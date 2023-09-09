Isotta Fraschini plans two-car WEC Hypercar entry for 2024

The British squad has revealed an intention to file entries for two Isotta Fraschini Tipo 6 Competizione Le Mans Hypercars for the 2024 WEC.

Vector team principal Gary Holland told Motorsport.com: “We will be making two entries before the closing date in November and we hope and are hopeful that we will be granted them.

“We believe that we will bring something to the championship, be a credible player and certainly won’t be running around at the back of the field.

“But we understand the pressure on WEC entries for next year and will respect the entry process and whatever decision the organisers make.”

Holland explained that it made sense for Vector, which is moving up to the Hypercar class from LMP2, to run two cars if possible for multiple reasons.

“Our partnership with Isotta and Michelotto Engineering [which has led development of the Tipo 6] is strong enough to allow us to run two cars.

“It doubles the data you can gather over a race weekend and allows you to score more manufacturers’ points.”

#11 Isotta Fraschini Tipo 6 LMH-C: Marco Bonanomi, Jean-Karl Vernay Photo by: Isotta Fraschini

Holland stressed that no decisions had been made on drivers for Vector’s LMH programme next year and that the choices would be made in conjunction with Isotta and Michelotto.

Marco Bonanomi and Jean-Karl Vernay have spearheaded the Isotta test programme through the summer and have both outlined a desire to race the Tipo 6.

Vector LMP2 regular Gabriel Aubry got a brief taste of the Italian LMH car in testing at Monza at the start of August.

He had yet to complete a flying lap when an engine oil leaked precipitated a fire that brought a planned two-day test to an end after one day and also forced the cancellation of another test at Mugello the following week.

Isotta will resume its test programme with three days at Aragon, starting on Sunday.

The team has pressed the second chassis into service, which was previously built up into the so-called Pista track day car that was demonstrated along with the Competizione over the Monza WEC weekend in July.

Holland played down the extent of the damage caused by the fire.

“The engine cover was certainly a bit crispy, but if that had been a race weekend we would have been back out on track the next day,” he explained.

“At this stage of the programme it made sense to strip the car and send the tub away to be scanned to have a proper look at it.”