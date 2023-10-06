McLaren bids to return to Le Mans 24 Hours with United Autosports
McLaren is bidding to return to the Le Mans 24 Hours as part of an attack on the World Endurance Championship’s new LMGT3 class with United Autosports next season.
The winner of the French enduro in 1995 has announced its intent to participate in the replacement for the GTE Am category and that it has nominated United, which is co-owned by McLaren Racing boss Zak Brown, as its representative.
The Anglo-American team, which took LMP2 victory at Le Mans in 2020 and the WEC title in 2019-20, has communicated its intent to race in the 2024 series with a pair of McLaren 720S EVOs to series organisers the FIA and the Automobile Club de l’Ouest.
Its request will go before the FIA/ACO selection committee following the closing date for entries in November.
McLaren won Le Mans on debut in 1995 with the F1 GTR, which in short and then long-tailed forms remained part of the grid until 1998.
Its return to the 24 Hours and entry into the WEC has been paved by the adoption of the FIA’s GT3 class as the replacement for the GTE ruleset.
Should the entries be accepted, it means that United will maintain a presence in the WEC dating back to 2019-20 when it won the LMP2 class at the first attempt.
McLaren won on its Le Mans 24 Hours debut in 1995
United’s involvement in the full series had looked likely to come to an end with the demise of the P2 class at the conclusion of this season.
The team has run McLarens in the past - it fielded the MP4-12C GT3 in a number of championships, including the Blancpain Endurance Series and British GT, in 2012-14, and won the European GT4 Series with the 570S in 2021.
Michael Leiters, boss of McLaren Automotive, said: “Motorsport remains a fundamental part of McLaren’s future of performance strategy, and we have long viewed the WEC as a natural fit for demonstrating the performance capabilities of our cars.
“This includes a return to Le Mans, which is an intrinsic part of our enduring success in motorsport.
“We have selected United Autosports, which we feel shares our passion for endurance GT racing as well as the McLaren brand and, like McLaren, has a history of success.
“We hope that United’s entries will be accepted and are looking forward to racing our rivals in the WEC from 2024.”
United boss Richard Dean said: “This is a very important project for McLaren on its return to Le Mans, so we are extremely proud to have been selected as the team to represent McLaren in LMGT3.
“United’s experience at Le Mans and in the WEC will be invaluable, but we know this is a seriously competitive place to be and we are ready for the challenge.”
Richard Dean, United Autosport
Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images
Competition for places on the grid in LMGT3 is set to be intense, with WEC bosses promising priority for manufacturers that are represented in the Hypercar class.
That means Ferrari, Porsche, BMW and Lamborghini, as well as Lexus and Chevrolet (sister brands of Toyota and Cadillac respectively), appear to be guaranteed grid slots if requested.
Aston Martin as a long-term player in the WEC and from 2025 an entrant in the Hypercar class looks certain to be invited, as does Ford with its new Mustang GT3, which was launched at Le Mans in June.
Manufacturers will be given only two entries and are required to nominate a team to represent them.
It is unclear how many places will be available in LMGT3 with the growth of the Hypercar class.
ACO boss Pierre Fillon said last month that the series was looking at ways to increase the full-season entry to as many as 40 cars.
McLaren also has also outlined aspirations to race in Hypercar with an LMDh prototype.
Its plans are understood to remain current despite no recent proclamations on the subject.
Latest news
Espargaro opens up on giving up his Tech3 MotoGP ride for 2024
Espargaro opens up on giving up his Tech3 MotoGP ride for 2024 Espargaro opens up on giving up his Tech3 MotoGP ride for 2024
F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Qatar GP pole
F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Qatar GP pole F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Qatar GP pole
F1 Qatar GP: Verstappen grabs 10th pole amid deleted lap times farce
F1 Qatar GP: Verstappen grabs 10th pole amid deleted lap times farce F1 Qatar GP: Verstappen grabs 10th pole amid deleted lap times farce
Denny Hamlin: Cup playoffs "a game of chance" in 2024 schedule
Denny Hamlin: Cup playoffs "a game of chance" in 2024 schedule Denny Hamlin: Cup playoffs "a game of chance" in 2024 schedule
Why the stars have aligned to bring Aston Martin back to the top class at Le Mans
Why the stars have aligned to bring Aston Martin back to the top class at Le Mans Why the stars have aligned to bring Aston Martin back to the top class at Le Mans
How Porsche ensured Toyota's WEC homecoming was anything but straightforward
How Porsche ensured Toyota's WEC homecoming was anything but straightforward How Porsche ensured Toyota's WEC homecoming was anything but straightforward
The former Hollywood limo manufacturer aiming to star in the WEC
The former Hollywood limo manufacturer aiming to star in the WEC The former Hollywood limo manufacturer aiming to star in the WEC
Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights
Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights
How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans
How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans
Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?
Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans? Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?
How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans
How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans
Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures
Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.