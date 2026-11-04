WEC
McLaren promotes Gregoire Saucy to WEC Hypercar team for 2027
Saucy becomes the fifth driver to join McLaren's upcoming Hypercar programme
Francesco Corghi
Published: Nov 4, 2026, 3:01 PM
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Gregoire Saucy
Photo by: McLaren
McLaren Racing has promoted Gregoire Saucy to a full-time race seat in its MCL-HY Hypercar for the team’s debut in the World Endurance Championship in 2027.
The young Swiss driver, who began his sportscar career driving the Oreca LMP2 for United Autosports in the European Le Mans Series and the Le Mans 24 Hours, joined the Woking-based team’s driver line-up a couple of years ago, initially gaining experience at the wheel of the 720S in LMGT3, and then working on the development of the Dallara-chassis LMDh.
Saucy has, in fact, been at the wheel of the British brand’s hybrid prototype since its first outing at Varano de’ Melegari, partnering Mikkel Jensen and then, gradually, the other works drivers who have joined the programme: Laurens Vanthoor, Leonardo Fornaroli and Alex Lynn.
The final name to complete the line-up is expected to be Malthe Jakobsen, who will leave Peugeot at the end of this weekend's Monza finale.
“I am over the moon to be given this opportunity," said Saucy. "When I joined the McLaren Hypercar Team for its development season, I hoped it might lead to a full-time race seat, but I knew there was a great deal of experienced talent in the driver market.
"I stayed focused, worked hard and adapted quickly to the MCL-HY. I have loved every second with this team: the standards are incredibly high, the people are supportive and the atmosphere is fantastic. I cannot wait to continue this journey.
"Thank you to Zak for bringing me into the McLaren Driver Development Programme and to James for trusting me with this opportunity.”
McLaren MCL-HY, Test a Imola
Photo by: McLaren
McLaren's Hypercar team principal James Barclay added: “Gregoire’s promotion is exactly what the McLaren Driver Development Programme is designed to achieve: identifying exceptional talent, supporting that development and creating a genuine pathway to a works race seat.
"He has impressed us throughout the MCL-HY test programme with his pace, methodical approach within the team and his progress over the intensive testing schedule.
"He has earned this opportunity, and we are excited to see him take the next step in his career with McLaren.”
Together with Ben Hanley and Griffin Peebles, Saucy recently clinched the 2026 ELMS title driving for United Autosports.
The Anglo-American team, co-owned by McLaren Racing CEO Brown, will serve as the British manufacturer's factory partner on its step up to Hypercar.
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