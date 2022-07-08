Tickets Subscribe
Ferrari to pick WEC Hypercar drivers from its GT roster / Habsburg plans first fan-owned sportscar team in WEC
WEC / Monza Practice report

Monza WEC: Glickenhaus leads Alpine, Peugeot in first practice

Glickenhaus ended up fastest in opening practice for this weekend’s FIA Monza World Endurance Championship round as the debuting Peugeot Le Mans Hypercar got within a second of the pace.

Gary Watkins
By:

Romain Dumas led the way in the solo Glickenhaus 007 LMH with a 1m37.984s lap, which put him six tenths up on the solo Alpine A480-Gibson and eight tenths ahead of the fastest of the two Peugeot 9X8s in third. 

Alpine driver Andre Negrao headed the times with a 1m38.602s midway through the session before Dumas leapfrogged that time and Paul di Resta’s 1m38.802s in the #93 Peugeot to propel the Glickenhaus to the head of the times. 

The two Toyotas GR010 Hybrids took fourth and fifth positions in the Hypercar class. 

Sebastien Buemi posted a 1m39.120s in the #8 car, a tenth up on the 1m39.287s to which Kamui Kobayashi improved right at the end of the session in #7. 

The form of the Glickenhaus follows a Balance of Performance break for the American entrant ahead of the Monza 6 Hours: the car has been given another 18bhp over the previous power level of the car. 

The second Peugeot ended up in 20th position behind the entire LMP2 field, Loic Duval setting a 1m41.522s on the 11th of only 12 laps completed by the car. 

The quicker of the two Peugeots also encountered problems during the session: it stopped at the Ascari Chicane and was returned to its pit on the back of a truck on the completion of the session.

  • Watch the WEC 6 Hours of Monza qualifying and the race live on Motorsport.tv (geo-restrictions may apply). 
#93 Peugeot Totalenergies Peugeot 9X8 of Paul Di Resta, Mikkel Jensen, Jean-Eric Vergne

#93 Peugeot Totalenergies Peugeot 9X8 of Paul Di Resta, Mikkel Jensen, Jean-Eric Vergne

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

LMP2 was headed by AF Corse Oreca 07-Gibson courtesy of a 1m39.973s from Alessio Rovera. 

That put him three tenths up on the Realteam by WRT Oreca in second place; Norman Nato’s 1m40.222s on the final lap was a small improvement on Ferdinand Habsburg’s previous best in the car. 

Another later improvement came from Esteban Gutierrez in the Inter Europol Oreca, a 1m40.356s vaulting him up to third in class.  

The Prema Oreca in which Robert Kubica set a 1m40.468s took fourth position, while the #22 United Autosports and Signatech-run Richard Mille Racing entries rounded out the top six in the hands of Filipe Albuquerque and Charles Milesi respectively. 

Kevin Estre led the way in GTE Pro for Porsche, setting a 1m47.273s to end up three tenths clear at the top of the times aboard the fastest of the two Manthey-run 911 RSRs. 

Antonio Fuoco took second in the best of the AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE Evos on a 1m47.597s, which gave him a margin of almost exactly a tenth over Nick Tandy’s 1m47.702s in the solo Chevrolet Corvette C8.R.

Gianmaria Bruni and Alessandro Pier Guidi took fourth and fifth positions in GTE Pro for Porsche and Ferrari respectively. 

Ben Barnicoat was quickest in GTE Am in the Project 1/Inception Porsche 911 RSR, his 1m48.389s giving him a four-tenth margin over fellow Briton Ben Barker in the GR Racing Porsche.

Practice for the Monza 6 Hours, round four of the 2022 WEC, continues at 9:00 local time on Friday. 

Monza WEC - First practice results:

