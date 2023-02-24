Subscribe
Previous / Toyota reveals updated GR010 Hybrid for 2023 WEC season Next / Villeneuve "will be there on lap time" for WEC Sebring opener
WEC News

Nakajima appointed Toyota WEC reserve for 2023 season

Three-time Le Mans 24 Hours winner Kazuki Nakajima has been named by Toyota as its World Endurance Championship reserve driver more than a year after his retirement from the cockpit. 

Gary Watkins
By:
Nakajima appointed Toyota WEC reserve for 2023 season

The 38-year-old Japanese driver has been brought back into the driving squad to take a role most recently filled by new AlphaTauri Formula 1 driver Nyck de Vries

Nakajima will dovetail his reserve duties with the vice-chairmanship of the Cologne-based Toyota Gazoo Racing Europe organisation that runs the two-car WEC squad, the role he was given on hanging up his helmet after the end of the 2021 season.

The move to recall Nakajima was described by TGRE technical director Pascal Vasselon as a “pragmatic and efficient solution”.

He explained that with the limited test schedule planned by Toyota in 2023 there was no chance to give a driver new to the squad sufficient mileage. 

“There was no real time to give to a fully new test and reserve driver," he said. “Within the very few sessions we have, we need to give mileage to our race drivers as well. 

“Considering that we have Kazuki, who is an extremely good candidate as a real reserve driver, available, we went for this solution, which is the most pragmatic and efficient one.”

 

Vasselon revealed that Nakajima had impressed on his reacquaintance with the GR010 in the two tests Toyota has undertaken this year with the latest version of its Le Mans Hypercar unveiled on Wednesday.

“It was not a big surprise, but we have seen he came back at exactly the same level as he left,” said Vasselon.

Long-time Toyota driver Nakajima was dropped from Toyota's WEC squad in favour of compatriot Ryo Hirakawa for 2022, but had hoped to continue in his other racing programme with TOM’S in Super Formula. He subsequently retired from racing when he was given the job at TGRE. 

Previous incumbents of the reserve role at Toyota include Mike Conway and Kamui Kobayashi, who were subsequently promoted to full-season WEC seats. 

They share the #7 GR010 Hybrid with Jose Maria Lopez, while Hirakawa is again teamed with Sebastien Buemi and Brendon Hartley aboard #8 in an unchanged WEC line-up at Toyota for 2023.

shares
comments

Related video

Toyota reveals updated GR010 Hybrid for 2023 WEC season

Villeneuve "will be there on lap time" for WEC Sebring opener
Gary Watkins More from
Gary Watkins
Villeneuve "will be there on lap time" for WEC Sebring opener

Villeneuve "will be there on lap time" for WEC Sebring opener

WEC

Villeneuve will be 'on pace' in WEC Villeneuve "will be there on lap time" for WEC Sebring opener

Toyota reveals updated GR010 Hybrid for 2023 WEC season

Toyota reveals updated GR010 Hybrid for 2023 WEC season

WEC

Toyota reveals updated GR010 Hybrid Toyota reveals updated GR010 Hybrid for 2023 WEC season

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How MSR took Acura to Rolex 24 win How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

Kazuki Nakajima More from
Kazuki Nakajima
Retiring Nakajima explains Super Formula test appearance

Retiring Nakajima explains Super Formula test appearance

Super Formula
Suzuka December testing

Nakajima explains farewell test run Retiring Nakajima explains Super Formula test appearance

Nakajima retires from racing, takes on new Toyota WEC role

Nakajima retires from racing, takes on new Toyota WEC role

WEC

Nakajima retires from racing Nakajima retires from racing, takes on new Toyota WEC role

Nakajima to leave Toyota Hypercar team after 2021 WEC season

Nakajima to leave Toyota Hypercar team after 2021 WEC season

WEC

Nakajima leaves Toyota's WEC team Nakajima to leave Toyota Hypercar team after 2021 WEC season

More from
Toyota Gazoo Racing WEC
Toyota announces unchanged driver line-up for 2023 WEC season

Toyota announces unchanged driver line-up for 2023 WEC season

WEC

Toyota retains all six WEC drivers Toyota announces unchanged driver line-up for 2023 WEC season

WEC champion Hirakawa doubted he was up to the job at Toyota

WEC champion Hirakawa doubted he was up to the job at Toyota

WEC

Hirakawa doubted himself at Toyota WEC champion Hirakawa doubted he was up to the job at Toyota

How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa

How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa

Prime
Prime
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps

How Toyota turned the tables at Spa How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa

Latest news

Alfa Romeo looks to have cured two key weaknesses with its F1 2023 car

Alfa Romeo looks to have cured two key weaknesses with its F1 2023 car

Formula 1

Alfa Romeo looks to have cured two key weaknesses with its F1 2023 car Alfa Romeo looks to have cured two key weaknesses with its F1 2023 car

Mercedes F1 team holding late-night investigation into performance loss

Mercedes F1 team holding late-night investigation into performance loss

Formula 1

Mercedes F1 team holding late-night investigation into performance loss Mercedes F1 team holding late-night investigation into performance loss

What we learned on day two of F1 testing in Bahrain

What we learned on day two of F1 testing in Bahrain

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

What we learned on day two of F1 testing in Bahrain What we learned on day two of F1 testing in Bahrain

FE drivers praise "big deal" Cape Town circuit, expect energy-intensive race

FE drivers praise "big deal" Cape Town circuit, expect energy-intensive race

Formula E

FE drivers praise "big deal" Cape Town circuit, expect energy-intensive race FE drivers praise "big deal" Cape Town circuit, expect energy-intensive race

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Prime
Prime
WEC
Gary Watkins

Why modern garagistes belong in WEC Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Our most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?

Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?

Prime
Prime
WEC
Gary Watkins

Is Qatar the price fans have to pay? Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?

How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title

How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title

Prime
Prime
WEC
Gary Watkins

How Toyota defeated Alpine in 2022 How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Gary Watkins

Sportscars long road to convergence The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Prime
Prime
WEC
Michael Cotton

How Porsche changed the game in LM24 How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Kevin Turner

Why BMW is a dark horse for 2024 Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

Prime
Prime
WEC
Monza
Tim Wright

The lessons Peugeot needed to learn The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.