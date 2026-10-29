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Porsche wants 2030 unified rules framework by Christmas before Le Mans decision

Motorsport boss Thomas Laudenbach says manufacturers need a more detailed technical framework this year as Porsche weighs a possible top-class return for 2030

Heiko Stritzke Joey Barnes

Edited: Oct 29, 2026, 1:02 PM

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#7 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Felipe Nasr, Julien Andlauer, Laurin Heinrich

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As World Endurance Championship (WEC) and IMSA stakeholders prepare for the next generation of top-class sports car racing, Porsche Motorsport head Thomas Laudenbach has emphasized the urgency of establishing a clear regulatory foundation for 2030 and beyond.

The FIA and ACO outlined the key principles of the future regulations at the 2026 24 Hours of Le Mans. The new rules are intended to replace the current LMH/LMDh split at the top of sports car racing,

While key aspects such as the ban on both all-wheel drive and evo jokers, a design closer to road-car styling, the retention of hybrid powertrains, and a base weight of 1,040 kilograms paired with a base output of around 520 kilowatts have been defined, crucial questions—such as the power split between the electric motor and internal-combustion engine—remain unanswered.

Laudenbach highlighted that a detailed technical framework needs to be in place by Christmas to allow manufacturers enough lead time to evaluate potential future programs and technical concepts.

"We have a certain procedure in the FIA, which is the World Motor Sport Council, and they don't sit together every day," Laudenbach told Motorsport.com.

"I think it would be important this year at least to have a more detailed framework. Not finalized rules and regulations, but a good framework... If it would be in place end of this year, under the Christmas tree, that would be great."

The current era of prototype racing has brought larger grid sizes and manufacturer engagement across both WEC and IMSA. However, Laudenbach stressed that maintaining this momentum requires learning from the present generation of cars — especially following the exit of several manufacturers for various reasons, including Porsche itself in WEC.

"In sports car racing, there is also a chance to mess it up because it is on a high," Laudenbach warned, stating that the rules for 2030 and beyond are "extremely important for the future of prototype racing."

Thomas Laudenbach, Head of Porsche Motorsport, Dieter Gass, JOTA Racing

Photo by: Andreas Beil

"We are sitting at the table with other manufacturers, with the FIA, with the ACO, so we are integrated, but we also have a big chance because we have all learned a lot together since 2023 with LMDh and LMH in IMSA and WEC."

"I think this also gives us the chance to make another step into the right direction because once we race, we also found out the weak points, which is normal if you do something new. If we manage to optimize something that is already great, but really to optimize it to make it even better for 2030, I think that is good."

Laudenbach emphasized strict cost control as a key priority for the upcoming rules cycle. He noted that minimizing the need for constant frequent intervention from the sanctioning bodies would represent a major step forward for the sport.

"To get completely rid of it would be difficult, but I think there is a good chance to minimize the influence, and I think everybody would be happy with that. To me, this would be a real evolution of what has been created for now," Laudenbach said.

He also welcomed the recent 10-year agreement extension between the FIA and the ACO, which secured the joint management of the World Endurance Championship and the 24 Hours of Le Mans following reports of a potential split between the two organizations that could have led to a separation of WEC and Le Mans.

"I'm definitely positive, because if this would have been separated in some way, I don't think it would have been good neither for WEC nor for Le Mans," he added.

"To me, I'm happy that it is signed, because that means they go ahead. We have an endurance world championship with an integrated Le Mans."

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