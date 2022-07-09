Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Glickenhaus to miss Fuji WEC race over cost concerns Next / Toyota: Glickenhaus's rivals may have no chance in Monza WEC
WEC / Monza Qualifying report

Monza WEC: Glickenhaus takes pole, trouble for Peugeot

Glickenhaus Racing secured pole position for this weekend's Monza FIA World Endurance Championship round in a qualifying session shortened by an issue for one of the brand-new Peugeot Le Mans Hypercars.

Gary Watkins
By:

Romain Dumas took the top spot by nearly a second aboard the solo #708 Glickenhaus 007 LMH after setting a sequence of laps good enough for pole over the course of the 10-minute session, which was red-flagged with around 90 seconds left on the clock.

That was due to the #93 Peugeot 9X8 of Mikkel Jensen coming to a stop on-track between the two Lesmo Curves, the Dane having gone off at the first chicane on his first run before coming into the pits for a new set of tyres.

Dumas, who shares the #708 entry with Olivier Pla and Pipo Derani, set a best of 1m35.416s to go nine tenths up on the #8 Toyota GR010 Hybrid, in which Brendon Hartley set a late improvement of 1m36.335s to bring the gap down to under a second. 

Glickenhaus's second pole of the WEC season follows a Balance of Performance adjustment ahead of the Monza event that has given the car an extra 13kW or 18bhp of engine power. 

Dumas said: "I was very happy to do some good laps. We had good speed and the lap times were very consistent."

Nicolas Lapierre was two tenths behind the best of the Toyotas aboard the Alpine A480 on a 1m36.489s, which gave him a margin of nearly half a second over Kamui Kobayashi in the second of the Japanese cars. 

Kobayashi ended up on a 1m36.919s, but had lost a time that was four tenths faster to a track limits infringement. 

The best of the new Peugeot 9X8s was a further three tenths back in the hands of Gustavo Menezes, his 1m37.253s leaving him nearly two seconds off the pace, while Jensen did not set a laptime in the sister car.

Filipe Albuquerque grabbed LMP2 pole for United Autosports right at the end of the session. 

He jumped to the head of the class times with a 1m38.403s aboard the #22 Oreca 07-Gibson to knock Mathias Beche down to second in ARC Bratislava’s Pro-am entry. 

Beche’s 1m38.731s lap gave him a narrow margin over the 1m38.780s set by Ferdinand Habsburg in the best of the WRT Orecas.

Alessio Rovera was fourth for AF Corse, while James Allen and Robert Kubica rounded out the top six in P2 for Algarve Pro and Prema respectively.

Ferrari claimed its first pole position of the season after bringing up the rear of the GTE Pro field at each of the WEC qualifying sessions so far this year. 

Alessandro Pier Guidi leapfrogged AF Corse teammate Antonio Fuoco on his final lap to take qualifying honours in the #51 Ferrari 488 GTE Evo. 

The Italian driver’s 1m45.270s gave him the top spot by just under a tenth after Corvette man Nick Tandy managed to split the Ferraris right at the end with 1m45.324s. 

The Briton had earlier set a time good enough for pole, a 1m45.238s that was cancelled by race control for a track limits violation. 

Fuoco’s 1m45.328s was still half a second clear of the best of the Porsche 911 RSR-19s.

Ferrari’s change of fortunes follows a BoP break for Monza: the 488 has gained between 12 and 14bhp under a so-called black ball change outside the scope of the automatic BoP system. 

Gianmaria Bruni took fourth in the #91 Porsche with a 1m45.804s, which was two tenths up on teammate Michael Christensen’s 1m46.024s in the #92 car.

Sarah Bovy snatched pole position in GTE Am after the chequered flag aboard the Iron Dames Ferrari 488 GTE Evo. 

A 1m47.431s gave her the top spot in class by two tenths ahead of TF Sport Aston Martin driver Ben Keating, who had lowered his pole mark by three tenths on his final lap. 

The Monza 6 Hours, round four of the 2022 WEC, begins at 12:00 local time on Sunday.

Hypercar/LMP2 results:

