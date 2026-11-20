WEC

Kevin Estre replaces retired Mike Conway in Toyota’s WEC driver line-up for dual campaign in 2027

Kevin Estre has been named as Mike Conway’s successor in the #7 Toyota driver line-up in the WEC

Haydn Cobb

Published: Nov 20, 2026, 8:00 AM

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Kevin Estre, TDS Racing

Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt

Kevin Estre will replace the retired Mike Conway in Toyota’s driver line-up in the World Endurance Championship and take on a dual-manufacturer role in 2027.

The 2024 WEC champion has been a Porsche driver since 2016 and will commit to a dual-manufacturer campaign to complete Toyota’s Hypercar line-up from 2027 following Conway’s retirement.

Estre will slot into Conway’s vacated place in the #7 line-up alongside Kamui Kobayashi and Nyck de Vries.

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The reigning WEC drivers’ champions of Sebastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley and Ryo Hirakawa will remain an unchanged line-up in the #8 car.

Estre arrives at Toyota with an impressive CV thanks to wins at the Le Mans 24 Hours (LMGTE Pro), Nurburgring 24 Hours and Spa 24 Hours during his time as a Porsche driver. The French driver also clinched the WEC world title in LMGTE Pro in 2018-19.

Most recently Estre competed in IMSA for Porsche in GTP, signing off the season with a win at Petit Le Mans last month, and is set to continue to race for Porsche in IMSA alongside his new deal with Toyota in the WEC.

#6 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Laurens Vanthoor, Kevin Estre, Matt Campbell

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Lumen via Getty Images

It follows a similar agreement for Laurens Vanthoor, who will compete in the WEC for McLaren’s debut in the Hypercar ranks alongside racing in IMSA contesting only the Michelin Endurance Cup rounds as a third driver for Porsche Penske.

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Both arrangements have been made possible by Porsche not competing in the top class in the WEC and there also being no clashes in the calendars between the WEC and IMSA in 2027.

Ahead of the announcement Estre visited the team’s headquarters in Cologne for a seat fitting, simulator work and to meet his new team and co-drivers.

“I can’t wait to get started at Toyota Racing,” Estre said. “The team has become a benchmark in WEC in terms of performance and operations over the years, and I know from experience how tough it is to race against them. So, I’m looking forward to becoming part of the team and challenging for Le Mans wins and world titles together.

“At the same time, I’m happy and grateful to be able to continue competing in IMSA. With full seasons in WEC and IMSA, it will be another exciting year for me.”

Toyota has also announced that development driver Esteban Masson has been upgraded to test and reserve driver for 2027. The French driver gained testing experience with the TR010 Hybrid during the Le Mans test day earlier this year.

#7 Toyota Racing Toyota TR010 Hybrid: Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Nyck De Vries, Esteban Masson, Sebastien Buemi

Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt

“I’m very pleased to welcome Kevin to the team,” Kobayashi, Toyota team principal and Estre’s new co-driver in the #7 car, said. “Of course, we know him well as a fierce competitor in WEC and it’s great that he will now be driving with us in the #7 TR010 Hybrid.

“His arrival means we continue to have a line-up of experienced and successful drivers, alongside our new test and reserve driver Esteban, who has shown great potential in LMP2 and LMGT3. We’re all looking forward to working together to take on the challenges ahead.”

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