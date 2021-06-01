WEC set for largest grid since 2012 at Monza

Assuming there are no withdrawals between now and the Italian race scheduled for July 18, it will mark the second-largest grid the series has ever assembled outside of the Le Mans 24 Hours - only falling short of the 2012 Spa 6 Hours, which featured a massive 42 cars.

It also signifies a four-car increase on last month's season opener at Spa, and a six-car increase over the 32-car field that is set to participate in next weekend's Portimao 8 Hours.

Read Also: Project 1 withdraws one car from Portimao WEC race

Most of the increase comes from the GTE Am class, where there are four additional entries to be found on top of the regular 13 full-season cars for a total of 17 cars.

All four additional cars are Ferrari 488 GTEs, with Inception Racing and Rinaldi Racing joining Kessel Racing in fielding cars by way of preparation for this year's Le Mans 24 Hours.

Britons Ben Barnicoat and Ollie Millroy join bronze-rated American Brendan Iribe in the Inception car, while Pierre Ehret, Christian Hook and Jeroen Bleekemolen will represent Rinaldi.

Kessel is already fielding a car for Takeshi Kimura and Mikkel Jensen at Portimao, and the pair will be joined at Monza by Davide Fumanelli, who was also originally down to race in Portugal before being replaced by Simon Andrews on the most recent version of the entry list.

There is also an extra Ferrari entered under the AF Corse banner for Christoph Ulrich and Simon Mann, who are currently on the reserve list for Le Mans.

The top Hypercar class at Monza will feature five cars for the first time this season as Glickenhaus is poised to enter both of its new 007 LMHs at the Italian track, joining the two Toyota GR010 Hybrids and Alpine's solo grandfathered LMP1 machine, the A480.

Driver combinations for the American boutique marque, which makes its WEC debut at Portimao next weekend with a single car, have not been announced.

The LMP2 category is reinforced by an extra Oreca 07 for Risi Competizione shared by Oliver Jarvis, Ryan Cullen and Felipe Nasr, as previously announced, bringing the class up to 12 cars.

Four cars in GTE Pro, two works cars apiece for Ferrari and Porsche, complete the 38-car field, with Porsche reverting to its standard two-driver line-ups for the six-hour contest.

