Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / F1 must avoid Le Mans clashes in future - FIA deputy president Reid
WEC News

Penske could have fought for maiden WEC LMP2 podium at Spa

Team Penske is confident it made a step forward with its FIA World Endurance Championship programme at last weekend’s Spa 6 Hours round. 

Gary Watkins
By:
Penske could have fought for maiden WEC LMP2 podium at Spa

The Penske Orreca 07-Gibson LMP2 shared by Felipe Nasr, Dane Cameron and Emmanuel Collard finished fourth in class, an improvement on the eighth position it achieved on its WEC debut at the opening round of the championship at Sebring in March. 

Jonathan Diuguid, who is managing the P2 programme at Penske, believes the car could have finished on the podium. 

“If there had been more green-flag running at the end, we could have been fighting for third,” he told Motorsport.com.

“To be racing the more established teams at the end of the race was something to be happy about.”

But he said that the biggest positives Penske took from the weekend were the advances it made “operationally and in the pits”. 

“We made big improvements with regard to the tyres — tyre temperatures and tyre preparation,” he said. 

“That represented a big step for our programme.”

  • Watch all WEC races live on Motorsport.tv (geo-restrictions may apply).

Penske is having to learn about the use of tyre ovens, which are not allowed in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in which it represented Acura in the Daytona Prototype international category in 2018-20. 

The team is also using spec LMP2 Goodyear tyres rather than the Michelins mandated in IMSA in North America. 

#5 Team Penske Oreca 07 - Gibson LMP2 of Dane Cameron, Emmanuel Collard, Felipe Nasr

#5 Team Penske Oreca 07 - Gibson LMP2 of Dane Cameron, Emmanuel Collard, Felipe Nasr

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Diuguid revealed that the Penske Oreca suffered a cooling issue from 50 minutes into the Spa race, which he said proved problematic when running in spray and under safety car or Full Course Yellow conditions.

The incident-packed race at Spa was described by Diuguid as “a valuable learning experience” for Penske as it prepares for a move into the WEC’s Hypercar class with Porsche’s new LMDh prototype in 2023. 

“With all the red flags, safety cars and FCYs, Spa was certainly another race where we learnt a lot about all the procedures in WEC,” explained Diuguid, who is managing director of the Porsche Penske Motorsport organisation set up to mastermind the twin campaigns with the LMDh in the WEC and IMSA.

“That was a benefit to us and our main goal this year, which is to be ready for 2023.”

Diuguid wouldn’t make predictions ahead of the next round of the WEC, the double-points Le Mans 24 Hours on 11/12 June. 

“Without having gone to Le Mans previously with our group, we are approaching it with the respect it deserves,” he said.

“We’re going there to do the best we can and to continue learn and create a solid base for next year.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

F1 must avoid Le Mans clashes in future - FIA deputy president Reid
Previous article

F1 must avoid Le Mans clashes in future - FIA deputy president Reid
Load comments
Gary Watkins More from
Gary Watkins
F1 must avoid Le Mans clashes in future - FIA deputy president Reid
WEC

F1 must avoid Le Mans clashes in future - FIA deputy president Reid

How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa Spa-Francorchamps Prime
WEC

How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa

Penske in talks to bring WEC to Indianapolis Motor Speedway
WEC

Penske in talks to bring WEC to Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Latest news

Penske could have fought for maiden WEC LMP2 podium at Spa
WEC WEC

Penske could have fought for maiden WEC LMP2 podium at Spa

F1 must avoid Le Mans clashes in future - FIA deputy president Reid
WEC WEC

F1 must avoid Le Mans clashes in future - FIA deputy president Reid

How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa Prime
WEC WEC

How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa

Penske in talks to bring WEC to Indianapolis Motor Speedway
WEC WEC

Penske in talks to bring WEC to Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa Prime

How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa

After a chastening opening to the season at Sebring that ended in an enormous accident, Toyota's #7 crew got their World Endurance Championship underway with victory at a treacherously slippery Spa to make up for its sister car's Sebring defeat to Alpine, as Glickenhaus's promising qualifying turned to disaster in the race

WEC
May 9, 2022
How Toyota's WEC dominance was curbed at stormy Sebring Prime

How Toyota's WEC dominance was curbed at stormy Sebring

Toyota’s stranglehold on the FIA World Endurance Championship ended at the 2022 opener at Sebring, but all accusing eyes were on the Balance of Performance system as the key to the shake-up. Here's how it unfolded, to see Alpine celebrating under a stormy sky having blown away the defending champions...

WEC
Mar 21, 2022
Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year Prime

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Team Penske is gearing up for its role in running Porsche’s LMDh programme from 2023 by entering this year's World Endurance Championship with an LMP2 car. Although the team is considering 2022 as a season to learn, it is no less serious about winning than ever - which should make the already fiercely competitive class even more so

WEC
Mar 17, 2022
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Prime

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars

WEC
Feb 28, 2022
Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC Prime

Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC

OPINION: The adoption by IMSA of the GTP name for its forthcoming LMDh versus Le Mans Hypercar era in 2023 appeals to fans of nostalgia - but it undermines the commonality achieved by bringing its rulebook into line with the WEC. GTP or Hypercar, both sides should settle on a single name

WEC
Feb 15, 2022
Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing Prime

Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing

Few disciplines of motorsport offer better possibilities to build a colossus of the track than sportscars. For Autosport's recent Monsters of Motorsport special issue, we picked out some of the finest (and not so fine) that have graced sportscar classics including Le Mans, Daytona and Sebring

Le Mans
Feb 4, 2022
Why F1-snubbed Davidson has no regrets in retirement Prime

Why F1-snubbed Davidson has no regrets in retirement

He may not have won the Le Mans 24 Hours - falling agonisingly short in 2016 - and didn't get the opportunities in Formula 1 his talents merited. But after calling time on his professional career last month, Anthony Davidson says his pride in his performances with Peugeot and Toyota in LMP1 mean more than the results he achieved

WEC
Dec 17, 2021
Why Le Mans didn't decide Toyota's WEC title outcome in 2021 Prime

Why Le Mans didn't decide Toyota's WEC title outcome in 2021

Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez scored a second successive FIA World Endurance Championship title in the #7 Toyota, as its new Le Mans Hypercar went unbeaten. Motorsport.com recaps how each of the four classes in the 2021 season were won and picks out the best LMH and GTE drivers

WEC
Nov 28, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.