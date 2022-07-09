Monza WEC: Glickenhaus takes pole, trouble for Peugeot

Romain Dumas took the top spot by nearly a second aboard the solo #708 Glickenhaus 007 LMH after setting a sequence of laps good enough for pole over the course of the 10-minute session, which was red-flagged with around 90 seconds left on the clock.

That was due to the #93 Peugeot 9X8 of Mikkel Jensen coming to a stop on-track between the two Lesmo Curves, the Dane having gone off at the first chicane on his first run before coming into the pits for a new set of tyres.

Dumas, who shares the #708 entry with Olivier Pla and Pipo Derani, set a best of 1m35.416s to go nine tenths up on the #8 Toyota GR010 Hybrid, in which Brendon Hartley set a late improvement of 1m36.335s to bring the gap down to under a second.

Glickenhaus's second pole of the WEC season follows a Balance of Performance adjustment ahead of the Monza event that has given the car an extra 13kW or 18bhp of engine power.

Dumas said: "I was very happy to do some good laps. We had good speed and the lap times were very consistent."

Nicolas Lapierre was two tenths behind the best of the Toyotas aboard the Alpine A480 on a 1m36.489s, which gave him a margin of nearly half a second over Kamui Kobayashi in the second of the Japanese cars.

Kobayashi ended up on a 1m36.919s, but had lost a time that was four tenths faster to a track limits infringement.

The best of the new Peugeot 9X8s was a further three tenths back in the hands of Gustavo Menezes, his 1m37.253s leaving him nearly two seconds off the pace, while Jensen did not set a laptime in the sister car.

Filipe Albuquerque grabbed LMP2 pole for United Autosports right at the end of the session.

He jumped to the head of the class times with a 1m38.403s aboard the #22 Oreca 07-Gibson to knock Mathias Beche down to second in ARC Bratislava’s Pro-am entry.

Beche’s 1m38.731s lap gave him a narrow margin over the 1m38.780s set by Ferdinand Habsburg in the best of the WRT Orecas.

Alessio Rovera was fourth for AF Corse, while James Allen and Robert Kubica rounded out the top six in P2 for Algarve Pro and Prema respectively.

Ferrari claimed its first pole position of the season after bringing up the rear of the GTE Pro field at each of the WEC qualifying sessions so far this year.

Alessandro Pier Guidi leapfrogged AF Corse teammate Antonio Fuoco on his final lap to take qualifying honours in the #51 Ferrari 488 GTE Evo.

The Italian driver’s 1m45.270s gave him the top spot by just under a tenth after Corvette man Nick Tandy managed to split the Ferraris right at the end with 1m45.324s.

The Briton had earlier set a time good enough for pole, a 1m45.238s that was cancelled by race control for a track limits violation.

Fuoco’s 1m45.328s was still half a second clear of the best of the Porsche 911 RSR-19s.

Ferrari’s change of fortunes follows a BoP break for Monza: the 488 has gained between 12 and 14bhp under a so-called black ball change outside the scope of the automatic BoP system.

Gianmaria Bruni took fourth in the #91 Porsche with a 1m45.804s, which was two tenths up on teammate Michael Christensen’s 1m46.024s in the #92 car.

Sarah Bovy snatched pole position in GTE Am after the chequered flag aboard the Iron Dames Ferrari 488 GTE Evo.

A 1m47.431s gave her the top spot in class by two tenths ahead of TF Sport Aston Martin driver Ben Keating, who had lowered his pole mark by three tenths on his final lap.

The Monza 6 Hours, round four of the 2022 WEC, begins at 12:00 local time on Sunday.

Hypercar/LMP2 results:

GTE results: