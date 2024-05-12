All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia
WEC Spa

Lietz "had no idea" last-lap WEC Spa move was for LMGT3 victory

Manthey Porsche driver Richard Lietz admitted he did not realise his final-lap winning move in Saturday's disrupted World Endurance Championship race at Spa was for the LMGT3 class lead. 

James Newbold
James Newbold
#91 Manthey EMA Porsche 911 GT3 R LMGT3: Yasser Shahin, Morris Schuring, Richard Lietz

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Lietz revealed that he at first "had no idea" about the significance of his pass on team-mate Klaus Bachler into Les Combes, which secured victory for the #91 Manthey EMA Porsche he shared with Yasser Shahin and Morris Schuring, as he had begun the final tour in third place.

Franck Perera's Iron Lynx Lamborghini was forced to pit for fuel with just one lap to go, but crossed the start-finish line to commence the final lap temporarily still in the lead. That handed Bachler the advantage, but he too was low on energy and put up little resistance as Lietz loomed in his mirrors.

Asked if he was aware of the situation unfolding around him, four-time Le Mans 24 Hours class-winner Lietz replied: "Honestly I had no idea."

Dutch 19-year-old Schuring had been just about to hand over to Lietz when the red flags were shown following a heavy accident involving Earl Bamber's Cadillac V-Series.R LMDh and the WRT BMW M4 GT3 of Sean Gelael, for which the former has been given a five-place grid penalty for the next WEC round at Le Mans. 

When the race eventually resumed with 1hr44m on the clock, Schuring was forced to pit immediately after the restart, which initially appeared to have scuppered their prospects as Lietz rejoined ninth and deep in the pack.

He reflected that the team thought "we were fighting for nothing", but showed strong pace over a stint after applying knowledge learned in a recent test at Interlagos to rise through the order.

As others running low on energy came into the pits in the closing minutes, Lietz advanced into podium contention but was "surprised" to find himself in the mix for victory.

"The engineer said ‘okay, you’re P5 now, maybe we are fighting for a podium’," he recounted. 

"And then suddenly it was like ‘okay, now this is the pass for the victory’ and I was like ‘okay, I didn’t get P3 or anything else’. 

"So from the driver point of view in the last stint I was surprised by the result.

"But I think that team-wise, and especially with these team-mates here, we deserved to be on the podium or fighting for the victory. 

"After the red flag taking the victory basically a second time in this race, I’m really happy."

Lietz revealed that he initially thought Bachler "had a tyre issue" due to the success ballast on the championship-leading #92 car co-driven by Alexander Malykhin and Joel Sturm as he rapidly closed on his fellow Austrian.

"I had no information from the team, it was not really clear what happened," he added. 

Bachler explained that he had little choice but to allow Lietz through due to his precarious energy situation.

Asked by Motorsport.com if he'd have fought the issue harder if it had been anyone other than a team-mate, he replied: "I could decide to stop or to take the P2. 

"For sure if it wouldn’t be the sister car, I would try it. 

"But I think I would have no chance, because we ran out of energy."

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Jota's victory in WEC Spa is "proof" of the 963 programme, says Porsche

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
James Newbold
More from
James Newbold
WEC Spa: Jota Porsche claims maiden win in crash-delayed thriller

WEC Spa: Jota Porsche claims maiden win in crash-delayed thriller

WEC
Spa
WEC Spa: Jota Porsche claims maiden win in crash-delayed thriller
Spa WEC race to resume after major Cadillac and BMW accident

Spa WEC race to resume after major Cadillac and BMW accident

WEC
Spa
Spa WEC race to resume after major Cadillac and BMW accident
How motorsport is embracing the opportunities of AI

How motorsport is embracing the opportunities of AI

Prime
Prime
General
How motorsport is embracing the opportunities of AI
Richard Lietz
More from
Richard Lietz
Porsche's Lietz to miss Monza due to COVID, Makowiecki steps in

Porsche's Lietz to miss Monza due to COVID, Makowiecki steps in

WEC
Monza
Porsche's Lietz to miss Monza due to COVID, Makowiecki steps in
Lietz to race Wright’s GTD Porsche in Rolex 24 Hours

Lietz to race Wright’s GTD Porsche in Rolex 24 Hours

IMSA
Lietz to race Wright’s GTD Porsche in Rolex 24 Hours
Porsche's Spa 24h winners switch teams for 2020

Porsche's Spa 24h winners switch teams for 2020

GT World Challenge Europe Endurance
24 Hours of Spa
Porsche's Spa 24h winners switch teams for 2020
Team Manthey
More from
Team Manthey
Manthey on Porsche defending DTM title: “Don’t think they’ll allow that”

Manthey on Porsche defending DTM title: “Don’t think they’ll allow that”

DTM
Oschersleben
Manthey on Porsche defending DTM title: “Don’t think they’ll allow that”
Manthey EMA completes DTM line-up with Bathurst winner Guven

Manthey EMA completes DTM line-up with Bathurst winner Guven

DTM
Manthey EMA completes DTM line-up with Bathurst winner Guven
Supercars circuit owner to join WEC field in Manthey Porsche

Supercars circuit owner to join WEC field in Manthey Porsche

WEC
Supercars circuit owner to join WEC field in Manthey Porsche

Latest news

Haas suing Steiner over alleged “Surviving to Drive” infringements

Haas suing Steiner over alleged “Surviving to Drive” infringements

F1 Formula 1
Haas suing Steiner over alleged “Surviving to Drive” infringements
Sauber to add 'important' Imola upgrades to cure F1 pitstop woes

Sauber to add 'important' Imola upgrades to cure F1 pitstop woes

F1 Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Sauber to add 'important' Imola upgrades to cure F1 pitstop woes
"Pissed off" Buescher confronts Reddick after late-race contact

"Pissed off" Buescher confronts Reddick after late-race contact

NAS NASCAR Cup
Darlington
"Pissed off" Buescher confronts Reddick after late-race contact
Irritated Blaney says it was Byron's "responsibility to leave room"

Irritated Blaney says it was Byron's "responsibility to leave room"

NAS NASCAR Cup
Darlington
Irritated Blaney says it was Byron's "responsibility to leave room"

Prime

Discover prime content
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death
How rain and strategy spelled disaster for Ferrari in WEC Imola 6 Hours

How rain and strategy spelled disaster for Ferrari in WEC Imola 6 Hours

Prime
Prime
WEC
Imola
By Gary Watkins
How rain and strategy spelled disaster for Ferrari in WEC Imola 6 Hours
Why Peugeot had no choice but to revamp its radical Le Mans Hypercar

Why Peugeot had no choice but to revamp its radical Le Mans Hypercar

Prime
Prime
WEC
Peugeot 9X8 unveil
By Gary Watkins
Why Peugeot had no choice but to revamp its radical Le Mans Hypercar
How motorsport is embracing the opportunities of AI

How motorsport is embracing the opportunities of AI

Prime
Prime
General
By James Newbold
How motorsport is embracing the opportunities of AI
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia