
May 11, 2021

WEC: Glickenhaus to run one car at Portimao

WEC: 6 Hours of Spa - Best images 01:01
WEC
May 6, 2021

WEC: 6 Hours of Spa - Best images

The inside scoop on the Penske-Porsche partnership 03:32
WEC
May 5, 2021

The inside scoop on the Penske-Porsche partnership

Porsche and Penske join forces in endurance racing 00:31
WEC
May 5, 2021

Porsche and Penske join forces in endurance racing

Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Alesi: First Super Formula pole "reward for tough times" Autopolis
Super Formula

Alesi: First Super Formula pole "reward for tough times"

MotoGP French Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch French GP
MotoGP

MotoGP French Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Prime
DTM

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus More from
Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus
Glickenhaus to enter one car for Portimao WEC race Algarve
Video Inside
WEC

Glickenhaus to enter one car for Portimao WEC race

Glickenhaus can't rule out skipping Spa WEC opener
WEC

Glickenhaus can't rule out skipping Spa WEC opener

Glickenhaus unveils full driver line-up for Hypercar debut
WEC

Glickenhaus unveils full driver line-up for Hypercar debut

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The philosophical problems the WEC's new Hypercar class is already facing Prime

The philosophical problems the WEC's new Hypercar class is already facing

Most of the column inches after the World Endurance Championship's opener were centred around the relative pace of the Hypercar class and the LMP2s, but there's another question that needs addressing in order for the new division to have a successful future

WEC
May 7, 2021
How stumbling Toyota drew first blood in the WEC's new era Prime

How stumbling Toyota drew first blood in the WEC's new era

Amid concerns that the new Hypercar class would be upstaged on debut by the spec LMP2 machines at Spa, Toyota delivered the pole and victory that the vast majority of observers expected. But neither car had a clean run, which gave the grandfathered Alpine LMP1 an unexpected shot at glory.

WEC
May 4, 2021
What to expect from sportscar racing's bold new Hypercar era Prime

What to expect from sportscar racing's bold new Hypercar era

A slim field of three cars will be entered in the Hypercar class for the first round of the World Endurance Championship's post-LMP1 age. But there are plenty of reasons for optimism with the new wave of manufacturer entries and competing class philosophies just around the corner

WEC
Apr 29, 2021
How Aston Martin scaled new heights in the Prodrive era Prime

How Aston Martin scaled new heights in the Prodrive era

The 2021 FIA World Endurance Championship kicks off at Spa this weekend, but for the first time since its 2012 inception there will be no factory-run Aston Martins in the GTE Pro class. That's especially notable because as a works entity, the Prodrive era of Aston Martin Racing that began in 2005 has been a success from the very start.

WEC
Apr 27, 2021
How 'Brilliant' Bob Wollek lived up to his nickname Prime

How 'Brilliant' Bob Wollek lived up to his nickname

Sportscar racing lost one of it's greatest talents 20 years ago today when Bob Wollek was knocked from his bicycle prior to the Sebring 12 Hours. The enigmatic Frenchman never won the Le Mans 24 Hours, but many still remember today why 'Brilliant Bob' became a legend

WEC
Mar 16, 2021
How Ferrari's Hypercar project could bolster Leclerc's legacy Prime

How Ferrari's Hypercar project could bolster Leclerc's legacy

Ferrari's planned return to the top category at the Le Mans 24 Hours has further heightened anticipation for the 2023 race. Few concrete details are currently known, but already it has a high-profile superstar angling for involvement, which would make a refreshing change

WEC
Mar 5, 2021
Why Ferrari is ending its 50-year top-flight sportscar racing exile Prime

Why Ferrari is ending its 50-year top-flight sportscar racing exile

Making a return to top-flight sportscar racing after 50 years away, Ferrari will enter the Le Mans Hypercar ranks in 2023. The Italian marque denies the link with Formula 1's new cost cap that frees up resources, but it's certainly no coincidence...

WEC
Feb 25, 2021
The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC Prime

The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s decision to scrap its GT Le Mans class for 2022 raises the question of whether the FIA World Endurance Championship should phase out GTE cars. But it's a much harder decision than it appears on the surface.

WEC
Feb 3, 2021

Trending Today

French MotoGP: Marquez quickest in wet third practice
MotoGP MotoGP

French MotoGP: Marquez quickest in wet third practice

IndyCar GP Indy: Rookie Romain Grosjean takes first pole!
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar GP Indy: Rookie Romain Grosjean takes first pole!

MotoGP French Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP French Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch

How the tragedy of Elio de Angelis changed F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

How the tragedy of Elio de Angelis changed F1

Davies joins Go Eleven Ducati for 2021 WSBK season
World Superbike World Superbike

Davies joins Go Eleven Ducati for 2021 WSBK season

Aussies team up for Owen Kelly's NASCAR dream at Watkins Glen
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Aussies team up for Owen Kelly's NASCAR dream at Watkins Glen

Two races at one track “not pure” MotoGP – Espargaro
MotoGP MotoGP

Two races at one track “not pure” MotoGP – Espargaro

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Qatar GP?
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Qatar GP?

Latest news

Glickenhaus names drivers for Portimao WEC debut
WEC WEC

Glickenhaus names drivers for Portimao WEC debut

Porsche wants GTE car to race on beyond 2022
WEC WEC

Porsche wants GTE car to race on beyond 2022

Risi announces Le Mans line-up, will race at Monza
Le Mans Le Mans

Risi announces Le Mans line-up, will race at Monza

Glickenhaus to enter one car for Portimao WEC race
Video Inside
WEC WEC

Glickenhaus to enter one car for Portimao WEC race

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.