WEC News

Hanson stays at United Autosports for 2022 WEC season

By:
, News Editor

Phil Hanson will remain with the United Autosports squad for the 2022 FIA World Endurance Championship season, the team has announced.

The news follows on from the revelation last month that United will expand its presence in the WEC's LMP2 class to a two-car entry.

Hanson will continue to share one of United's Oreca 07-Gibsons with Filipe Albuquerque, whose place in the team for 2022 was also confirmed in its most recent announcement, and an unnamed third driver.

That place is currently occupied by silver-rated DTM graduate Fabio Scherer, who replaced Paul di Resta in the United WEC line-up for the 2021 season after Hanson was upgraded to gold status.

United team boss Richard Dean commented: “I am delighted we are able to secure the signing of Phil for his fifth season with United Autosports.

"Phil has grown up with us and it has been a privilege to see him develop into the true professional he is today; a Le Mans winner and a multiple championship winning driver. The aim is simple, to be winning races and the WEC championship again in 2022.”

Hanson himself added: “I’m delighted to be remaining with United Autosports for another season of the FIA WEC in 2022. I’m looking forward to what will be my third season of WEC and fourth consecutive year with a team I feel has become my family in motorsport.”

United's second 2022 WEC entry will be shared by American youngster Josh Pierson and two other to-be-confirmed drivers.

Hanson sits alone in fourth place in the current LMP2 drivers' standings with wins in two of the first three rounds of the season at Spa at Monza, as his teammates Albuquerque and Scherer were both forced to miss the Portimao race in June.

Any hopes of Hanson and Albuquerque defending the Le Mans 24 Hours class win they scored along with di Resta in 2020 were ended by an alternator problem and further electrical issues, which left them 35 laps down.

Subscribe to PRIME
Why Toyota's Le Mans victory was not as simple as it looked Prime

Why Toyota's Le Mans victory was not as simple as it looked

Toyota scored its fourth Le Mans 24 Hours victory and a 1-2, with the #7 car of Kamui Kobayashi, Mike Conway and Jose Maria Lopez beating the #8. But although it looked straightforward from the outside, Toyota faced serious problem that had to be solved with some quick-thinking and ingenuity.

Le Mans
Aug 24, 2021
What we've learned from the Le Mans 24 Hours so far Prime

What we've learned from the Le Mans 24 Hours so far

The new dawn for the FIA World Endurance Championship has arrived at Le Mans, as Hypercars prepare to duel for victory in the world's oldest endurance race. Motorsport.com picks out the 10 things we have learned in the build up to the race.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2021
Le Mans 2021: The team-by-team guide Prime

Le Mans 2021: The team-by-team guide

After a two-month delay due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours is set to get underway with the start of the Hypercar era at the Circuit de la Sarthe.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2021
Can Toyota's #7 crew break its Le Mans curse? Prime

Can Toyota's #7 crew break its Le Mans curse?

One Toyota, normally with the number 7 on the side, always seems to attract the bad luck in the Le Mans 24 Hours. Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez are hoping for a change in fortune this time around, but face significantly more unknowns than in recent years

Le Mans
Aug 19, 2021
Why Glickenhaus should be taken seriously on its Le Mans bow Prime

Why Glickenhaus should be taken seriously on its Le Mans bow

Many were quick to dismiss Glickenhaus when the boutique American sportscar firm's entry into the top class of the Le Mans 24 Hours was announced. It's all-new LMH racer, powered by an engine built by a rally specialist, goes in as the underdog against Toyota but the mathematical odds suggest that it has more than just a faint hope of success.

Le Mans
Aug 18, 2021
How 1971's benchmark Le Mans team lost with the best car Prime

How 1971's benchmark Le Mans team lost with the best car

The JW Automotive Engineering team won twice at the Le Mans 24 Hours with ageing Fords and was considered the heavy favourite to add more victories to its tally after partnering with Porsche. But despite being armed with the all-conquering 917, this formidable combination was never as successful in real life as on the big screen.

Le Mans
Aug 15, 2021
Why Jose Maria Lopez isn’t motivated by emulating Fangio Prime

Why Jose Maria Lopez isn’t motivated by emulating Fangio

Having twice missed out on Formula 1 and reinvented himself as a touring car driver, Jose Maria Lopez has had a rocky ride to becoming a four-time world champion. One more would put him level with his nation's favourite son, but there's another prize he would value far more than the honour of matching Juan Manuel Fangio's tally.

WEC
Aug 14, 2021
The understated Le Mans legend who has earned a testimonial Prime

The understated Le Mans legend who has earned a testimonial

OPINION: After 24 Le Mans 24 Hours participations, 50-year-old Emmanuel Collard will be absent from the grid this year, stuck at the mercy of his gold driver grading. But, while he's not motivated by breaking start records, the French veteran is determined to return to the field next year.

WEC
Jul 24, 2021