Cla # Drivers Car Class Time Gap
1 708 France Olivier Pla
France Romain Dumas
Brazil Pipo Derani
Glickenhaus 007 LMH HYPERCAR 1'37.984
2 36 Brazil Andre Negrao
France Nicolas Lapierre
France Matthieu Vaxiviere
Alpine A480 HYPERCAR 1'38.602 0.618
3 93 United Kingdom Paul di Resta
Denmark Mikkel Jensen
France Jean-Eric Vergne
Peugeot 9X8 HYPERCAR 1'38.802 0.818
4 8 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
New Zealand Brendon Hartley
Japan Ryo Hirakawa
Toyota GR010 - Hybrid HYPERCAR 1'39.120 1.136
5 7 United Kingdom Mike Conway
Japan Kamui Kobayashi
Argentina Jose Maria Lopez
Toyota GR010 - Hybrid HYPERCAR 1'39.287 1.303
6 83 France François Perrodo
Denmark Nicklas Nielsen
Italy Alessio Rovera
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'39.973 1.989
7 41 Portugal Rui Andrade
Austria Ferdinand Habsburg
France Norman Nato
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'40.222 2.238
8 34 Poland Jakub Smiechowski
United Kingdom Alex Brundle
Mexico Esteban Gutierrez
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'40.356 2.372
9 9 Poland Robert Kubica
Switzerland Louis Deletraz
Italy Lorenzo Colombo
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'40.468 2.484
10 22 United Kingdom Philip Hanson
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
United States Will Owen
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'40.477 2.493
11 1 France Lilou Wadoux
France Paul-Loup Chatin
France Charles Milesi
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'40.732 2.748
12 38 Mexico Roberto Gonzalez
Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
United Kingdom Will Stevens
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'40.863 2.879
13 45 United States Steven Thomas
Australia James Allen
Austria Rene Binder
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'40.871 2.887
14 31 Indonesia Sean Gelael
Netherlands Robin Frijns
Germany René Rast
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'40.946 2.962
15 23 United Kingdom Alex Lynn
United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United States Josh Pierson
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'40.972 2.988
16 28 Denmark Oliver Rasmussen
Edward Jones
South Africa Jonathan Aberdein
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'41.205 3.221
17 10 Switzerland Nico Müller
Ireland Ryan Cullen
France Sébastien Bourdais
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'41.248 3.264
18 44 Slovakia Miro Konopka
Netherlands Tijmen van der Helm
Switzerland Mathias Beche
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'41.443 3.459
19 35 France Jean Baptiste Lahaye
France Matthieu Lahaye
France François Heriau
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'41.522 3.538
20 94 France Loic Duval
United States Gustavo Menezes
United Kingdom James Rossiter
Peugeot 9X8 HYPERCAR 1'41.522 3.538
21 92 Denmark Michael Christensen
France Kevin Estre
Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE PRO 1'47.273 9.289
22 52 Spain Miguel Molina
Italy Antonio Fuoco
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 1'47.597 9.613
23 64 United States Tommy Milner
United Kingdom Nick Tandy
Chevrolet Corvette C8.R LMGTE PRO 1'47.702 9.718
24 91 Italy Gianmaria Bruni
Austria Richard Lietz
Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE PRO 1'47.745 9.761
25 51 Italy Alessandro Pier Guidi
United Kingdom James Calado
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 1'47.894 9.910
26 56 United States Brendan Iribe
United Kingdom Ollie Millroy
United Kingdom Ben Barnicoat
Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 1'48.389 10.405
27 86 United Kingdom Michael Wainwright
Italy Riccardo Pera
United Kingdom Benjamin Barker
Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 1'48.782 10.798
28 46 Italy Matteo Cairoli
Denmark Mikkel Pedersen
Switzerland Nicolas Leutwiler
Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 1'48.860 10.876
29 71 France Franck Dezoteux
France Pierre Ragues
France Gabriel Aubry
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 1'48.956 10.972
30 21 France Simon Mann
Switzerland Christoph Ulrich
Finland Toni Vilander
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 1'49.114 11.130
31 54 Switzerland Thomas Flohr
Italy Francesco Castellacci
New Zealand Nick Cassidy
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 1'49.215 11.231
32 77 Germany Christian Ried
United Kingdom Sebastian Priaulx
United Kingdom Harry Tincknell
Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 1'49.235 11.251
33 88 United States Fred Poordad
United States Patrick Lindsey
Belgium Jan Heylen
Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 1'49.393 11.409
34 85 Switzerland Rahel Frey
Denmark Michelle Gatting
Belgium Sarah Bovy
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 1'49.434 11.450
35 60 Italy Claudio Schiavoni
Italy Matteo Cressoni
Italy Giancarlo Fisichella
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 1'49.496 11.512
36 777 Japan Satoshi Hoshino
Japan Tomonobu Fujii
United Kingdom Charlie Fagg
Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 1'49.540 11.556
37 33 United States Ben Keating
Portugal Henrique Chaves Jr.
Denmark Marco Sorensen
Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 1'49.555 11.571
38 98 Canada Paul Dalla Lana
United Kingdom David Pittard
Denmark Nicki Thiim
Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 1'49.593 11.609
View full results
shares
comments

Ferrari to pick WEC Hypercar drivers from its GT roster
Previous article

Ferrari to pick WEC Hypercar drivers from its GT roster
Next article

Habsburg plans first fan-owned sportscar team in WEC

Habsburg plans first fan-owned sportscar team in WEC
Gary Watkins More from
Gary Watkins
