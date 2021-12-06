Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Hirakawa replaces Nakajima in 2022 Toyota WEC line-up
WEC News

Nakajima retires from racing, takes on new Toyota WEC role

By:
, News Editor
Co-author:
Gary Watkins

Long-time Toyota driver Kazuki Nakajima has announced his retirement from racing following the end of his tenure in the FIA World Endurance Championship.

It was announced last month on the eve of the final round of the WEC season in Bahrain that Nakajima would not be part of Toyota’s line-up for the 2022 season.

Toyota confirmed on Monday in its 2022 motorsport presentation in Tokyo that Ryo Hirakawa will take over Nakajima’s seat aboard the #8 GR010 Hybrid alongside Sebastien Buemi and Brendon Hartley next season.

Nakajima was linked with a return to racing in Japan’s two premier categories SUPER GT and Super Formula full-time in 2022, but instead the 36-year-old will act as Vice-Chairman of Toyota Gazoo Racing Europe.

His focus at TGRE, formerly Toyota Motorsport GmbH, will be to "enhance the organisation and optimise its driver-focused approach to WEC, alongside team and driver management responsibilities", according to a statement issued by the Japanese manufacturer.

It brings down the curtain on a career that spanned three season in Formula 1 with Williams and nine in the WEC with Toyota, which included three victories in the Le Mans 24 Hours and two WEC titles.

"I started off as a racing driver when I was 11 years old, so it's been 25 years," Nakajima said. "Firstly, I want to express my gratitude to my parents, who gave me the chance to get started in racing, and when I was 18 years old, I made my debut as a Toyota driver in Formula Toyota.

"Now I'm 36, so since my debut it's been half of my lifetime I've been driving for Toyota and been looked after by them.

"I've had many experiences with them, and it was thanks to that environment I was able to show more than my original strength, so I'm very grateful for that, and for the support I had from the team staff and the fans."

Kobayashi handed new 'team principal' role

Kamui Kobayashi meanwhile will combine his driving duties with a new role as Team Principal - a new position designed, according to Toyota's statement, "bring a driver’s perspective to team leadership with a specific focus on enhancing the team for the Hypercar era". 

"I didn't imagine I would be offered the chance to become a team representative while continuing as a driver," said Kobayashi. "I think the WEC team should be a strong team, a family team and a driver-first team in the future."

Toyota has also revealed that Yuichiro Haruna will become the project director of the WEC squad alongside the similar position he holds at the manufacturer's World Rally Championship team.

Alesi gets full-time seat as Toyota names Super Formula drivers Suzuka II
Super Formula

Alesi gets full-time seat as Toyota names Super Formula drivers

Toyota reveals details of major SUPER GT line-up reshuffle
Super GT

Toyota reveals details of major SUPER GT line-up reshuffle

The 'skipped' Honda protege determined to make his mark Prime
Super Formula

The 'skipped' Honda protege determined to make his mark

Nakajima to leave Toyota Hypercar team after 2021 WEC season
Video Inside
WEC

Nakajima to leave Toyota Hypercar team after 2021 WEC season

Nakajima "half happy" about Alesi's success in his absence Motegi II
Video Inside
Super Formula

Nakajima "half happy" about Alesi's success in his absence

Nakajima to make Super Formula return at Motegi Motegi II
Video Inside
Super Formula

Nakajima to make Super Formula return at Motegi

Hirakawa replaces Nakajima in 2022 Toyota WEC line-up
WEC

Hirakawa replaces Nakajima in 2022 Toyota WEC line-up

Bahrain 8h WEC: Hartley keeps #8 Toyota ahead in final practice Bahrain II
WEC

Bahrain 8h WEC: Hartley keeps #8 Toyota ahead in final practice

Why Jose Maria Lopez isn’t motivated by emulating Fangio Prime
WEC

Why Jose Maria Lopez isn’t motivated by emulating Fangio

United Autosports adds Owen to 2022 WEC line-up
Video Inside
WEC WEC

United Autosports adds Owen to 2022 WEC line-up

G-Drive set for full-time WEC return and Rolex 24 in 2022
WEC WEC

G-Drive set for full-time WEC return and Rolex 24 in 2022

Why Le Mans didn't decide Toyota's WEC title outcome in 2021 Prime

Why Le Mans didn't decide Toyota's WEC title outcome in 2021

Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez scored a second successive FIA World Endurance Championship title in the #7 Toyota, as its new Le Mans Hypercar went unbeaten. Motorsport.com recaps how each of the four classes in the 2021 season were won and picks out the best LMH and GTE drivers

WEC
Nov 28, 2021
The unanswered questions that define WEC 2021's controversial ending Prime

The unanswered questions that define WEC 2021's controversial ending

OPINION: The deeply unsatisfying ending to a brilliant World Endurance Championship GTE Pro battle in Bahrain had Ferrari provisionally heading back from the desert as the victor. But Porsche plans to appeal the outcome, which rests on a number of confusing elements that have yet to be satisfactorily explained.

WEC
Nov 9, 2021
How the WEC's heavyweight duel reached its controversial flashpoint Prime

How the WEC's heavyweight duel reached its controversial flashpoint

The Ferrari versus Porsche fight for the FIA World Endurance Championship's GTE Pro title had been a finely-poised affair, right up until Alessandro Pier Guidi's punt on Michael Christensen in the closing stages of the Bahrain 8 Hours handed Ferrari a provisional title, pending Porsche's appeal. Here's how the controversy played out.

WEC
Nov 8, 2021
The remarkable fixes Toyota used to avert another Le Mans disaster Prime

The remarkable fixes Toyota used to avert another Le Mans disaster

The 1-2 finish achieved by Toyota at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours was a result that will have surprised few, given its status as pre-event favourite. But the result was anything but straightforward, as worsening fuel pressure concerns required the team's drivers and engineers to pursue "creative fixes" on the fly. Here is the full story of how it reached the end without a lengthy pit visit

Le Mans
Nov 3, 2021
The 10 greatest drives of lost legend Jo Siffert Prime

The 10 greatest drives of lost legend Jo Siffert

It's 50 years since Jo Siffert was killed in his prime at Brands Hatch. The Swiss scored just two world championship wins in a Formula 1 career spent largely with privateer teams, but showed on numerous occasions in single-seaters and in sportscars with Porsche that he could beat any of the best drivers of his era given the right equipment.

Formula 1
Oct 24, 2021
Inside the Le Mans finish too barmy for Hollywood Prime

Inside the Le Mans finish too barmy for Hollywood

Team WRT has been at the forefront of GT racing for years and made a successful move to prototypes for 2021, capped by an LMP2 win on its Le Mans debut. It could've been even better had the race been one lap shorter, when its cars ran 1-2, but the stranger-than-fiction reality has spurred the team to reach greater heights.

Le Mans
Oct 16, 2021
Why Toyota's Le Mans victory was not as simple as it looked Prime

Why Toyota's Le Mans victory was not as simple as it looked

Toyota scored its fourth Le Mans 24 Hours victory and a 1-2, with the #7 car of Kamui Kobayashi, Mike Conway and Jose Maria Lopez beating the #8. But although it looked straightforward from the outside, Toyota faced serious problem that had to be solved with some quick-thinking and ingenuity.

Le Mans
Aug 24, 2021
What we've learned from the Le Mans 24 Hours so far Prime

What we've learned from the Le Mans 24 Hours so far

The new dawn for the FIA World Endurance Championship has arrived at Le Mans, as Hypercars prepare to duel for victory in the world's oldest endurance race. Motorsport.com picks out the 10 things we have learned in the build up to the race.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2021
