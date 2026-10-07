Inside Corvette’s new Z06 GT3.R Evo for 2027

The first car Corvette built specifically for FIA’s GT3 regulations is set for a mid-life refresh next year, with the American brand in the process of homologating an evo version of the popular Z06 GT3.R.

Since its debut in 2024, that Corvette has proved successful in a wide variety of championships, helping General Motors establish a foothold in modern-day GT racing.

But the competition doesn’t stand still, and with the likes of Mercedes and Toyota developing purebred GT3 contenders, Corvette is preparing to evolve its road-based racer for the second half of its homologation period.

Like most manufacturers in the same category, it has opted to introduce its evo update in the fourth year of the car’s cycle, even as homegrown rival Ford fast-tracked its own evolution after just two seasons.

Corvette Racing program manager Andrea Hidalgo said three years of racing has given the brand a clear list of areas to improve, with those lessons now being incorporated into the Z06 GT3.R's evo package.

“You could say [we started working on the evo] from the beginning because we've been collecting improvements that we wanted to make to the car,” Hidalgo told Motorsport.com.

“And with the way homologation works, you have to re-homologate [the car] for some of those [changes].

“We've been collecting improvements from our experiences with the car and from the teams. And that's what we've packaged up into the evo.”

#4 Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports Corvette Z06 GT3.R: Tommy Milner, Nicky Catsburg, Nico Varrone Photo by: Brandon Badraoui / Lumen via Getty Images

Wide-ranging updates

In a category governed by Balance of Performance, it’s important for manufacturers to deliver a car that is versatile and easy to operate. As such, much of the evo’s development has focused on improving the reliability and serviceability of the car.

Most of these modifications are hidden under the hood, so the car will largely appear the same from the outside, but that doesn’t mean the list of updates is small.

“The main update is electronics. So, computing overhead for all the control systems and the scrutineering systems,” Hidalgo explained.

“So, we're going to get new controllers, which will require new [wiring] looms for the car. The looms run throughout the whole car, so it's kind of a big update for the teams.

“But the main benefit is going to be the computing overhead, so being able to do more controls development.”

Corvette customers taking part in endurance races will also benefit from new debris screens designed to help reduce rubber build-up in the radiator.



“Some of these changes are small durability updates,” Hidalgo said. “So, for example, the debris mitigation that requires returning to the wind tunnel. So, just being able to better handle that, that's another big one.

“And a very small [update], since we're going to the wind tunnel, [concerns] some small aero adjustments, but nothing major.”

The naturally-aspirated 5.5-litre V8 that sits in the heart of the Z06 GT3.R is also due for some fine-tuning, although the changes will not be substantial.

“The engine has some upgrades as well, so they [customers] will need to update the engine,” Hidalgo said. “[There are] some electronics upgrades, which are enabled by the engine, and some small durability updates.”

Testing programme

Corvette has been testing the evo version of the Z06 GT3.R for around a year, with factory drivers including Antonio Garcia among those involved in the development. So far, the American brand has completed four tests, with long-time partner Pratt Miller again working alongside it.

Hidalgo said Corvette is close to completing the homologation of the car, and the focus will soon turn to delivering the evo update to customers.

As with other GT3 evo packages, teams will have the option of purchasing a kit to upgrade their existing cars or buying the new model outright.

TF Sport, which enters a pair of Z06 GT3.R in the World Endurance Championship’s LMGT3 class, will be one of the first customers to receive the new evo kit.

“We have kits coming to us in late October. It'll take a little while to put them on the cars and fit them,” TF Sport boss Tom Ferrier told Motorsport.com. “But it ties in quite nicely with the end of the WEC season. And then we'll have some testing planned for the winter and start getting used to it.”

The new evo model will make its race debut at the Daytona 24 Hours in January 2027 in the hands of the factory-supported Pratt Miller team and a slew of privateer entries in the GTD class.

So far, the Z06 GT3.R has claimed class wins at iconic 24-hour races at Le Mans and Daytona, as well as the GTD Pro title in the IMSA SportsCar Championship.

But a lot is riding on the new evo version, as Corvette chases its first outright win at the Spa-Francorchamps 24 Hours since 2009 and prepares for a potential assault on the Nurburgring 24 Hours.

#33 TF Sport Corvette Z06 LMGT3.R: Ben Keating, Jonny Edgar, Nicky Catsburg Photo by: Emanuele Clivati | AG Photo