Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Prema to join WEC LMP2 ranks with Iron Lynx partnership
WEC News

Impul boss Hoshino urges Hirakawa to seize Toyota WEC chance

By:
, News Editor
Co-author:
Kenichiro Ebii

Impul Super Formula boss and Japanese racing legend Kazuyoshi Hoshino has urged his driver Ryo Hirakawa to seize the "rare" chance he's been given to join Toyota's FIA World Endurance Championship line-up.

Impul boss Hoshino urges Hirakawa to seize Toyota WEC chance

Hirakawa is looking like a serious contender for a full-time WEC seat with Toyota in 2022 after being handed his first chance to drive the Japanese marque's GR010 Hybrid in a test at Portimao in June.

He will make a second outing later this month at Barcelona in what appears to be a further evaluation of his potential for a race drive.

While it's currently unclear what such a move would mean for his involvement in Japan's domestic Super Formula and SUPER GT series, continuing uncertainties surrounding intercontinental travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic could compel Hirakawa to focus solely on WEC.

Hoshino has had Hirakawa as part of his Impul Super Formula line-up since 2018, only narrowly missing out on last year's title, but said he would rather see the 27-year-old flourish on the world stage than stay in Japan.

"I would like it if he could stay at the team forever, but for Hirakawa’s sake, I have the feeling of, ‘don’t worry about me, just step up’," said Hoshino in an interview with Motorsport.com's Japanese edition. "Toyota has created this window of opportunity, and such chances are rare.

"I told him, ‘Don’t stray from this path you’re following and give it everything you’ve got.’ I won’t stop Hirakawa from stepping up. I think Toyota is now in a position to win at Le Mans, so it’s a great chance.

"I want him to do his best and make it to the top, and I’ll be happy if those that come to Team Impul move on to better things one after another."

Hoshino himself is no stranger to global endurance racing, having made nine starts in the Le Mans 24 Hours between 1986 and 1998, scoring an overall podium finish in his final appearance driving a Nissan R390 GT1 (pictured below) on top of his countless successes in Japan.

#32 Nissan Motorsports Nissan R390 GT1: Aguri Suzuki, Kazuyoshi Hoshino, Masahiko Kageyama

#32 Nissan Motorsports Nissan R390 GT1: Aguri Suzuki, Kazuyoshi Hoshino, Masahiko Kageyama

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Hirakawa meanwhile acknowledged the importance of the Barcelona test in an interview with Motorsport.com's Japanese edition, while also underlining his desire to race internationally.

"I haven’t been told the details yet, but probably there will be some kind of audition for the future," Hirakawa said. "Showing my performance will be the most important thing.

"It will be difficult, so I want to drive without going over the limit. If you make a big mistake, you may lose confidence, so I’ll take it step-by-step. It’s my first time on this track as well, so I want to try and get a firm grip on it, but I'm looking forward to seeing how well I can adapt.

"I was a little behind in terms of pace [in Portimao], so I was told that was a point to improve. But on the other hand, I was quick in the wet, so they gave me a good evaluation in that area. I hope I can run at the same pace as the regular drivers in the dry over a long run."

shares
comments
Prema to join WEC LMP2 ranks with Iron Lynx partnership

Previous article

Prema to join WEC LMP2 ranks with Iron Lynx partnership
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Why F1 drivers are returning to their roots at Zandvoort

43 min
2
Formula 1

Dutch F1 GP chiefs still hoping for DRS use in banked final corner

1 h
3
Supercars

On-board footage of the Supercars Gen3 Chevrolet engine emerges

4 h
4
Formula 1

Mercedes wants Bottas, Russell F1 futures secured before announcement

5
Supercars

FPR Melbourne race one notes

Latest news
Impul boss Hoshino urges Hirakawa to seize Toyota WEC chance
WEC

Impul boss Hoshino urges Hirakawa to seize Toyota WEC chance

1 h
Prema to join WEC LMP2 ranks with Iron Lynx partnership
WEC

Prema to join WEC LMP2 ranks with Iron Lynx partnership

Sep 1, 2021
Watch: This Week with Will Buxton, Le Mans Special Edition
Video Inside
LM24

