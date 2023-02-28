Subscribe
Previous / The 2023 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full Next / Isotta Fraschini reveals new hypercar with aim of 2023 WEC debut
WEC News

Peugeot close to "acceptable" reliability with WEC Hypercar

Peugeot driver Loic Duval feels the French manufacturer is close to reaching an “acceptable” level of reliability with its 9X8 hypercar heading into the 2023 World Endurance Championship season.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Peugeot close to "acceptable" reliability with WEC Hypercar

Peugeot endured a fraught return to top-flight sportscar racing in the WEC last year, suffering a myriad of technical issues when it joined the Hypercar class field for the final three rounds of the season at Monza, Fuji and Bahrain.

While some gremlins were expected on its debut in Italy and again on its second race appearance in Japan, Peugeot was left particularly frustrated when it encountered yet more problems in the Bahrain finale despite the work it had put in to iron out those issues.

Since then, the French marque has ramped up its preparations for its first full campaign in the WEC in 2023, conducting three endurance tests over the winter, including 30-hour simulation runs that ran through the night.

Having been actively involved in the testing phase, 2013 Le Mans 24 Hours winner Duval expressed confidence when asked if the Peugeot 9X8 will be able to race reasonably reliably this year, lauding the team for its efforts during the off-season.

“We've made some really good progress on [the reliability side],” said Duval. “We've done a lot of mileage during the winter. So yeah, I'm pretty confident that it's going to work out pretty well. 

“Sebring is going to be a tough test because we don't have such a [demanding] race track in Europe so we were not able to test really in those conditions with a track that is so bumpy, so this is going to be a little bit of an unknown for us. But then we are back to more standard race tracks which should suit us. 

“The progress and the work which has been done by the guys was pretty tremendous during the winter. 

“I believe we are reaching a point which is pretty acceptable in terms of reliability. Now we will see where we are in the first few races.”

#94 Peugeot Totalenergies Peugeot 9X8: Loic Duval

#94 Peugeot Totalenergies Peugeot 9X8: Loic Duval

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Peugeot will be a part of an expanded 13-car Hypercar class field in 2023, with newcomers Ferrari, Porsche, Cadillac and Glickenhaus joining fellow incumbents Toyota and Glickenhaus. 

Duval labelled Toyota as the outright favourite heading into the new season on the back of its successful run with the GR010 Hybrid in 2021-22, but also warned against discounting any of the new manufacturers on the grid.

Asked if he felt ready approaching the season, he said: “I don't think you always feel that you are properly ready, it's always too early.

“For most of the teams like Ferrari, like Porsche, like ourselves, we are newcomers. If you are Toyota it might be a bit different but we have done as good as we could. 

“We have been working really hard, we are still working really hard and everybody is flat out. We are ready to start it. 

“We know that is going to be a really tough challenge. We know that the main competitor right now is Toyota, for sure. It is the one that has to be beaten. 

“But we also know the competition with all the others will be really tough. But that also makes the story pretty nice, pretty interesting, to go into that new era with so many teams, drivers and constructors. 

“It will make the win ever more sweet. It is going to be hard, but I think everybody is looking for these kinds of challenges in life, especially when you are racers and sportspeople.

“The more difficult it is, the sweeter is the win at the end. I'm pretty happy to start this new season, this new era with all those guys and looking forward to it.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

The 2023 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

Isotta Fraschini reveals new hypercar with aim of 2023 WEC debut
Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Calado: "Difficult" for WEC Hypercar newcomers "to win straight off"

Calado: "Difficult" for WEC Hypercar newcomers "to win straight off"

WEC

Difficult to win "straight off" Calado: "Difficult" for WEC Hypercar newcomers "to win straight off"

Aitken secures DTM seat in Emil Frey Ferrari

Aitken secures DTM seat in Emil Frey Ferrari

DTM

Aitken secures Emil Frey drive Aitken secures DTM seat in Emil Frey Ferrari

Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Hyderabad ePrix

The significance of Hyderabad race Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Loic Duval More from
Loic Duval
Why Dunlop's breakthrough GT500 season was never repeated

Why Dunlop's breakthrough GT500 season was never repeated

Super GT

Why Dunlop's best year was a one-off Why Dunlop's breakthrough GT500 season was never repeated

Peugeot driver Duval warns against axing LMP2 class from WEC

Peugeot driver Duval warns against axing LMP2 class from WEC

WEC

Duval: Unwise to axe LMP2 from WEC Peugeot driver Duval warns against axing LMP2 class from WEC

Duval: Toyota too far ahead for Peugeot, but Alpine beatable

Duval: Toyota too far ahead for Peugeot, but Alpine beatable

WEC
Fuji

Duval eyes maiden Peugeot podium Duval: Toyota too far ahead for Peugeot, but Alpine beatable

Peugeot Sport More from
Peugeot Sport
Vandoorne a "natural" choice for Peugeot WEC reserve role

Vandoorne a "natural" choice for Peugeot WEC reserve role

WEC

Peugeot explains Vandoorne signing Vandoorne a "natural" choice for Peugeot WEC reserve role

Pescarolo set for WEC return with Peugeot Hypercar in 2024

Pescarolo set for WEC return with Peugeot Hypercar in 2024

WEC

Pescarolo set for WEC return with Peugeot Hypercar in 2024 Pescarolo set for WEC return with Peugeot Hypercar in 2024

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

Prime
Prime
WEC
Monza

The lessons Peugeot needed to learn The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

Latest news

IndyCar 2023 preview: Team by team

IndyCar 2023 preview: Team by team

IndyCar

IndyCar 2023 preview: Team by team IndyCar 2023 preview: Team by team

Alonso: Missing Stroll's F1 feedback in Bahrain test "hurt a lot"

Alonso: Missing Stroll's F1 feedback in Bahrain test "hurt a lot"

Formula 1

Alonso: Missing Stroll's F1 feedback in Bahrain test "hurt a lot" Alonso: Missing Stroll's F1 feedback in Bahrain test "hurt a lot"

NASCAR suspends two JGR crew members after Truex loose wheel

NASCAR suspends two JGR crew members after Truex loose wheel

NAS NASCAR Cup

NASCAR suspends two JGR crew members after Truex loose wheel NASCAR suspends two JGR crew members after Truex loose wheel

NASCAR issues new rules package for road courses, short tracks

NASCAR issues new rules package for road courses, short tracks

NAS NASCAR Cup

NASCAR issues new rules package for road courses, short tracks NASCAR issues new rules package for road courses, short tracks

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Prime
Prime
WEC
Gary Watkins

Why modern garagistes belong in WEC Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Our most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?

Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?

Prime
Prime
WEC
Gary Watkins

Is Qatar the price fans have to pay? Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?

How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title

How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title

Prime
Prime
WEC
Gary Watkins

How Toyota defeated Alpine in 2022 How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Gary Watkins

Sportscars long road to convergence The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Prime
Prime
WEC
Michael Cotton

How Porsche changed the game in LM24 How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Kevin Turner

Why BMW is a dark horse for 2024 Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

Prime
Prime
WEC
Monza
Tim Wright

The lessons Peugeot needed to learn The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.