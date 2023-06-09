Subscribe
Previous / WEC reveals 2024 schedule, Imola replaces Monza Next / LMP2 class axed by WEC for 2024, but will stay at Le Mans
WEC News

Jani completes Proton's LMDh line-up for 2023 WEC season

Le Mans 24 Hours winner Neel Jani will join Proton Competition’s LMDh assault on the World Endurance Championship from July’s Monza 6 Hours.

Rachit Thukral
By:
#98 99 Racing Oreca 07 - Gibson: Neel Jani

Jani will share Proton’s sole #99 Porsche 963 hybrid contender with Gianmaria Bruni and Harry Tincknell in the final three races of the seven-round WEC season.

It will mark Jani’s return to the top echelon of prototype racing since his 2018/19 WEC campaign with Rebellion Racing in an Oreca-built R13 non-LMP1 hybrid.

“I am very excited to join Proton Competition on their new journey in prototypes and want to thank the team for their trust," said Jani. "I have known Gimmi and Harry for a long time and am looking forward to teaming up with them for this challenge“.

Jani will be driving a customer Porsche despite having split with the German manufacturer at the end of the 2022 season, having not been selected as part of its factory LMDh programmes in the WEC and the IMSA SportsCar Championship.

The Swiss driver previously enjoyed a successful stint in Porsche’s LMP1 programme that saw him take the Le Mans 24 Hours/WEC title double in 2016.

However, he struggled for performance during his sole season in Formula E with the German manufacturer in 2019/20, and his speed in the Porsche 911 RSR-19 GTE car in 2021 also left much to be desired.

Porsche 963 LMDh customer

Porsche 963 LMDh customer

Photo by: Porsche

It is unclear if Jani will also be signed as a third driver for Proton’s IMSA programme for which Bruni and Tincknell have been signed as the team’s primary drivers.

Bruni and Tincknell will drive as a duo for Proton’s IMSA GTP debut at Road America in August and then Indianapolis in September, but the team will require an additional driver for the season-ending Petit Le Mans enduro at Road America.

Proton is one of the three teams to run Porsche LMDh customer machinery this year after Jota and JDC-Miller, electing to run one example of each in WEC and IMSA.

But while Jota and JDC-Miller have already got their first LMDh outings under their belts after receiving their supply of cars from Porsche in April, Proton elected to wait before racing their two 963 LMDhs for the first time.

shares
comments

WEC reveals 2024 schedule, Imola replaces Monza

LMP2 class axed by WEC for 2024, but will stay at Le Mans
Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
JOTA Porsche suffers spectacular crash while leading Le Mans

JOTA Porsche suffers spectacular crash while leading Le Mans

Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

JOTA Porsche suffers spectacular crash while leading Le Mans JOTA Porsche suffers spectacular crash while leading Le Mans

Le Mans 24h, H3: Ferrari leads as rain brings out safety car

Le Mans 24h, H3: Ferrari leads as rain brings out safety car

Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Le Mans 24h, H3: Ferrari leads as rain brings out safety car Le Mans 24h, H3: Ferrari leads as rain brings out safety car

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Jakarta ePrix II

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Neel Jani More from
Neel Jani
Why The Ganassi Effect will prove crucial in IMSA’s DPi swansong

Why The Ganassi Effect will prove crucial in IMSA’s DPi swansong

IMSA

Why The Ganassi Effect will prove crucial in IMSA’s DPi swansong Why The Ganassi Effect will prove crucial in IMSA’s DPi swansong

Jani replaces Magnussen in Ganassi’s Sebring Cadillac lineup

Jani replaces Magnussen in Ganassi’s Sebring Cadillac lineup

IMSA
Sebring

Jani replaces Magnussen in Ganassi’s Sebring Cadillac lineup Jani replaces Magnussen in Ganassi’s Sebring Cadillac lineup

Jani explores other LMDh options while Porsche deal unsigned

Jani explores other LMDh options while Porsche deal unsigned

WEC

Jani explores other LMDh options while Porsche deal unsigned Jani explores other LMDh options while Porsche deal unsigned

Proton Competition More from
Proton Competition
Bruni, Tincknell join Proton's IMSA GTP attack with Porsche LMDh

Bruni, Tincknell join Proton's IMSA GTP attack with Porsche LMDh

IMSA

Bruni, Tincknell join Proton's IMSA GTP attack with Porsche LMDh Bruni, Tincknell join Proton's IMSA GTP attack with Porsche LMDh

Tincknell to race Proton Porsche LMDh at Monza WEC round

Tincknell to race Proton Porsche LMDh at Monza WEC round

WEC
Monza

Tincknell to race Proton Porsche LMDh at Monza WEC round Tincknell to race Proton Porsche LMDh at Monza WEC round

Proton in line for dual Porsche LMDh campaigns in WEC/IMSA

Proton in line for dual Porsche LMDh campaigns in WEC/IMSA

WEC

Proton in line for dual Porsche LMDh campaigns in WEC/IMSA Proton in line for dual Porsche LMDh campaigns in WEC/IMSA

Latest news

Le Mans 24h, H6: Porsche leads Ferrari as darkness falls

Le Mans 24h, H6: Porsche leads Ferrari as darkness falls

LM24 Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Le Mans 24h, H6: Porsche leads Ferrari as darkness falls Le Mans 24h, H6: Porsche leads Ferrari as darkness falls

JOTA Porsche suffers spectacular crash while leading Le Mans

JOTA Porsche suffers spectacular crash while leading Le Mans

LM24 Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

JOTA Porsche suffers spectacular crash while leading Le Mans JOTA Porsche suffers spectacular crash while leading Le Mans

Jimmie Johnson describes "incredible" first stint at Le Mans

Jimmie Johnson describes "incredible" first stint at Le Mans

LM24 Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Jimmie Johnson describes "incredible" first stint at Le Mans Jimmie Johnson describes "incredible" first stint at Le Mans

Le Mans 24h, H3: Ferrari leads as rain brings out safety car

Le Mans 24h, H3: Ferrari leads as rain brings out safety car

LM24 Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Le Mans 24h, H3: Ferrari leads as rain brings out safety car Le Mans 24h, H3: Ferrari leads as rain brings out safety car

Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?

Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?

Prime
Prime
WEC
Gary Watkins

Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans? Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?

How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans

How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans

Prime
Prime
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Gary Watkins

How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans

Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures

Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
Garage 56 Sebring testing
Gary Watkins

Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures

The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer

The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer

Prime
Prime
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Kevin Turner

The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer

The chasm Toyota’s WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans

The chasm Toyota’s WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans

Prime
Prime
WEC
Portimao
Gary Watkins

The chasm Toyota’s WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans The chasm Toyota’s WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Prime
Prime
WEC
Gary Watkins

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023 Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?

Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?

Prime
Prime
WEC
Gary Watkins

Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay? Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe