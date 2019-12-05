Monza to host pre-season DTM testing in 2020

The series held its pre-season test at the Lausitzring last year, but it will now move to Monza, which is one of three new additions to the calendar for the 2020 campaign alongside Sweden's Anderstorp and Russia's Igora Drive.

The DTM has also confirmed it will send an Audi RS5 DTM to the Monza Rally Show for the December 6-8 event.

The three-day test will be the only opportunity for Audi, BMW and the R-Motorsport Aston Martin team to test together on the same track.

DTM regulations do allow for the manufacturers to test over the winter and last year Audi and BMW completed a total of nine days, with R-Motorsport earning dispensation for a mid-season test to allow it to catch up on its allocation.

The test will prove crucial for R-Motorsport, which will not take part in the end-of-year rookie test as it continues to work on the make-up of its 2020 programme.

BMW is also set to apply lessons from its internal review of a difficult 2019 season in its forthcoming testing.

The DTM's Monza race weekend will take place on June 26-28 as the series' fifth round.