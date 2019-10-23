King replaces Ghiotto in Ginetta's line-up for Shanghai

King, who has raced in IndyCar and Formula 2 this year, will replace F2 frontrunner Luca Ghiotto in Team LNT's #5 car line-up alongside Egor Orudzhev and Ben Hanley.

Car #6 will keep an unchanged line-up, with Charles Robertson, Mike Simpson and Guy Smith.

Ghiotto made a one-off appearance with Ginetta in the previous round at Fuji, and said he was in talks with the team over further outings.

King, eighth in the F2 standings with one round to go, made his WEC debut last year, driving for the Jackie Chan DC Racing LMP2 squad in three events.

"I'm delighted to have the opportunity to come back to the WEC, and even more delighted that it is in LMP1 with the Ginetta AER," said King.

"I've been watching their efforts closely in the early part of the season and it is very clear that there is massive potential here.

"I hope I can help them to unlock even more of that in Shanghai."

Ginetta chairman Lawrence Tomlinson added: "We're delighted to welcome Jordan to the team.

"His record clearly shows he has speed, and the Ginetta has plenty of that to offer to him. A very quick British driver in a very quick British car on a circuit that should again see the real pace of LMP1 on display.

"We'll be looking to all of our drivers to take the fight to the opposition in China."

The Shanghai event takes places on November 8-10.