Monza WEC: Toyota locks out front row ahead of Alpine
WEC / Monza News

Tune-in alert: Motorsport.tv hosts 'Super Sportscar Sunday'

News Editor

Motorsport.tv subscribers will be treated to eight hours of top-quality sportscar racing on Sunday, with SUPER GT and the FIA World Endurance Championship both in action.

Both the third round of the SUPER GT season from Twin Ring Motegi and the WEC 6 Hours of Monza will be broadcast live on Motorsport.tv on July 18, meaning premium viewers can enjoy a bumper haul of racing action on what we are calling ‘Super Sportscar Sunday’.

The day’s events are scheduled to begin at 1.10pm local time (5.10am UK time), when the 63-lap SUPER GT race commences with a huge 44-car grid in the summer heat.

The first two races of the SUPER GT season have been won by two different teams, with the Rookie Racing Toyota GR Supra taking honours at Okayama and the Real Racing Honda NSX-GT coming out on top at Fuji, and a third different winner in as many races is highly likely as the championship’s system of success handicaps aims to keep things as open as possible.

Toyota squads TOM’S, Cerumo and SARD, as well as Honda outfits Kunimitsu and ARTA and the factory NISMO Nissan team are likely to be among the protagonists this time around.

Motorsport.tv will be streaming live and exclusive SUPER GT Round 4 from Twin Ring Motegi – join today (not available in Japan)

The SUPER GT race will be followed by the third round of the WEC season at Monza, which serves as the final preparation for the teams before next month’s Le Mans 24 Hours.

A number of one-off entries at the historic Italian track has given the championship its largest grid size since its inaugural season in 2012, with 37 cars set to do battle across four classes. Among the notable additions are a second Le Mans Hypercar from Glickenhaus Racing and long-time Ferrari GT squad Risi Competizione making its LMP2 debut.

Toyota Gazoo Racing will be looking to make it three wins from three so far this year, but will once again face opposition from Glickenhaus and Alpine’s grandfathered LMP1 car. Meanwhile, Ferrari will be hoping for a home win in the GTE Pro ranks against Porsche, with Italian heroes Alessandro Pier Guidi and Gianmaria Bruni set to go head-to-head.

The six-hour race is set to get underway at 12pm local time (11am UK time). Sit back and watch all the action unfold on motorsport.tvclick here. (not available in Germany, NZ, Japan, North America or South America)

Monza WEC: Toyota locks out front row ahead of Alpine

Monza WEC: Toyota locks out front row ahead of Alpine
