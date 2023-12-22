Subscribe
WEC
News

Isotta Hypercar completes first test with Duqueine team ahead of 2024 WEC debut

Isotta Fraschini's Le Mans Hypercar which will make its World Endurance Championship debut next year has been tested for the first time by its partner squad Duqueine.

James Newbold
Author James Newbold
Updated
#11 Isotta Fraschini Tipo 6 LMH-C: Alex Garcia

Drivers Jean-Karl Vernay and Alejandro Garcia completed two days of testing aboard the revived Isotta marque's Tipo 6 Competizione LMH at Estoril.

French outfit Duqueine will enter a single car in the 2024 WEC under the Isotta Fraschini Duqueine Team banner after the manufacturer's split with originally confirmed partner Vector Sport was announced last month.

Isotta motorsport boss Claudio Berro has acknowledged that the change of team had been made for financial reasons, with the LMP2 class regulars stepping up from the European Le Mans Series for a maiden WEC campaign.

Berro said: "I am very satisfied with the first test done by the Isotta Fraschini Duqueine team. It was also Alex Garcia's first time driving a hypercar and he behaved very professionally, assisted by Jean -Karl Vernay.

"The two Portuguese days saw several long runs in which the car performed perfectly, which allowed us to collect a lot of information on the tyres and on the set-up and aerodynamic settings."

Vernay, a Le Mans 24 Hours class winner in 2013 who most recently raced for Hyundai in the FIA ETCR - eTouring Car World Cup, and reigning ELMS LMP3 champion Garcia are the first two drivers confirmed to race the Isotta, which has been built by long-time Ferrari technical partner Michelotto and features a front-axle hybrid system.

#11 Isotta Fraschini Tipo 6 LMH-C: Marco Bonanomi, Jean-Karl Vernay

Photo by: Isotta Fraschini

#11 Isotta Fraschini Tipo 6 LMH-C: Marco Bonanomi, Jean-Karl Vernay

Former Audi LMP1 racer Marco Bonanomi has also been involved with the Tipo 6's test programme.

Vernay said: "We're all very happy, it was a super productive session. We were lucky to have some great weather which meant we could run the car properly.

"We continued to improve the car set-up, but all the systems are working well.

"It was also the first time for Alejandro behind the wheel of the Tipo 6 LMH - Competizione and was a great opportunity for me and our group of great engineers to introduce everything to him.

"We're looking forward to the next test and to the first race in Qatar."

A team statement said that three of the four FIA homologation phases have now been concluded.

Duqueine will remain in the ELMS P2 class next season, where it will face Vector Sport.

The British squad's boss Gary Holland told Autosport that Vector still has ambitions to race in the WEC's Hypercar class in 2025.

shares
comments
Previous article Full World Endurance Championship 2024 entry list
James Newbold
More from
James Newbold
The Peugeot rookies who conquered Le Mans but missed out on F1

The Peugeot rookies who conquered Le Mans but missed out on F1

Prime
Prime
Le Mans

The Peugeot rookies who conquered Le Mans but missed out on F1 The Peugeot rookies who conquered Le Mans but missed out on F1

Ford signs former Audi drivers to expanded Mustang GT3 works roster

Ford signs former Audi drivers to expanded Mustang GT3 works roster

IMSA

Ford signs former Audi drivers to expanded Mustang GT3 works roster Ford signs former Audi drivers to expanded Mustang GT3 works roster

Ex-F1 racer van der Garde announces retirement

Ex-F1 racer van der Garde announces retirement

WEC

Ex-F1 racer van der Garde announces retirement Ex-F1 racer van der Garde announces retirement

Latest news

Williams and Sauber reveal 2024 F1 launch plans

Williams and Sauber reveal 2024 F1 launch plans

F1 Formula 1

Williams and Sauber reveal 2024 F1 launch plans Williams and Sauber reveal 2024 F1 launch plans

Lindsay Brewer joins Juncos Hollinger Racing for 2024 Indy NXT campaign

Lindsay Brewer joins Juncos Hollinger Racing for 2024 Indy NXT campaign

IndL Indy NXT
Laguna

Lindsay Brewer joins Juncos Hollinger Racing for 2024 Indy NXT campaign Lindsay Brewer joins Juncos Hollinger Racing for 2024 Indy NXT campaign

How Bagnaia made MotoGP history in Ducati's Red Bull-esque 2023

How Bagnaia made MotoGP history in Ducati's Red Bull-esque 2023

MGP MotoGP

How Bagnaia made MotoGP history in Ducati's Red Bull-esque 2023 How Bagnaia made MotoGP history in Ducati's Red Bull-esque 2023

Alonso: Aston Martin faces "tricky period" as it makes next step in F1

Alonso: Aston Martin faces "tricky period" as it makes next step in F1

F1 Formula 1

Alonso: Aston Martin faces "tricky period" as it makes next step in F1 Alonso: Aston Martin faces "tricky period" as it makes next step in F1

Ranking the top 10 Hypercar drivers in the 2023 WEC

Ranking the top 10 Hypercar drivers in the 2023 WEC

Prime
Prime
WEC

Ranking the top 10 Hypercar drivers in the 2023 WEC Ranking the top 10 Hypercar drivers in the 2023 WEC

Why Ferrari's Le Mans glory proved an outlier as Toyota dominated the WEC

Why Ferrari's Le Mans glory proved an outlier as Toyota dominated the WEC

Prime
Prime
WEC

Why Ferrari's Le Mans glory proved an outlier as Toyota dominated the WEC Why Ferrari's Le Mans glory proved an outlier as Toyota dominated the WEC

The "intense" issues Toyota navigated for WEC title glory in Bahrain

The "intense" issues Toyota navigated for WEC title glory in Bahrain

Prime
Prime
WEC
Bahrain

The "intense" issues Toyota navigated for WEC title glory in Bahrain The "intense" issues Toyota navigated for WEC title glory in Bahrain

Why the stars have aligned to bring Aston Martin back to the top class at Le Mans

Why the stars have aligned to bring Aston Martin back to the top class at Le Mans

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Why the stars have aligned to bring Aston Martin back to the top class at Le Mans Why the stars have aligned to bring Aston Martin back to the top class at Le Mans

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe