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WEC

Lando Norris completes first full test in McLaren’s Le Mans Hypercar

Norris’s Portimao test has sparked rumours about the Formula 1 star preparing for a potential debut at Le Mans next year

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Edited:
Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: McLaren

Reigning Formula 1 champion Lando Norris completed his first full-fledged test at the wheel of the McLaren MCL-HY Le Mans Hypercar at Portimao on Monday.

Following last weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix at the new Madring circuit in which he was denied victory by an ill-timed Virtual Safety Car, Norris travelled across the border to Portugal for a one-day test.

The Briton completed 38 laps of the Algarve International Circuit in the V6-powered challenger, logging a total of 177 miles through the day. McLaren said his programme included testing several development items and providing feedback through his immense experience in F1.

Norris was assisted in his first LMDh test by the McLaren’s 2027 drivers Mikkel Jensen and Laurens Vanthoor, who carried out further development work ahead of the British brand’s Hypercar debut in 2027.

 

"First of all, a big thanks to the McLaren Hypercar Team for letting me drive the MCL-HY,” he said. “It was great for them to give me a chance to have a bit of fun and try something new, particularly during their busy preparations for next year. 

“I think we also collected some valuable data, and I hope I was able to bring a different set of feelings, comments, and perspectives on things, which is useful for the team in this crucial testing period.

“It was cool for me personally to work with this team, and it was exciting to try new machinery too. I've not done a proper test in anything other than an F1 car for years now, so the fact I got to try something different, especially still as part of the McLaren family, was very special. 

“It was a fun day in a quick car on a cool track, helping the team prepare for the start of WEC next year. A big thanks to everyone involved, I can't wait to get back in the car in the future.”

Monday’s test follows Norris sampling the MCL-HY for the first time at the car’s public debut at the Goodwood Festival of the Speed in July.

McLaren Racing boss Zak Brown had previously shown interest in fielding both Norris and Oscar Piastri in the World Endurance Championship’s blue-riband event, although any such outing may rely on the team running an additional third car.

A Le Mans outing would only be possible if there are no clashes with Norris’ F1 commitments next year.

While the full 2027 WEC calendar was already revealed three months ago, with Le Mans pencilled in for the weekend of 12-13 June, F1 is yet to publish its schedule for next year amid the war in West Asia. 

Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: McLaren

Speaking on Monday, McLaren Hypercar team principal James Barclay left the door open for further outings for Norris in the future, without explicitly referring to any race appearances.

“We are all racers at McLaren Racing, and competing in Formula 1, INDYCAR and the World Endurance Championship creates exciting cross-series opportunities,” he said. 

“Lando was keen to drive the MCL-HY beyond his Goodwood Hill run, so we invited him to join our private Portimão test. As we fully expected he adapted very quickly, integrated seamlessly and provided valuable feedback to support the car’s development.

"It was a pleasure to have him with the team, we wish him every success for the rest of the Formula 1 season, and we look forward to welcoming him back into the McLaren Hypercar Team soon.”

Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: McLaren

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