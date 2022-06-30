Tickets Subscribe
Bruni not expecting Porsche LMDh seat, could look elsewhere
WEC News

JOTA confident of challenging factory Porsche with customer LMDh

The JOTA team is confident it can challenge the Penske factory Porsches when it goes up against them with its customer 963 in the FIA World Endurance Championship next season.

Gary Watkins
By:
JOTA confident of challenging factory Porsche with customer LMDh

The first privateer to announce a deal to run a programme in the WEC with the German manufacturer’s new LMDh prototype believes that with identical equipment to the Porsche Penske Motorsport squad and backing from hire car giant Hertz it can compete on equal terms. 

“We are comfortable with the way the rules are written and what Porsche is going to do that we will have the right equipment to challenge for wins,” said JOTA boss Sam Hignett, whose team is graduating to the Hypercar class after multiple successes LMP2 in the WEC. 

“That is the only reason we are going the way we are: we always said we’d only move up if we were able to put together a package that could challenge for outright wins.” 

  • Watch the WEC 6 Hours of Monza live on Motorsport.tv (geo-restrictions may apply). 

Hignett's mention of the rules is a reference to the fact that LMDh is a non-development formula, which means the cars must race in the specification in which they are homologated.  

The tie-up with Hertz was described by Hignett as “a proper commercial deal” that will enable the team to pick and choose its drivers. 

He confirmed that the team will not require funded drivers to fill the seats in its 963, adding “it does give us options there”.

Hignett said he was not in a position to discuss potential drivers for the Porsche. 

Asked if Antonio Felix da Costa is in the frame to move up with the team from LMP2 at a time he is being linked to a seat at Porsche’s Formula E squad, he said: “I can’t say anything with regards to specific drivers.”

#38 Jota Oreca 07 - Gibson LMP2 of Roberto Gonzalez, Antonio Felix Da Costa, Will Stevens

#38 Jota Oreca 07 - Gibson LMP2 of Roberto Gonzalez, Antonio Felix Da Costa, Will Stevens

Photo by: Eric Le Galliot

JOTA is known to have had discussions with multiple LMDh manufacturers, but Hignett explained that Porsche offered the only chance to be on Hypercar grid next year. 

“Everyone knows that Porsche is the only opportunity to be there in 2023 and our philosophy was always to get in from day one,” he said. 

Porsche is one of two LMDh manufacturers committed to racing in the WEC in 2023 along with Cadillac, which has no plans to release cars to customers in year one of its programme.

JOTA is hoping to take delivery of its 963 chassis later this year.

"Hopefully delivery will be in time for all the testing we want to do, but we are very comfortable that the product we will take delivery of will be a turn-key car, which is always the case with Porsche,” he said. 

“We are confident that any problems with the car will be ironed out by the time we start testing.”

It remains unclear whether JOTA will continue in LMP2 alongside racing in the Hypercar division with the Porsche next year. 

“That is not a question we can answer at the moment, but we need to put all our LMP resource behind this programme,” Hignett said without elaboration. 

Prime
How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans Prime

How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans

Eight Formula E drivers made the 7,000-mile sprint from the streets of Jakarta to the fabled Circuit de la Sarthe and every one had a story to share at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours. Despite a range of triumphs and disappointments, each driver doubling up on the day job played a key role in their teams' fortunes

Le Mans
Jun 14, 2022
How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future Prime

How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future

Prema remains a colossus in single-seaters, but the serial Formula 2 and Formula 3 title-winning squad has joined forces with top GT squad Iron Lynx for an attack on sportscars in the FIA World Endurance Championship and European Le Mans Series. Ahead of its debut at the Le Mans 24 Hours, its sights are firmly fixed on LMP2 glory – and a future in Hypercars next year...

Le Mans
Jun 8, 2022
The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans Prime

The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans

Three young Britons will make their first starts in the Le Mans 24 Hours this weekend in the highly-competitive 23-car GTE Am field. But how did they get here? Motorsport.com hears their stories.

Le Mans
Jun 7, 2022
The wingless wonder Peugeot hopes will restore it to Le Mans glory Prime

The wingless wonder Peugeot hopes will restore it to Le Mans glory

Peugeot went radical with the initial plan for its Le Mans Hypercar project, and then stuck to its guns. Here’s how things are shaping up a few weeks before the debut of the 9X8 in next month's Monza World Endurance Championship round

WEC
Jun 1, 2022
How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa Prime

How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa

After a chastening opening to the season at Sebring that ended in an enormous accident, Toyota's #7 crew got their World Endurance Championship underway with victory at a treacherously slippery Spa to make up for its sister car's Sebring defeat to Alpine, as Glickenhaus's promising qualifying turned to disaster in the race

WEC
May 9, 2022
How Toyota's WEC dominance was curbed at stormy Sebring Prime

How Toyota's WEC dominance was curbed at stormy Sebring

Toyota’s stranglehold on the FIA World Endurance Championship ended at the 2022 opener at Sebring, but all accusing eyes were on the Balance of Performance system as the key to the shake-up. Here's how it unfolded, to see Alpine celebrating under a stormy sky having blown away the defending champions...

WEC
Mar 21, 2022
Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year Prime

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Team Penske is gearing up for its role in running Porsche’s LMDh programme from 2023 by entering this year's World Endurance Championship with an LMP2 car. Although the team is considering 2022 as a season to learn, it is no less serious about winning than ever - which should make the already fiercely competitive class even more so

WEC
Mar 17, 2022
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Prime

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars

WEC
Feb 28, 2022