Watch: This Week with Will Buxton, Le Mans Special Edition

Sep 1, 2021
Lopez reveals detail on Toyota's "serious" Le Mans fuel issue
Video Inside
LM24

Lopez reveals detail on Toyota's "serious" Le Mans fuel issue

Aug 26, 2021
United Autosports expands to two WEC LMP2 entries in 2022
WEC

United Autosports expands to two WEC LMP2 entries in 2022

Aug 26, 2021
Latest videos
WEC: Albuquerque cautious on Spa-Francorchamps changes 04:51
WEC
Aug 30, 2021

WEC: Albuquerque cautious on Spa-Francorchamps changes

WEC: United Autosports expands to two LMP2 entries in 2022 00:46
WEC
Aug 26, 2021

WEC: United Autosports expands to two LMP2 entries in 2022

Cadillac announces WEC, IMSA programmes with new LMDh contender 00:51
WEC
Aug 25, 2021

Cadillac announces WEC, IMSA programmes with new LMDh contender

WEC: GT3 cars to replace GTE class at Le Mans from 2024 00:53
WEC
Aug 20, 2021

WEC: GT3 cars to replace GTE class at Le Mans from 2024

WEC: ACO presents six-round 2022 calendar 00:40
WEC
Aug 20, 2021

WEC: ACO presents six-round 2022 calendar

Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Kobayashi set for Super Formula return next month Motegi II
Super Formula

Kobayashi set for Super Formula return next month

BMW committed to World Superbike “for the long haul”
World Superbike

BMW committed to World Superbike “for the long haul”

The transformation behind Super Formula's new title favourite Prime
Super Formula

The transformation behind Super Formula's new title favourite

Ryo Hirakawa More from
Ryo Hirakawa
Hirakawa perplexed by Motegi qualifying struggles Motegi
Video Inside
Super Formula

Hirakawa perplexed by Motegi qualifying struggles

Hirakawa handed second Toyota Hypercar test chance
WEC

Hirakawa handed second Toyota Hypercar test chance

Toyota's Suzuka qualifying woes pinned on tyre selection Suzuka
Video Inside
Super GT

Toyota's Suzuka qualifying woes pinned on tyre selection

More from
Toyota Gazoo Racing WEC
Conway "crying like a little girl" after overdue Le Mans win 24 Hours of Le Mans
Video Inside
Le Mans

Conway "crying like a little girl" after overdue Le Mans win

Le Mans 24h, H20: Toyota on course for win despite issues 24 Hours of Le Mans
Video Inside
Le Mans

Le Mans 24h, H20: Toyota on course for win despite issues

Why Jose Maria Lopez isn’t motivated by emulating Fangio Prime
WEC

Why Jose Maria Lopez isn’t motivated by emulating Fangio

Trending Today

Why F1 drivers are returning to their roots at Zandvoort
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why F1 drivers are returning to their roots at Zandvoort

Dutch F1 GP chiefs still hoping for DRS use in banked final corner
Formula 1 Formula 1

Dutch F1 GP chiefs still hoping for DRS use in banked final corner

On-board footage of the Supercars Gen3 Chevrolet engine emerges
Supercars Supercars

On-board footage of the Supercars Gen3 Chevrolet engine emerges

Mercedes wants Bottas, Russell F1 futures secured before announcement
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes wants Bottas, Russell F1 futures secured before announcement

FPR Melbourne race one notes
Supercars Supercars

FPR Melbourne race one notes

Vinales says Aprilia test ‘happiest’ he’s ever been in MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales says Aprilia test ‘happiest’ he’s ever been in MotoGP

Marquez says Martin Silverstone crash "completely my fault"
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez says Martin Silverstone crash "completely my fault"

IndyCar to test new engine's revised weight distribution at Indy
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar to test new engine's revised weight distribution at Indy

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Toyota's Le Mans victory was not as simple as it looked Prime

Why Toyota's Le Mans victory was not as simple as it looked

Toyota scored its fourth Le Mans 24 Hours victory and a 1-2, with the #7 car of Kamui Kobayashi, Mike Conway and Jose Maria Lopez beating the #8. But although it looked straightforward from the outside, Toyota faced serious problem that had to be solved with some quick-thinking and ingenuity.

