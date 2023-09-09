Isotta Fraschini plans two-car WEC Hypercar entry for 2024
The revived Isotta Fraschini marque could be represented by two cars when it joins the World Endurance Championship with partner team Vector Sport next year.
The British squad has revealed an intention to file entries for two Isotta Fraschini Tipo 6 Competizione Le Mans Hypercars for the 2024 WEC.
Vector team principal Gary Holland told Motorsport.com: “We will be making two entries before the closing date in November and we hope and are hopeful that we will be granted them.
“We believe that we will bring something to the championship, be a credible player and certainly won’t be running around at the back of the field.
“But we understand the pressure on WEC entries for next year and will respect the entry process and whatever decision the organisers make.”
Holland explained that it made sense for Vector, which is moving up to the Hypercar class from LMP2, to run two cars if possible for multiple reasons.
“Our partnership with Isotta and Michelotto Engineering [which has led development of the Tipo 6] is strong enough to allow us to run two cars.
“It doubles the data you can gather over a race weekend and allows you to score more manufacturers’ points.”
#11 Isotta Fraschini Tipo 6 LMH-C: Marco Bonanomi, Jean-Karl Vernay
Photo by: Isotta Fraschini
Holland stressed that no decisions had been made on drivers for Vector’s LMH programme next year and that the choices would be made in conjunction with Isotta and Michelotto.
Marco Bonanomi and Jean-Karl Vernay have spearheaded the Isotta test programme through the summer and have both outlined a desire to race the Tipo 6.
Vector LMP2 regular Gabriel Aubry got a brief taste of the Italian LMH car in testing at Monza at the start of August.
He had yet to complete a flying lap when an engine oil leaked precipitated a fire that brought a planned two-day test to an end after one day and also forced the cancellation of another test at Mugello the following week.
Isotta will resume its test programme with three days at Aragon, starting on Sunday.
The team has pressed the second chassis into service, which was previously built up into the so-called Pista track day car that was demonstrated along with the Competizione over the Monza WEC weekend in July.
Holland played down the extent of the damage caused by the fire.
“The engine cover was certainly a bit crispy, but if that had been a race weekend we would have been back out on track the next day,” he explained.
“At this stage of the programme it made sense to strip the car and send the tub away to be scanned to have a proper look at it.”
Fuji WEC: Toyota locks out front row, Ferrari struggles
Ferrari's Fuji qualifying struggles "a surprise", says Calado
Latest news
Indy NXT Laguna Seca: McElrea dominates shunt-packed race
Indy NXT Laguna Seca: McElrea dominates shunt-packed race Indy NXT Laguna Seca: McElrea dominates shunt-packed race
Neuville: Acropolis Rally exit has ended my WRC title bid
Neuville: Acropolis Rally exit has ended my WRC title bid Neuville: Acropolis Rally exit has ended my WRC title bid
Ogier explains luckless WRC Acropolis Rally exit
Ogier explains luckless WRC Acropolis Rally exit Ogier explains luckless WRC Acropolis Rally exit
IndyCar Laguna Seca: Start times, how to watch, entry list & more
IndyCar Laguna Seca: Start times, how to watch, entry list & more IndyCar Laguna Seca: Start times, how to watch, entry list & more
The former Hollywood limo manufacturer aiming to star in the WEC
The former Hollywood limo manufacturer aiming to star in the WEC The former Hollywood limo manufacturer aiming to star in the WEC
Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights
Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights
How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans
How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans
Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?
Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans? Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?
How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans
How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans
Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures
Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures
The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer
The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer
The chasm Toyota’s WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans
The chasm Toyota’s WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans The chasm Toyota’s WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.