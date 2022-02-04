Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Lamborghini decision imminent on LMDh project for 2024
WEC News

Pagenaud spoke to Peugeot about return for 2022 WEC

Rolex 24 at Daytona winner Simon Pagenaud has revealed he talked to Peugeot about joining its FIA World Endurance Championship assault as he looks to fulfil his ambition to win Le Mans.

Pagenaud spoke to Peugeot about return for 2022 WEC
Gary Watkins
By:

The Frenchman, who triumphed at the Indy 500 with Penske in 2019, outlined his desire to win the Le Mans 24 Hours after claiming his first victory in its US equivalent at Daytona last weekend with the Meyer Shank Racing Acura squad.

He explained that it was "only natural" that he talked to a manufacturer with which he contested the French enduro three times, which included a second-place finish in the last of his participations in the race back in 2011.

"As a Frenchman I'm still working like hell to go back to Le Mans to try to win it," he told Motorsport.com.

"I'm following what's happening with the Le Mans Hypercar and LMDh classes very closely, because I want to go back to Le Mans and tick that box after falling short by 13 seconds in 2011. It's all about winning the big races for me."

He explained that the details of his conversations with Peugeot will "remain confidential" and that there "were a lot of factors why it couldn't happen".

Peugeot Hypercar 9X8

Peugeot Hypercar 9X8

Photo by: Monza Eni Circuit

Pagenaud, who has moved from Penske to MSR for what will be his 11th full IndyCar campaign in 2022, acknowledged the difficulty of returning to Le Mans while he remains in the North American single-seater series.

He insisted that he had no plans to turn his back on IndyCar.

"I have a long-term vision of my future in IndyCar; I'm only 37 and I'm not done yet," said the 2016 series champion with Penske.

"There are IndyCar drivers like Sebastien [Bourdais] and Scott Dixon who have done it in recent years, so it's not impossible.

"I'm going to continue to push the doors to see if I can make it happen."

Read Also:

Le Mans clashes with the Road America IndyCar round this year, while there are three other date conflicts between the WEC and the IndyCar Series in 2022.

The IndyCar schedule traditionally doesn't have a race on Le Mans weekend, but teams competing in the prototype ranks of the WEC generally run three drivers across the full season.

Bourdais and Dixon were regulars at Le Mans with the Ganassi Ford GTE Pro squad at the end of 2010s, but they were stepping in as additional drivers at a team contesting the IMSA series with two regulars.

shares
comments

Related video

Lamborghini decision imminent on LMDh project for 2024
Previous article

Lamborghini decision imminent on LMDh project for 2024
Load comments
Gary Watkins More from
Gary Watkins
Lamborghini decision imminent on LMDh project for 2024
WEC

Lamborghini decision imminent on LMDh project for 2024

Haas F1 reserve Fittipaldi in LMP2 return with Inter Europol
European Le Mans

Haas F1 reserve Fittipaldi in LMP2 return with Inter Europol

How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic Daytona 24 Prime
IMSA

How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic

Simon Pagenaud More from
Simon Pagenaud
Pagenaud impressing his new engineer at Meyer Shank Racing
IndyCar

Pagenaud impressing his new engineer at Meyer Shank Racing

Meyer Shank Racing confirms Pagenaud for Rolex 24 at Daytona
Video Inside
IMSA

Meyer Shank Racing confirms Pagenaud for Rolex 24 at Daytona

Five lessons and questions from IndyCar at Iowa Iowa Prime
IndyCar

Five lessons and questions from IndyCar at Iowa

Latest news

Pagenaud spoke to Peugeot about return for 2022 WEC
WEC WEC

Pagenaud spoke to Peugeot about return for 2022 WEC

Lamborghini decision imminent on LMDh project for 2024
WEC WEC

Lamborghini decision imminent on LMDh project for 2024

Glickenhaus drivers named as Sebring WEC entry unveiled
WEC WEC

Glickenhaus drivers named as Sebring WEC entry unveiled

Barnicoat joins Optimum squad for Porsche WEC assault
WEC WEC

Barnicoat joins Optimum squad for Porsche WEC assault

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why F1-snubbed Davidson has no regrets in retirement Prime

Why F1-snubbed Davidson has no regrets in retirement

He may not have won the Le Mans 24 Hours - falling agonisingly short in 2016 - and didn't get the opportunities in Formula 1 his talents merited. But after calling time on his professional career last month, Anthony Davidson says his pride in his performances with Peugeot and Toyota in LMP1 mean more than the results he achieved

WEC
Dec 17, 2021
Why Le Mans didn't decide Toyota's WEC title outcome in 2021 Prime

Why Le Mans didn't decide Toyota's WEC title outcome in 2021

Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez scored a second successive FIA World Endurance Championship title in the #7 Toyota, as its new Le Mans Hypercar went unbeaten. Motorsport.com recaps how each of the four classes in the 2021 season were won and picks out the best LMH and GTE drivers

WEC
Nov 28, 2021
The unanswered questions that define WEC 2021's controversial ending Prime

The unanswered questions that define WEC 2021's controversial ending

OPINION: The deeply unsatisfying ending to a brilliant World Endurance Championship GTE Pro battle in Bahrain had Ferrari provisionally heading back from the desert as the victor. But Porsche plans to appeal the outcome, which rests on a number of confusing elements that have yet to be satisfactorily explained.

WEC
Nov 9, 2021
How the WEC's heavyweight duel reached its controversial flashpoint Prime

How the WEC's heavyweight duel reached its controversial flashpoint

The Ferrari versus Porsche fight for the FIA World Endurance Championship's GTE Pro title had been a finely-poised affair, right up until Alessandro Pier Guidi's punt on Michael Christensen in the closing stages of the Bahrain 8 Hours handed Ferrari a provisional title, pending Porsche's appeal. Here's how the controversy played out.

WEC
Nov 8, 2021
The remarkable fixes Toyota used to avert another Le Mans disaster Prime

The remarkable fixes Toyota used to avert another Le Mans disaster

The 1-2 finish achieved by Toyota at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours was a result that will have surprised few, given its status as pre-event favourite. But the result was anything but straightforward, as worsening fuel pressure concerns required the team's drivers and engineers to pursue "creative fixes" on the fly. Here is the full story of how it reached the end without a lengthy pit visit

Le Mans
Nov 3, 2021
The 10 greatest drives of lost legend Jo Siffert Prime

The 10 greatest drives of lost legend Jo Siffert

It's 50 years since Jo Siffert was killed in his prime at Brands Hatch. The Swiss scored just two world championship wins in a Formula 1 career spent largely with privateer teams, but showed on numerous occasions in single-seaters and in sportscars with Porsche that he could beat any of the best drivers of his era given the right equipment.

Formula 1
Oct 24, 2021
Inside the Le Mans finish too barmy for Hollywood Prime

Inside the Le Mans finish too barmy for Hollywood

Team WRT has been at the forefront of GT racing for years and made a successful move to prototypes for 2021, capped by an LMP2 win on its Le Mans debut. It could've been even better had the race been one lap shorter, when its cars ran 1-2, but the stranger-than-fiction reality has spurred the team to reach greater heights.

Le Mans
Oct 16, 2021
Why Toyota's Le Mans victory was not as simple as it looked Prime

Why Toyota's Le Mans victory was not as simple as it looked

Toyota scored its fourth Le Mans 24 Hours victory and a 1-2, with the #7 car of Kamui Kobayashi, Mike Conway and Jose Maria Lopez beating the #8. But although it looked straightforward from the outside, Toyota faced serious problem that had to be solved with some quick-thinking and ingenuity.

Le Mans
Aug 24, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.