Cla # Drivers Car Class Avg Time Gap
1 708 France Olivier Pla
France Romain Dumas
Brazil Pipo Derani
Glickenhaus 007 LMH HYPERCAR 1'35.416
2 8 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
New Zealand Brendon Hartley
Japan Ryo Hirakawa
Toyota GR010 - Hybrid HYPERCAR 1'36.335 0.919
3 36 Brazil Andre Negrao
France Nicolas Lapierre
France Matthieu Vaxiviere
Alpine A480 HYPERCAR 1'36.489 1.073
4 7 United Kingdom Mike Conway
Japan Kamui Kobayashi
Argentina Jose Maria Lopez
Toyota GR010 - Hybrid HYPERCAR 1'36.919 1.503
5 94 France Loic Duval
United States Gustavo Menezes
United Kingdom James Rossiter
Peugeot 9X8 HYPERCAR 1'37.253 1.837
6 22 United Kingdom Philip Hanson
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
United States Will Owen
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'38.403 2.987
7 44 Slovakia Miro Konopka
Netherlands Tijmen van der Helm
Switzerland Mathias Beche
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'38.731 3.315
8 41 Portugal Rui Andrade
Austria Ferdinand Habsburg
France Norman Nato
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'38.780 3.364
9 83 France François Perrodo
Denmark Nicklas Nielsen
Italy Alessio Rovera
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'38.817 3.401
10 45 United States Steven Thomas
Australia James Allen
Austria Rene Binder
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'39.122 3.706
11 9 Poland Robert Kubica
Switzerland Louis Deletraz
Italy Lorenzo Colombo
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'39.203 3.787
12 10 Switzerland Nico Müller
Ireland Ryan Cullen
France Sébastien Bourdais
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'39.481 4.065
13 31 Indonesia Sean Gelael
Netherlands Robin Frijns
Germany René Rast
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'39.654 4.238
14 1 France Lilou Wadoux
France Paul-Loup Chatin
France Charles Milesi
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'39.682 4.266
15 34 Poland Jakub Smiechowski
United Kingdom Alex Brundle
Mexico Esteban Gutierrez
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'39.692 4.276
16 38 Mexico Roberto Gonzalez
Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
United Kingdom Will Stevens
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'39.723 4.307
17 35 France Jean Baptiste Lahaye
France Matthieu Lahaye
France François Heriau
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'40.387 4.971
18 28 Denmark Oliver Rasmussen
Edward Jones
South Africa Jonathan Aberdein
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'44.763 9.347
19 23 United Kingdom Alex Lynn
United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United States Josh Pierson
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'39.159 3.743
20 93 United Kingdom Paul di Resta
Denmark Mikkel Jensen
France Jean-Eric Vergne
Peugeot 9X8 HYPERCAR
GTE results:

Cla # Drivers Car Avg Time Gap
1 51 Italy Alessandro Pier Guidi
United Kingdom James Calado
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO 1'45.270
2 64 United States Tommy Milner
United Kingdom Nick Tandy
Chevrolet Corvette C8.R 1'45.324 0.054
3 52 Spain Miguel Molina
Italy Antonio Fuoco
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO 1'45.328 0.058
4 91 Italy Gianmaria Bruni
Austria Richard Lietz
Porsche 911 RSR - 19 1'45.804 0.534
5 92 Denmark Michael Christensen
France Kevin Estre
Porsche 911 RSR - 19 1'46.024 0.754
6 85 Switzerland Rahel Frey
Denmark Michelle Gatting
Belgium Sarah Bovy
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO 1'47.431 2.161
7 33 United States Ben Keating
Portugal Henrique Chaves Jr.
Denmark Marco Sorensen
Aston Martin Vantage AMR 1'47.658 2.388
8 77 Germany Christian Ried
United Kingdom Sebastian Priaulx
United Kingdom Harry Tincknell
Porsche 911 RSR - 19 1'48.206 2.936
9 21 France Simon Mann
Switzerland Christoph Ulrich
Finland Toni Vilander
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO 1'48.296 3.026
10 54 Switzerland Thomas Flohr
Italy Francesco Castellacci
New Zealand Nick Cassidy
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO 1'48.406 3.136
11 98 Canada Paul Dalla Lana
United Kingdom David Pittard
Denmark Nicki Thiim
Aston Martin Vantage AMR 1'48.534 3.264
12 56 United States Brendan Iribe
United Kingdom Ollie Millroy
United Kingdom Ben Barnicoat
Porsche 911 RSR - 19 1'48.813 3.543
13 86 United Kingdom Michael Wainwright
Italy Riccardo Pera
United Kingdom Benjamin Barker
Porsche 911 RSR - 19 1'48.842 3.572
14 46 Italy Matteo Cairoli
Denmark Mikkel Pedersen
Switzerland Nicolas Leutwiler
Porsche 911 RSR - 19 1'48.966 3.696
15 777 Japan Satoshi Hoshino
Japan Tomonobu Fujii
United Kingdom Charlie Fagg
Aston Martin Vantage AMR 1'48.987 3.717
16 71 France Franck Dezoteux
France Pierre Ragues
France Gabriel Aubry
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO 1'49.990 4.720
17 88 United States Fred Poordad
United States Patrick Lindsey
Belgium Jan Heylen
Porsche 911 RSR - 19 1'50.221 4.951
18 60 Italy Claudio Schiavoni
Italy Matteo Cressoni
Italy Giancarlo Fisichella
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO 1'50.296 5.026
