Dalla Lana announces retirement from racing with immediate effect
Aston Martin stalwart Paul Dalla Lana has announced that he will step back from competition with immediate effect, with Heart of Racing taking over the NorthWest AMR entry from this weekend's Spa World Endurance Championship round.
Dalla Lana, 57, had contested the opening two rounds of the WEC alongside Aston factory driver Nicki Thiim and Zimbabwean Axcil Jeffries but steps away citing a desire to focus on business interests.
The Canadian won the GTE Am drivers' world championship crown in 2017 and claimed 17 class wins from 69 starts.
He came close to a class victory at Le Mans in 2015 before a late accident and mustered a best finish of third at the race in 2022 alongside Thiim and David Pittard.
“To race for Aston Martin, compete at Le Mans and win a world championship title, has been one of the greatest adventures of my life and has given me so many memories that I will cherish for the rest of my days,” said the Canadian.
“But the racing always had to stop at some point, and for me, that time has been coming for a while now.
“It has become increasingly challenging to find enough time to prepare and compete at the highest level; and to fight for a world championship you must be able to give your all.
“I’ve been lucky enough to race alongside some great drivers and great friends and compete against the very best in sportscar racing.
“I’ve been there as WEC has grown in stature and I’ve been able to drive the mighty V12, V8 and now the turbo-charged V8 Vantages at places like Daytona, Sebring and Le Mans. It’s been one hell of ride and I’m very grateful to have been able to take it all on board an Aston Martin.
“Thanks to all the incredible fans that have come out to watch us over the years, and I’d like to wish Aston Martin luck in the future. I’m sure going to miss it!”
#27 Heart of Racing Team Aston Martin Vantage GT3: Roman De Angelis, Marco Sorensen
Photo by: Gavin Baker / Motorsport Images
IMSA SportsCar championship outfit Heart of Racing will field a GTE-spec Vantage for the first time at Spa for Ian James, Alex Riberas and Daniel Mancinelli after taking over the GTE Am class entry previously held by Dalla Lana, who has called time on a WEC career that stretches back to 2013.
HoR will continue to compete under the NorthWest AMR banner and use the #98 for the remainder of the season.
It won the IMSA GTD class title last year with Roman de Angelis, and took class victory in this year's Daytona 24 Hours ahead of the leading GTD Pro crews with its Aston Martin Vantage GT3.
James said: “The Heart of Racing team has had ambitions to compete in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, and the FIA WEC for some time.
“We are an ambitious group and to add WEC to what we have been fortunate to achieve in our other programmes over the past three years is an honour.
“Going for the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona/24 Hours of Le Mans double is very exciting.
“I’d like to take the opportunity to wish Paul well in the future, and to thank him for giving us the chance to take over his entry for the rest of 2023.
“It will be a baptism of fire in Spa, but we hope to continue the successful heritage of the #98 plate in WEC.”
Dalla Lana drops out of Rolex 24 with skiing injury
Dalla Lana drops out of Rolex 24 with skiing injury Dalla Lana drops out of Rolex 24 with skiing injury
Aston Martin refreshes WEC GTE Am line-up
Aston Martin refreshes WEC GTE Am line-up Aston Martin refreshes WEC GTE Am line-up
Canadian Notebook - Highs and lows for Canadians at Sebring
Canadian Notebook - Highs and lows for Canadians at Sebring Canadian Notebook - Highs and lows for Canadians at Sebring
Latest news
IndyCar Detroit GP to feature a free day again
IndyCar Detroit GP to feature a free day again IndyCar Detroit GP to feature a free day again
Melbourne F1 crash won't delay Alpine's Baku upgrade
Melbourne F1 crash won't delay Alpine's Baku upgrade Melbourne F1 crash won't delay Alpine's Baku upgrade
Why making gin is such a tonic for F1 star Valtteri Bottas
Why making gin is such a tonic for F1 star Valtteri Bottas Why making gin is such a tonic for F1 star Valtteri Bottas
Remembering Michele Alboreto: F1 ace, Le Mans winner and a good man
Remembering Michele Alboreto: F1 ace, Le Mans winner and a good man Remembering Michele Alboreto: F1 ace, Le Mans winner and a good man
The chasm Toyota’s WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans
The chasm Toyota’s WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans The chasm Toyota’s WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans
Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023
Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023 Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?
Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay? Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?
How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title
How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.