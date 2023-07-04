Subscribe
Previous / Ferrari gets BoP hit for Monza WEC round after Le Mans win Next / Conway: WEC title hopes over for #7 Toyota crew after Le Mans DNF
WEC News

Initial WEC Global Fan Survey results show huge support for hydrogen Le Mans cars

Fans of the FIA World Endurance Championship are in favour of a hydrogen-powered class racing at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in future, according to preliminary findings of the 2023 Global Fan Survey.

Charles Bradley
By:
MissionH24 LMPH2G

With two weeks remaining for followers of the world’s premier endurance sportscar series to have their say on the future direction of the WEC, they have already voted in their tens of thousands on a variety of topics.

Automobile Club de l’Ouest (ACO), Le Mans Endurance Management, promoter of the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) and Motorsport Network launched the survey to capture the views of racing fans around the world towards the sport.

The survey operates in 11 languages across Motorsport.com, with analysis from motorsport data specialist Iris Sport. 

FIA WEC and Motorsport Network team up to launch Global WEC Fan Survey.

FIA WEC and Motorsport Network team up to launch Global WEC Fan Survey.

Photo by: Motorsport.com

>>> HAVE YOUR SAY, CLICK HERE TO TAKE THE SURVEY <<< 

One of the main topics of conversation for the future of all motorsports is the type of engines and power sources that should be used, as the automotive industry hunts for solutions that provide a more sustainable future that is less reliant on traditional fossil fuels. 

In the survey, fans are being asked to give their opinions on a variety of concepts in this area, including whether the WEC should include an all-electric and/or an all-hydrogen class in future. 

With two weeks of responses so far, fans have been far more positive towards hydrogen as an alternate fuel source than electric, with a 45% swing between them. 

Fans have also shown strong support when asked if it would be a major step for the WEC and the ACO to allow hydrogen cars to race in future at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Mission H2 car.

Mission H2 car.

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

>>> HAVE YOUR SAY, CLICK HERE TO TAKE THE SURVEY <<< 

Respondents have been hugely supportive that the WEC’s top class – Hypercar – should remain to be an R&D laboratory for major car manufacturers, with over 70% in agreement. 

The majority of WEC fans agree that Hypercar is the most important category for the future of the WEC’s long-term success, although a third of them believe that all categories are of equal importance to its fortunes.

There was also strong support for the current GT class, which will change to allow GT3 machinery from next season. The Hypercar battle for the overall victory in this month’s Le Mans 24 Hours between Ferrari and Toyota was one of the highlights of the motorsport season so far and has boosted the profile of endurance racing.

The survey is open for another two weeks. 

To complete the survey click here: https://fiawec-global-fan-survey-2023.motorsportnetwork.com/

Fans at Le Mans.

Fans at Le Mans.

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

shares
comments

Ferrari gets BoP hit for Monza WEC round after Le Mans win

Conway: WEC title hopes over for #7 Toyota crew after Le Mans DNF
Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
Colton Herta finds latest IndyCar calamity "difficult to process"

Colton Herta finds latest IndyCar calamity "difficult to process"

IndyCar
Mid-Ohio

Colton Herta finds latest IndyCar calamity "difficult to process" Colton Herta finds latest IndyCar calamity "difficult to process"

IndyCar stars call for rule changes after Pedersen anger

IndyCar stars call for rule changes after Pedersen anger

IndyCar
Mid-Ohio

IndyCar stars call for rule changes after Pedersen anger IndyCar stars call for rule changes after Pedersen anger

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Latest news

Horner rubbishes Wolff's 'frightened' remark about 2026 F1 engine progress

Horner rubbishes Wolff's 'frightened' remark about 2026 F1 engine progress

F1 Formula 1

Horner rubbishes Wolff's 'frightened' remark about 2026 F1 engine progress Horner rubbishes Wolff's 'frightened' remark about 2026 F1 engine progress

Proton “can only surprise” in first WEC races with Porsche LMDh

Proton “can only surprise” in first WEC races with Porsche LMDh

WEC WEC
Monza

Proton “can only surprise” in first WEC races with Porsche LMDh Proton “can only surprise” in first WEC races with Porsche LMDh

How Ferrari made a breakthrough with its F1 2023 car

How Ferrari made a breakthrough with its F1 2023 car

F1 Formula 1

How Ferrari made a breakthrough with its F1 2023 car How Ferrari made a breakthrough with its F1 2023 car

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 8-9 July weekend?

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 8-9 July weekend?

Misc General

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 8-9 July weekend? Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 8-9 July weekend?

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Gary Watkins

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?

Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?

Prime
Prime
WEC
Gary Watkins

Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans? Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?

How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans

How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans

Prime
Prime
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Gary Watkins

How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans

Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures

Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
Garage 56 Sebring testing
Gary Watkins

Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures

The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer

The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer

Prime
Prime
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Kevin Turner

The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer

The chasm Toyota’s WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans

The chasm Toyota’s WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans

Prime
Prime
WEC
Portimao
Gary Watkins

The chasm Toyota’s WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans The chasm Toyota’s WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Prime
Prime
WEC
Gary Watkins

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023 Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe