Subscribe
WEC
News

Kubica set to drive Ferrari hypercar in WEC 2024 after joining AF Corse

Robert Kubica has joined AF Corse for what is set to be an assault on the World Endurance Championship at the wheel of a third Ferrari 499P Le Mans Hypercar.

Gary Watkins
Author Gary Watkins
Updated
Robert Kubica, AF Corse

AF Corse, which runs the factory 499Ps, has announced that the Formula 1 race winner and reigning LMP2 WEC champion has joined its roster for 2024 without unveiling his programme with the team.

It appears certain that he will be part of the line-up in an extra 499P run under the banner of a customer for which Ferrari sportscar boss Antonello Coletta outlined plans earlier this month at the Bahrain WEC finale.

WEC rules dictate that there can only be two full-season factory entries by each manufacturer competing in the Hypercar division and that additional cars can only score points in the FIA World Cup aimed at independent teams.

Coletta stressed in Bahrain that any additional Hypercar entry would most likely be run by AF on a customer basis.

The statement from AF explained that further information about the new relationship between the team and Kubica will be revealed in the “coming weeks”.

That is likely to coincide with the publication of the line-up of the 2024 WEC grid following the closing date for entries on Monday.

AF boss Amato Ferrari described it as “a great honour to welcome a driver of Robert’s calibre to our family”.

He said that Kubica’s “talent and great professionalism will bring new added value to our team”.

#51 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi

Photo by: Ferrari

#51 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi

Kubica added: “I’m happy that my path and the path of AF Corse will be the same next season.

“AF is one of the most successful teams ever in motorsport: I’m sure we’ll do a great job together.

"What’s more, I’m back in an Italian team, which is no small matter.”

Kubica has made no secret of his desire to graduate to the Hypercar ranks after racing in LMP2 for the past three seasons.

It is known that he had been in talks with the Jota team about racing one of its Porsche 963 LMDhs in an expanded two-car assault on the WEC.

Kubica won the European Le Mans Series in his maiden season of P2 in 2021 driving for the WRT team and came within a lap of triumphing in class at the Le Mans 24 Hours in the ORECA-Gibson 07 he shared with Louis Deletraz and Yifei Ye.

The Polish driver subsequently switched to the Prema team for a move into a full WEC programme in 2022.

A swap back to WRT for this year yielded the P2 WEC title alongside Deletraz and Rui Andrade.

shares
comments
Previous article Alpine names Mick Schumacher in 2024 WEC Hypercar line-up
Next article Kelvin van der Linde linked to Lexus WEC seat after Barcelona test
Gary Watkins
More from
Gary Watkins
Porsche pauses build of additional customer 963 LMDhs until mid-2024

Porsche pauses build of additional customer 963 LMDhs until mid-2024

WEC

Porsche pauses build of additional customer 963 LMDhs until mid-2024 Porsche pauses build of additional customer 963 LMDhs until mid-2024

Vanwall to change engine suppliers for WEC Hypercar in 2024

Vanwall to change engine suppliers for WEC Hypercar in 2024

WEC

Vanwall to change engine suppliers for WEC Hypercar in 2024 Vanwall to change engine suppliers for WEC Hypercar in 2024

The "intense" issues Toyota navigated for WEC title glory in Bahrain

The "intense" issues Toyota navigated for WEC title glory in Bahrain

Prime
Prime
WEC
Bahrain

The "intense" issues Toyota navigated for WEC title glory in Bahrain The "intense" issues Toyota navigated for WEC title glory in Bahrain

Robert Kubica
More from
Robert Kubica
Kubica: Winning WEC LMP2 title "brings back smile" after Le Mans defeats

Kubica: Winning WEC LMP2 title "brings back smile" after Le Mans defeats

WEC

Kubica: Winning WEC LMP2 title "brings back smile" after Le Mans defeats Kubica: Winning WEC LMP2 title "brings back smile" after Le Mans defeats

Kubica poised to try Jota's Porsche 963 in Bahrain WEC rookie test

Kubica poised to try Jota's Porsche 963 in Bahrain WEC rookie test

WEC
Bahrain

Kubica poised to try Jota's Porsche 963 in Bahrain WEC rookie test Kubica poised to try Jota's Porsche 963 in Bahrain WEC rookie test

Why Kubica brings a new perspective to Alfa Romeo

Why Kubica brings a new perspective to Alfa Romeo

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why Kubica brings a new perspective to Alfa Romeo Why Kubica brings a new perspective to Alfa Romeo

AF Corse
More from
AF Corse
Wadoux to make IMSA debut for AF Corse at Watkins Glen

Wadoux to make IMSA debut for AF Corse at Watkins Glen

IMSA
Watkins Glen

Wadoux to make IMSA debut for AF Corse at Watkins Glen Wadoux to make IMSA debut for AF Corse at Watkins Glen

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

Leclerc: I'd "love" to race at Le Mans after Ferrari victory

Leclerc: I'd "love" to race at Le Mans after Ferrari victory

Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Leclerc: I'd "love" to race at Le Mans after Ferrari victory Leclerc: I'd "love" to race at Le Mans after Ferrari victory

Latest news

Nojiri unsure which overseas category would excite him

Nojiri unsure which overseas category would excite him

SF Super Formula

Nojiri unsure which overseas category would excite him Nojiri unsure which overseas category would excite him

2023 F1 Abu Dhabi GP: How to watch, TV times this weekend

2023 F1 Abu Dhabi GP: How to watch, TV times this weekend

F1 Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP

2023 F1 Abu Dhabi GP: How to watch, TV times this weekend 2023 F1 Abu Dhabi GP: How to watch, TV times this weekend

Supercars chief Burgess to join Team 18 squad as team principal

Supercars chief Burgess to join Team 18 squad as team principal

SUPC Supercars

Supercars chief Burgess to join Team 18 squad as team principal Supercars chief Burgess to join Team 18 squad as team principal

Why the Ford GT90 would have been the McLaren F1's worst nightmare

Why the Ford GT90 would have been the McLaren F1's worst nightmare

Auto Automotive

Why the Ford GT90 would have been the McLaren F1's worst nightmare Why the Ford GT90 would have been the McLaren F1's worst nightmare

The "intense" issues Toyota navigated for WEC title glory in Bahrain

The "intense" issues Toyota navigated for WEC title glory in Bahrain

Prime
Prime
WEC
Bahrain

The "intense" issues Toyota navigated for WEC title glory in Bahrain The "intense" issues Toyota navigated for WEC title glory in Bahrain

Why the stars have aligned to bring Aston Martin back to the top class at Le Mans

Why the stars have aligned to bring Aston Martin back to the top class at Le Mans

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Why the stars have aligned to bring Aston Martin back to the top class at Le Mans Why the stars have aligned to bring Aston Martin back to the top class at Le Mans

How Porsche ensured Toyota's WEC homecoming was anything but straightforward

How Porsche ensured Toyota's WEC homecoming was anything but straightforward

Prime
Prime
WEC
Fuji

How Porsche ensured Toyota's WEC homecoming was anything but straightforward How Porsche ensured Toyota's WEC homecoming was anything but straightforward

The former Hollywood limo manufacturer aiming to star in the WEC

The former Hollywood limo manufacturer aiming to star in the WEC

Prime
Prime
WEC

The former Hollywood limo manufacturer aiming to star in the WEC The former Hollywood limo manufacturer aiming to star in the WEC

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe