All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia
WEC Losail

Lamborghini motorsport boss Sanna departs

Long-time Lamborghini motorsport boss Giorgio Sanna has left his role with the Italian manufacturer with immediate effect.

Gary Watkins
Gary Watkins
Upd:
Andrea Caldarelli, Lamborghini Factory Driver, Giorgio Sanna, Head of Lamborghini Motorsport, Mirko Bortolotti, Lamborghini Factory Driver

Andrea Caldarelli, Lamborghini Factory Driver, Giorgio Sanna, Head of Lamborghini Motorsport, Mirko Bortolotti, Lamborghini Factory Driver

Lamborghini S.p.A.

The 48-year-old has been replaced on an interim basis by Rouven Mohr, who will fulfil his new responsibilities alongside his duties as chief technical officer of the overall Lamborghini organisation.

The move was announced by the Italian manufacturer on Thursday in a short statement that gave no insight into the reasons for Sanna’s departure.

It follows Sanna’s absence from this month’s World Endurance Championship season-opener in Qatar, the debut of Lamborghini’s new SC63 LMDh prototype, for what was described at the time as personal reasons.

Sanna can be regarded as the architect of Lamborghini’s move to the pinnacle of sportscar racing with the SC63 developed in conjunction with Ligier Automotive.

His determination got the project across the line in the spring of 2022 after various false starts over the previous two years.

A plan to link up with Dallara Automobili on an LMDh is understood to have failed to get board approval in 2020 and then a proposed link-up with Volkswagen group LMDh project that resulted in Porsche’s 963 faltered.

The SC63, which will race in the full WEC this season and the IMSA SportsCar Championship enduros starting with this weekend’s Sebring 12 Hours, made a low-key debut at the Qatar 1812 km.

The car run by the Iron Lynx factory team was the slowest in qualifying of the cars fielded by major manufacturers in the Hypercar class.

#63 Lamborghini Iron Lynx Lamborghini SC63: Mirko Bortolotti, Edoardo Mortara, Daniil Kvyat

#63 Lamborghini Iron Lynx Lamborghini SC63: Mirko Bortolotti, Edoardo Mortara, Daniil Kvyat

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

It went on to finish the race in the hands of Mirko Bortolotti, Edoardo Mortara and Daniil Kvyat in 14th position, five laps down on the winning Porsche.

Sanna began working for Lamborghini as a test driver for its road car research and development division in 2001 while still an active racing driver.

He joined the new in-house Lamborghini Squadra Corse motorsport department in January 2015 as its first boss.

Sanna went on to oversee the manufacturer’s successes with three versions of the Huracan GT3 as well as its activities with the one-make Super Trofeo racer.

His credits as a driver include title successes in the 2011 Italian GT Championship GT3 class driving a Lamborghini Gallardo for Team Imperiale and in GT Am in the 2014 Asian Le Mans Series with Emperor Racing, also in a Reiter Engineering-developed Gallardo.

Watch: BrrrakeF1 - The Tech Behind the Most Exciting Racing on the Planet

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Cadillac and Ganassi to split after 2024 WEC and IMSA seasons

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Gary Watkins
More from
Gary Watkins
Penske rules out chance of Indianapolis hosting WEC in 2025

Penske rules out chance of Indianapolis hosting WEC in 2025

WEC
Losail
Penske rules out chance of Indianapolis hosting WEC in 2025 Penske rules out chance of Indianapolis hosting WEC in 2025
Cadillac and Ganassi to split after 2024 WEC and IMSA seasons

Cadillac and Ganassi to split after 2024 WEC and IMSA seasons

WEC
Cadillac and Ganassi to split after 2024 WEC and IMSA seasons Cadillac and Ganassi to split after 2024 WEC and IMSA seasons
How Porsche made the perfect start in WEC despite late drama in Qatar

How Porsche made the perfect start in WEC despite late drama in Qatar

Prime
Prime
WEC
Losail
How Porsche made the perfect start in WEC despite late drama in Qatar How Porsche made the perfect start in WEC despite late drama in Qatar

Latest news

F1 set to abandon possible switch to 16-inch tyres for 2026

F1 set to abandon possible switch to 16-inch tyres for 2026

F1 Formula 1
F1 set to abandon possible switch to 16-inch tyres for 2026 F1 set to abandon possible switch to 16-inch tyres for 2026
Why Abu Dhabi is launching an ambitious new autonomous racing series

Why Abu Dhabi is launching an ambitious new autonomous racing series

Misc General
Tokyo Auto Salon
Why Abu Dhabi is launching an ambitious new autonomous racing series Why Abu Dhabi is launching an ambitious new autonomous racing series
RB sets end-of-2024 date for new Milton Keynes facility

RB sets end-of-2024 date for new Milton Keynes facility

F1 Formula 1
McLaren Imola March testing
RB sets end-of-2024 date for new Milton Keynes facility RB sets end-of-2024 date for new Milton Keynes facility
Zarco tested rear wheel that MotoGP factory Hondas are unable to use

Zarco tested rear wheel that MotoGP factory Hondas are unable to use

MGP MotoGP
Qatar GP
Zarco tested rear wheel that MotoGP factory Hondas are unable to use Zarco tested rear wheel that MotoGP factory Hondas are unable to use

Prime

Discover prime content
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

Prime
Prime
WEC
By Rachit Thukral
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period
How Porsche made the perfect start in WEC despite late drama in Qatar

How Porsche made the perfect start in WEC despite late drama in Qatar

Prime
Prime
WEC
Losail
By Gary Watkins
How Porsche made the perfect start in WEC despite late drama in Qatar How Porsche made the perfect start in WEC despite late drama in Qatar
The Hypercar manufacturers vying for glory in the 2024 WEC

The Hypercar manufacturers vying for glory in the 2024 WEC

Prime
Prime
WEC
Losail
By Gary Watkins
The Hypercar manufacturers vying for glory in the 2024 WEC The Hypercar manufacturers vying for glory in the 2024 WEC
The fresh threats and new rivals to Toyota's WEC domination

The fresh threats and new rivals to Toyota's WEC domination

Prime
Prime
WEC
Losail
By Gary Watkins
The fresh threats and new rivals to Toyota's WEC domination The fresh threats and new rivals to Toyota's WEC domination
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia