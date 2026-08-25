WEC extends tyre supply deals with Michelin, Goodyear until 2032

The World Endurance Championship has renewed its tyre supply partnership with Michelin for the Hypercar class until 2032.

At the end of the tender process launched by WEC's promoters the FIA and the Automobile Club de l'Ouest, the World Motor Sport Council met virtually to give its approval by electronic vote, confirming the French tyre company as the exclusive supplier for the prototype category.

Goodyear, which in recent months had carried out some tests with hypercars, including the Porsche 963 LMDh, will also continue its commitment in LMGT3, as had already been anticipated in June. This marks the extension of an agreement that was already valid until 2029.

The championship said it assessed candidates based on different criteria, including "technical expertise, product quality, sporting performance in different conditions, operational and customer service capabilities, sustainability commitments, marketing support and long-term contribution to the continued growth of endurance racing."

It said continuing with Michelin in Hypercar and Goodyear in LMGT3 provides "stability and continuity" for teams and other stakeholders.

Both manufacturers have enjoyed a long presence in the WEC, with Michelin having been active in the series since its rebirth in 2012. It became the exclusive tyre supplier to the newly-created Hypercar in 2021, having been heavily involved in the LMP1 class that preceded it.

Meanwhile, Goodyear first appeared in the WEC in 2019-20, when it took over from sister brand Dunlop as a supplier for select LMP2 teams. It was chosen as the sole tyre partner by the WEC when LMGT3 replaced GTE Am in 2024.

Goodyear Photo by: Davide Cavazza

Matthieu Bonardel, director of Michelin Motorsport, commented: “We are particularly proud of the renewed confidence placed in Michelin by the FIA and the ACO. I would like to sincerely thank both organisations for the quality of the discussions we have had throughout the entire tender process.”

“The renewal of this contract is a strong endorsement of the quality of the tyres and services we provide, as well as our ability to continuously innovate. It is also excellent news for our teams and all the manufacturers, with whom we share the same ambition: to push the boundaries of performance whilst accelerating the transition towards increasingly sustainable mobility.”

Xavier Fraipont, vice president of Goodyear Racing, added: “When we embarked on this journey with the FIA and the ACO in 2024, we were convinced that the LMGT3 represented a platform with enormous growth potential, underpinned by the strong support from fans for the racing versions of the sports cars they see on the roads.

“Goodyear is committed to growing alongside the ACO and the FIA, and to strengthening its position as a benchmark in GT racing and in the road-going versions of these cars. This agreement enables us to continue bringing Goodyear’s technical expertise to one of the world’s most competitive racing environments, whilst pushing the boundaries of performance and innovation. Together with the FIA and the ACO, we will write the next chapter in this successful partnership, both on and off the track.”

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