Le Mans
Aug 24, 2021
What we've learned from the Le Mans 24 Hours so far Prime

What we've learned from the Le Mans 24 Hours so far

The new dawn for the FIA World Endurance Championship has arrived at Le Mans, as Hypercars prepare to duel for victory in the world's oldest endurance race. Motorsport.com picks out the 10 things we have learned in the build up to the race.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2021
Le Mans 2021: The team-by-team guide Prime

Le Mans 2021: The team-by-team guide

After a two-month delay due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours is set to get underway with the start of the Hypercar era at the Circuit de la Sarthe.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2021
Can Toyota's #7 crew break its Le Mans curse? Prime

Can Toyota's #7 crew break its Le Mans curse?

One Toyota, normally with the number 7 on the side, always seems to attract the bad luck in the Le Mans 24 Hours. Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez are hoping for a change in fortune this time around, but face significantly more unknowns than in recent years

Le Mans
Aug 19, 2021
Why Glickenhaus should be taken seriously on its Le Mans bow Prime

Why Glickenhaus should be taken seriously on its Le Mans bow

Many were quick to dismiss Glickenhaus when the boutique American sportscar firm's entry into the top class of the Le Mans 24 Hours was announced. It's all-new LMH racer, powered by an engine built by a rally specialist, goes in as the underdog against Toyota but the mathematical odds suggest that it has more than just a faint hope of success.

Le Mans
Aug 18, 2021
How 1971's benchmark Le Mans team lost with the best car Prime

How 1971's benchmark Le Mans team lost with the best car

The JW Automotive Engineering team won twice at the Le Mans 24 Hours with ageing Fords and was considered the heavy favourite to add more victories to its tally after partnering with Porsche. But despite being armed with the all-conquering 917, this formidable combination was never as successful in real life as on the big screen.

Le Mans
Aug 15, 2021
Why Jose Maria Lopez isn’t motivated by emulating Fangio Prime

Why Jose Maria Lopez isn’t motivated by emulating Fangio

Having twice missed out on Formula 1 and reinvented himself as a touring car driver, Jose Maria Lopez has had a rocky ride to becoming a four-time world champion. One more would put him level with his nation's favourite son, but there's another prize he would value far more than the honour of matching Juan Manuel Fangio's tally.

WEC
Aug 14, 2021
The understated Le Mans legend who has earned a testimonial Prime

The understated Le Mans legend who has earned a testimonial

OPINION: After 24 Le Mans 24 Hours participations, 50-year-old Emmanuel Collard will be absent from the grid this year, stuck at the mercy of his gold driver grading. But, while he's not motivated by breaking start records, the French veteran is determined to return to the field next year.

WEC
Jul 24, 2021

Latest news

Impul boss Hoshino urges Hirakawa to seize Toyota WEC chance
WEC WEC

Impul boss Hoshino urges Hirakawa to seize Toyota WEC chance

Prema to join WEC LMP2 ranks with Iron Lynx partnership
WEC WEC

Prema to join WEC LMP2 ranks with Iron Lynx partnership

Watch: This Week with Will Buxton, Le Mans Special Edition
Video Inside
Le Mans Le Mans

Watch: This Week with Will Buxton, Le Mans Special Edition

Lopez reveals detail on Toyota's "serious" Le Mans fuel issue
Video Inside
Le Mans Le Mans

Lopez reveals detail on Toyota's "serious" Le Mans fuel issue

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.